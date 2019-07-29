Customer Reviews of MINI of Arlington
Fast and easy
by 07/29/2019on
The salesman contacted me and worked the numbers on the vehicle I wanted. Very quick and easy.
2018 Mini Countryman / Mini of Arlington
by 04/30/2019on
Mini of Arlington provided me with excellent service by professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff. Keniesha took me for the test drive and I thoroughly appreciated her help. The car is pretty fantastic, too!
Best of the Best
by 10/23/2018on
Top Notch thanks to Cody cox on making it a quick and easy process! 5-Star rating!
Fast and friendly
by 07/20/2018on
Came in to have an aging MINI looked at, and although the news wasnt good, Jacob took great care to make sure I understood the problems and costs. Meanwhile, I spent time with Cody looking for my next ride, who helped me narrow the search for the perfect vehicle. Along with Tony, and Danny, we sorted out a pricing plan that fit my budget, but exceeded my expectations! I am grateful to the team for making the experience clear, painless, and smooth. I look forward to working with this group to keep my new MINI in great condition!
Puchase 0f Clubman
by 07/14/2018on
Great experience all around. Cody, Tony, Tracy and Adel were easy to work with. Very professional and made buying a car a not so unpleasant experience. Before we came to MINI Arlington we had visited a Dallas MINI dealership that didn't seem too interested in selling us a car. Quite a different treatment at MINI Arlington. If you are interested in a MINI, don't go anywhere else but MINI Arlington. Darrell & Donna Kennemer
New Hybrid
by 07/09/2018on
I wanted a Hybrid the salesman was very helpful.
Mini of Arlington
by 07/08/2018on
Cody was great! We went in looking at a slightly usedloaner car, but he took his time, and showed us many Minis😂😂😂! We were well informed and could make our decision! Cody even brought us lunch while we waited to complete the lease. Great service by all! I love my new car!
Terrific Team!
by 11/14/2016on
We visited MINI of Arlington Saturday because they were having a charitable event. I've seen the MINI's, but never driven one until now. They were quite busy, but Tony the Store Manager showed me a vehicle, allowed me to test drive and wow'd me from the moment I arrived! I am closing on a house for the moment, but will surely be back to purchase in December. These cars are so much fun! I also have to say; good job on the event! It's not often you see a car dealership doing something so positive for the community!
Nightmare
by 12/02/2015on
If I could give zero stars, I would! IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE TREATED LIKE FOOL, THEN DO NOT EVER GO TO THE PLACE TO BUY OR TRADE IN YOUR CAR! I decided to write down the whole story of my experience so that you know I am not lying anything. Below is the whole story: Back in August 2015 I and my wife were looking for a place to sell her 2012 mini cooper and buy another bigger car for our coming baby due in September. She bought the car new in 2011 for almost $29,000. We don't have a lot of time so we put the car on craigslist and facebook for just $15,000. Soon we received many offers around $13,000 to $18,000. Then we just wanted to see how much would the dealers offer. We went to MINI of Arlington, they offered $11,000. We then went to CarMax, they offer the same. Obviously I wanted to sell for more and were thinking about selling it to a friend who offered $15,000 and turned down other offers. However, the friend later decided not to buy the car because she and her husband are wedding cinematography and they find out mini cooper is a little to small for all of their equipment. I totally understand, no problems. The time was almost September, and we have classes began. So my wife said let's just sell it to MINI of Arlington because she thought "people there seem nice to me". Yes, seeing a pregnant woman, they were talking really nice. So on August 31, we went back. Because we don't want to "add" any money to buy another car, so our budget was how much we could sell the mini cooper. They had promised us to give us discount when trading in our car when we first went there. So we tried to find their used cars that would fit our needs. After trying a terrible conditioned BMW, finally we chose a 2013 Honda civic. I used to drive Honda, so I liked Honda for their durability. But when it came to the price, on there website it shown $13,XXX. BUT they said $13,XXX is a discount from the original price $15,XXX. How ridiculous was that! After really a longtime negotiation, my wife was too tired and gave in by agreeing paying them another $2500 for the civic. After paying the money, we could drive the car home. Notice the car did have plate, registration, and inspection yet. About two weeks later, it rained one day. The first time I used the windshield wipers, the one on the driver side just "flying" away on the high way! we were lucky to take exit soon and find a gas station. I took the one on passenger side and put it on the driver side and slowly drove about 40 min to get home. It was very dangerous when I looked back about that situation! What we later found worse was the right door in the back seat could not be opened from inside the car!!! When we tested drive the car back in the store, my wife did seat on that side while the sales lady was in the passenger seat, but the sales lady would open the back door for my wife every time my wife need to get out. So my wife never knew that door was not working! So we found a time to go back to the store trying to let them fix the problem. Actually I bought a wiper in Costco already (It was only about 10 bucks and I did really care, I just wanted to door to be fine). I swear I never thought about they would refuse to fix it because it is "sold as is". Well, legally, I understand the word "as is". But the "broken door" was never mentioned to us in the first place! If we knew then, we would not buy the car anyways! It was another long-waiting negotiation until the sales girl led me to a manager named Brian. He was unbelievably rude! When the girl led me to him, he was on a phone. She let me seat outside and told me he would come out as soon as he finished the call. 20 min later, I could not stand any more so I went to the office just found out he was chatting and laughing with his workers. He saw me and came out finally. I told him what happened, he refused to do anything! I was totally shocked! I