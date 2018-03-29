5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Below is an e-mail that I sent to Terry Payne, who is the General Manager at Jim Keras Nissan: Mr. Payne, Just a short note to tell you how thankful we are with our experience at Jim Keras Nissan. I was in the market to purchase a nicer, newer car for my daughter and everyone that we interacted with on your team made us feel welcomed and appreciated. A very special thank you to Sal Sanchez for being a friend and for finding the right car for my daughter; to George Morrow for showing an interest in my daughter's education and for his handwritten thank you note; and, to Rickie Farmer and Stephen Scott for taking good care of us and for making sure the "i"s were dotted and the "t"s were crossed. My daughter and I came away from the experience feeling special and valued. I will gladly refer family, friends, and coworkers to Jim Keras Nissan, confident that they will receive the same great care that our family did. Please share my comments as you see appropriate and keep up the great work! Kind regards, TH Read more