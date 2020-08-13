Speedcraft Acura

Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Great Experience

by Jason on 08/13/2020

Professional and efficient. Mike Hamilton was second to none. I had gone in months back and took up a significant amount of Mike's time and decided not to buy for personal reasons. As soon as I returned a couple days ago Mike recognized me immediately, knew me by name, knew my whole situation and pointed me in the right direction with no overselling, just professionalism. I'm very happy with the 2020 RDX I left with, happy with the price, and the entire experience. Thank you to the whole speedcraft team. Outstanding job.

sales Rating

sales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 07/20/2020

Informed my preferred car was in transit. Called when in and paper work prepared before arrival. Car was clean and looked great. Extremely happy with new RDX. Been a repeat customer for many years. Salesman was great and manager was easy to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by David pfau on 06/26/2020

Mike was like a friend not a salesman no pressure parts manager was helpful and service the same very user friendly dealership even if not the closest to my home so far worth the travel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service review

by Marianne on 06/25/2020

My daughter is a student at PC and had issues with her Acura. Angelo and Mark were both articulate and a pleasure to work with. I would definitely return. The car was fixed ahead of schedule!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Rachael on 04/30/2020

Best experience buying a car. I'm definitely going back! Super helpful and friendly staff. I couldn't have asked for anything more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best dealership in RI

by Michele on 11/04/2019

I would not go to any other dealership other than Acura. Knowledgeable and friendly and most of all not pushy like ever other dealership. I recommend this dealership to all my family and friends. The service department is unbelievable... We just keep returning. Give it a try and you will be completely satisfied and impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First experience

by First RDX on 10/24/2019

Excellent from start to finish. Tom Hart, the salesperson who handled the deal is excellent. I would go back to Speedcraft because of him. Thorough and genuine. The RDX is amazing and a joy to drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best customer service!!!

by Cheryl on 10/04/2019

Sales rep Bob King is the best!! I will def be referring. Everyone is really helpful and try to make the buyer happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales rating

by Marilyn on 09/21/2019

Salesman Bob King was very pleasant & helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

+++ on a 2020 RDX

by Matt Lambert on 09/19/2019

The team at Acura Speedcraft in West Warwick, (Product Specialist Tom Hart, Sales Mgr Al Testa and Finance Mgr Kevin Ward) hit it "outta the park" for me this week....They listened to what I needed and worked together seamlessly to provide me with an extremely competitive pkg on a 2020 RDX in record time...Tom was very knowledgeable, friendly and highly professional...Al made it happen with Acura and Kevin closed the lease smoothly - no hassles, no games....really made me feel like I was working with friends....this is my 5th Acura...I've also bought two 6-series BMWs, two Jags and many other domestic vehicles...this team provided the best, most efficient experience yet....Highly recommended...Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience!

by Laura on 06/30/2017

Excellent dealership with fantastic customer service. Mike and Aaron were very accommodating and easy to work with. Just purchased an Acura RDX. Car was just as described and in pristine condition on pick-up. Would definitely buy here again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