told him how I was treated at my Honda dealer before and he said they are different companies! (When I bought my last Honda accord, the dealer gave me a BMW for a week because they said they had to make sure there was no problem with the accord before giving it to me!) Then I asked so you mean you guys just treated your customers like this bad? He looked at me as if I had slapped on his face without any emotions and said he could not do anything because I did not buy the package they offered. I was very angry but I could not do anything but leave. BUT the nightmare did not just stop there. The girl saw me very angry and told me that Brian was always like that. Thats just his personality. OK, but not OK! She said she could let Brians manager call me to discuss the situation if I want. I said ok, let the guy above him call me. BUT NOBODY CALLED ME after I went back UNTIL TODAY! Remember we have not received our plate, registration, and inspection? I still have not got them NOW (December 2, 2015)! We were just too busy with the new baby and did not have time to drive all the way to get the things. The temporary plate expired more than a month. I called the sales girl a week before it expired saying I havent seen them. Then she told me they called my wife and my wife said we would go to the store to get them. At that time I was confused but since my wife was not by my side I said ok, but we could not go, could you send them to us? She said yes! When I came back home and told my wife, she asked me Are you serious? Are you stupid? How can I agree to get them by ourselves since we just have this baby. I would never agree on that!. Thats true, since the baby was born, we even missed many church time, how could we find time to go to the dealer? Anyways, I waited for a week and still havent seen them! I called again. The girl said she gave them to the people who should be responsible for sending it out, maybe the person forgot. Then she said she could bring it to my place if I had time the next day. I said yes. Nobody came for the next two days. I called again; she did not pick up the phone. I sent her message asking why she did not come. She answered she called me using the office phone but I did not answer the phone. I checked my records and did not see any coming calls for those two days. I can swear to God that I did not have any unanswered calls! She insisted and started to feel angry. I asked anyways could you just send them to me tomorrow. She answered YES. But still, a week later, nothing yet. I texted her again saying I have not received anything. Never get a reply since then. Yesterday, I tried live chat on their website, seeking help. The guy promised the manager would contact me regarding my registration, inspection, and plate as soon as possible. BUT still nobody contacted me and nothing happened yet. I never wrote any reviews like this in my life. They just made me crazy! I have told many students in my fellowship to avoid this place and let them remind every new student they know who want to buy a car (This is what I had told Brian I would do. It may not affect their sales from their perspective, but I just have to do whatever I could to help other people not to be cheated by this place!). Dear customers, IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE TREATED LIKE FOOL, THEN DO NOT EVER GO TO THE PLACE TO BUY OR TRADE IN YOUR CAR!
Great Dealership
by 08/24/2012on
Mike Allen was my sales person & he did a great job when I bought my 2011 Mini Cooper 2 mos ago. I live with my 85 yr old Mom & I didn't have a person to drive my other car home so Mike went out of his way to drive the extra car all the way to Granbury. Everything I ask of Mike Allen is handled professionally & courteously. I'd highly recommend any one in the market for a new or used car to Mortiz Cadillac & ask for Mike. Thanks, Julie Owen [contact info removed]
Best BMW dealer dallas has - no comparisons
by 04/23/2010on
I am sure all dealerships in DFW Dallas and anywhere for that matter have some bad situations. If anyone has ever bought a car, a truck, a home, whatever, there are always good and bad problems that can occur. I must say, Moritz BMW is one of the Good Guys, without a doubt. You really cannot compare the people at moritz to any bmw dealer dallas has to offer. Simply go to Dallas and visit their showrooms. If you want to feel like you aren't important, dallas is where to shop. I found the people at Moritz of arlington texas to be friendly, helpful and down to earth. Dallas BMW dealers tend to hold their noses up, make you feel kinda like the "Pretty woman" in the clothes store if you don't dress the part. Moritz BMW in Arlington has a home town feel, treats you like a friend and a customer. Best experience ever! I wouldn't shop dallas bmw dealers if my life depended on it.
Be careful...
by 01/29/2010on
I purchased a Mini a couple of years ago, and have had nothing but issues with the car. When I tried to work with the sales team they obviously tried to take advantage of me. Although the car was in the shop about once a month, when I asked about buying the vehicle back, they offered the least (significantly) of the dealer quotes I received from other (non-mini) dealers and acted as though they were giving me the offer of a lifetime. When we got a little further I also found out that they are VERY experienced on going to court in "Lemon-Law" disputes...
Do not fall for the "financing special"
by 02/01/2009on
First off, let me say that the sales person was great, informative, and really tried to work with you. Everything was great until it came to the paperwork. I had been by the dealership a week and a half prior to making a decision, during which they told me that I qualify for their "3.9% financing special". They passed my credit, I was approved, etc. I went in to make a purchase on the last day of the month, fearing the special would disappear, or be harder to qualify for if I waited until the next month. Low and behold, when we decided to purchase and finish the deal, I no longer qualified for the 3.9% financing special, as all of a sudden there were all these qualifiers I didn't meet. These qualifiers were not mentioned at all prior to me signing the papers. They told me I qualified for the financing special. This is an example of classic bait and switch, shady dealership tactics. Again, the sales person was great, I was100% with everything until they started with the misleading crap. Do not expect to meet the qualifications for any "specials" these guys might have.
