1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

went to this dealer today to buy 2017 acura mdx. we finalized on the price, filled the finance application. in the last minute we decided to trade in our 08 honda civic hybrid. the sales person Dan and his manager Ryan suddenly got upset started talking in a nasty tone. we started negotiating the trade in value and Ryan comes out of his office and started attacking verbally. I said that is not the way to speak to a customer. he said they have been very nice from the begining and i threw the trade in in the last minute like a big monkey at them out of no where. his voice was very rude and nasty so I think we are going to leave now. As we were leaving he started yelling in the middle of the dealership. i told him we are leaving and there is no need for words. He said "leave". We were very upset and felt like we were intimidated and threatened by the staff at this dealership. If the number dont work for them all they had to say was sorry we could not do that. I dont see the need to keep the customers waiting and attack them if they dont agree to the dealership's terms. do we not have a choice to change our minds about how we want to deal with our cars. Now pl note that no papers were signed yet. i would understand if we signed all the papers and then changed our minds. but that is not the case. he kept saying that we wasted his salesman's time and his time. we walked in that dealership at 4:15 on saturday and left at 6pm. they took a major chunk of the time working on numbers. we had our 5 yr old daughter the whole time. whose time was wasted. who was he trying to bully. Please stay away from this dealership. Read more