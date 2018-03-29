Jim Keras Nissan
Customer Reviews of Jim Keras Nissan
Our expectations were exceeded
by 03/29/2018on
Below is an e-mail that I sent to Terry Payne, who is the General Manager at Jim Keras Nissan: Mr. Payne, Just a short note to tell you how thankful we are with our experience at Jim Keras Nissan. I was in the market to purchase a nicer, newer car for my daughter and everyone that we interacted with on your team made us feel welcomed and appreciated. A very special thank you to Sal Sanchez for being a friend and for finding the right car for my daughter; to George Morrow for showing an interest in my daughter's education and for his handwritten thank you note; and, to Rickie Farmer and Stephen Scott for taking good care of us and for making sure the "i"s were dotted and the "t"s were crossed. My daughter and I came away from the experience feeling special and valued. I will gladly refer family, friends, and coworkers to Jim Keras Nissan, confident that they will receive the same great care that our family did. Please share my comments as you see appropriate and keep up the great work! Kind regards, TH
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad service
by 11/05/2017on
Just had the worst experience trying to buy a new car! I’ve been to two other Nissan dealerships and was coming here to Jim Keras Nissan to buy a new car and was dealt the most rude sales man I ever had to deal with. Disrespected me and my dad, cut us off constantly and told us we were wasting his time because we wanted to see the car before they processed information. Told us to go to another Nissan dealership! I think the guys name was Darrius. He raised his voice and cut us off every chance he got. Never got to see the car, wasn’t even told if the car I wanted was available. Ruined my experience to buy my first car.
Unprofessional
by 06/28/2016on
I purchased a truck in November2015 my salesman did not add my remaining balance from my previous car on my current loan I called he and the finance person gave me the run around about the situation after he admitted to the mistake that was made I talk with the manager Terry he claim he was going to call me back about my situation he never did but act as if I was not stating the truth when I had to call him back about this seven plus thousand dollar that I am left to pay do to the salesman and the finance person fault plus I was stuck with a very high car note under the false pretence that my balance from the previous car would be added to my current loan
Dishonest Bait And Switch
by 05/22/2015on
They Posted A specific vehicle which included the vin number for a certain price, but would not honor the price upon my arrival to purchase it. In fact I got a "Hell No". Talked to the boss and he said it must have just been an accident. He attempted to point me towards something else way more expensive. Thats it. Horrible Ethics
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!!!
by 10/19/2011on
Outstanding service, great selection and a super price! What more could you ask for? I will never go anywhere else but Jim Keras!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman and Excellent Service
by 09/15/2010on
I contacted Jim Keras Nissan dealership and spoke with Maurice Walker about purchasing a 2009 Nissan Maxima. Mr. Walker answered all my questions with more detail and personalization than any other dealership that I contacted. When I informed them, I already had financing they offered to help me look for a better offer. It turned out financing through the dealership was the better offer than I had received from my credit union. The negotiations were clear and fair and I got good value for my trade-in. Jim Keras Nissan dealership was willing to work with me and meet my needs more than any other dealership in the Memphis area. I am so happy I decided to purchase a car with them. I would most definitely recommend Jim Keras Nissan dealership to purchase a new or use car. As well as Maurice Walker as the go to salesman.
No Sale Here!!
by 08/11/2008on
I live out of town and called the dealership before I arrived to verify they had a 2008 Nissan Maxima that I was looking for. The salesman said he would go out on the lot and call me back. I never got a phone call. I was in town the next day so I went by the dealership to check and see myself. I went inside and asked for a saleman and they said they would send one out when they got "unbusy". Afetr about 30 minutes no one ever came out. I drover over to [violative content deleted] and they had exactly what I was looking for. Easy to deal with. Don't ever have to worry about me ever visiting the lot of a Keras dealership again