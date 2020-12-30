Piazza Acura of West Chester
Buyer Beware
by 12/30/2020on
Buyer Beware : purchased leased vehicle. Misquotes from Angela elevated fees and double dipping ...Go anywhere else please...as even “sales manager” Moe was rude and defensive. Seemed happy to lose a valuable customer!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchased an Acura MDX
by 10/05/2017on
I recently purchased an Acura MDX from Piazza Acura of West Chester. Our sales consultant was Joe Gilmore. He not only held himself in a professional manner, but he was extremely knowledgable about every aspect of my car. He was easy to talk to and made us feel very comfortable in a setting that I dread being in every several years. To say he made our experience enjoyable and that we are very satisfied, is a complete understatement. If I could give Joe Gilmore and Piazza Acura more than 5 stars, I would.
Top Notch!
by 05/24/2017on
If you want a professional and great car buying experience, go to Piazza Acura in West Chester! I have made many car purchases in my lifetime and this was by far the best! Thank you Craig, Rob and Angela, for making it such an easy process. BTW, I love my new MDX!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
poor customer service
by 03/26/2017on
went to this dealer today to buy 2017 acura mdx. we finalized on the price, filled the finance application. in the last minute we decided to trade in our 08 honda civic hybrid. the sales person Dan and his manager Ryan suddenly got upset started talking in a nasty tone. we started negotiating the trade in value and Ryan comes out of his office and started attacking verbally. I said that is not the way to speak to a customer. he said they have been very nice from the begining and i threw the trade in in the last minute like a big monkey at them out of no where. his voice was very rude and nasty so I think we are going to leave now. As we were leaving he started yelling in the middle of the dealership. i told him we are leaving and there is no need for words. He said "leave". We were very upset and felt like we were intimidated and threatened by the staff at this dealership. If the number dont work for them all they had to say was sorry we could not do that. I dont see the need to keep the customers waiting and attack them if they dont agree to the dealership's terms. do we not have a choice to change our minds about how we want to deal with our cars. Now pl note that no papers were signed yet. i would understand if we signed all the papers and then changed our minds. but that is not the case. he kept saying that we wasted his salesman's time and his time. we walked in that dealership at 4:15 on saturday and left at 6pm. they took a major chunk of the time working on numbers. we had our 5 yr old daughter the whole time. whose time was wasted. who was he trying to bully. Please stay away from this dealership.
Didn't buy, but not because of the dealership
by 04/10/2014on
I have purchased 2 cars from this dealership over the passed 25 year. They have always be courteous, no pressure, and that's as true today as it was 25 years ago. I did not buy the 2011 MDX I went there to look at because I felt it was too large for what I needed and did not have the handling performance I have become accustomed to with my FX35. But if I wanted an Acura, this is the only dealer I'd go to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank You Piazza Acura of West Chester!
by 12/27/2013on
I drove out of my way to make sure I dealt with Piazza Acura of West Chester. Everyone I dealt with was more than accommodating and friendly and the dealership was luxurious. I rave about Piazza Acura every time I mention my beautiful new car. You will not be disappointed when dealing with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 RDX puchase experience
by 11/21/2013on
Familiar with Piazza from 2007 TL purchase and all service work done. We were ready to trade in a 2004 CRV - I did my online homework and we were ready for the dentist visit. We were treated to an excellent sales experience by Brett G. His professional and friendly manner made it a pleasure. It was a satisfying experience all around and the Piazza dealership is great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience I've Had To Date
by 10/23/2013on
I was still trying to decide between an RDX and X3 and went to Piazza to test drive, but left still undecided. While the RDX certainly met and exceeded my expectations, it was ultimately the dealership experience and Acura's reputation for quality and dependability that led me to purchase from Piazza. The sales team and my salesperson in particular were friendly, professional and presented a very fair offer for both my trade-in and the price of the RDX. There were no hard-sale tactics and the follow-up was not pushy or agressive. As someone who knows a lot about cars and did a lot of research, I didn't have many questions, but I'm confident the team was well-versed on the entire Acura product line and could have answered anything I threw their way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 TL lease
by 08/07/2013on
Brett was most helpful in answering our questions, in defining the lease options for the new Acura, and expediting the requisite paperwork that allowed us to take the car with us that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service Review
by 06/08/2013on
I dont know who is filling out the previous surveys but my experience with Piazza was lack luster. 1. I stopped in for an oil change, and a unauthorized service package was done. I was not told about this until I was paying my bill and an extra $175. was added. After I refused to pay this I returned for service a few months later, and Guess what? No more courtesy car washes. 2. The free shuttle I was told was available when I purchased the my car, I was later told that I could not use because I was a few miles out side the 10 mile limit! 3. Maintenance warranty that I was sold as a Acura warranty was not Acura. So when I called Acura for a dispute I was told it was not there warranty so it was not their problem. (dislodged sun roof) 4. High cost for service I needed a new light bulb for my head light, I was quoted over $300. for this. I had it done by a local mechanic, $45. Light was from Phillips and was identical to the Acura light. I asked a few other Acura owners and most had told me they are to expensive. I do think the quality of work was good. And I like my car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding Service
by 06/04/2013on
We recently bought a 2013 RDX from Piazza Acura. We absolutely love the car and had an excellent experience working their their sales team. We bought the car at a competitive price and look forward to working with them again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
15,000 service interval
by 04/01/2013on
Excellent service. Would never go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistently High Level of Service
by 03/31/2013on
I've been to Piazza over the last year. They are well-organized and customer oriented. I can't speak to price - it all seems reasonable. They do a little up-selling but a polite no thank you works. Would recommend to all Acura owners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 03/29/2013on
Awesome service. I had to bring my car in for a recall, and everyone was very accommodating and polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accelerated Service
by 03/29/2013on
The Acura brand is a reliable name to trust and why to this point have only owned Acura vehicles. The maintenance reminders and schedule make sure that I keep the vehicle maintained and running strong. When the light comes on for an oil change I have always come to Piazza Acura West Chester for its excellent accelerated service. From the drive up indoor entrance, to the professional and informative staff and the quick and reliable service I know I am getting the best. To top it all off you can hang out in the lobby and watch TV while enjoying some Starbucks coffee. When its all done you get a coupon to get your car washed at a local car wash. It is the definition of all inclusive and reliable service hence why I will continue to drive Acura and service at Piazza Acura of West Chester.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Only place for Acura service
by 03/29/2013on
I've taken 4 of my Acuras to Piazza West Chester Acura. The best in service. Always friendly, helpful and confident. Wouldn't go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MDX inspection
by 03/27/2013on
I took my MDX in for annual inspection & the day before my appointment my rear camera stopped working. I asked if they could look @ it while in for service & they did. Once diagnosing the problem, they called me with a less expensive option. I really appreciated that they took the time to find a less expensive solution. As usual, securing a loaner car was not an issue! Everyone was polite, helpful & a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding dealership
by 03/24/2013on
We've been customers at Acura of West Chester for nearly 6 years (MDX and RDX). Super professional, highest quality of servicing (that's sensible advice and exacting execution), very cost effective & competitive, neat & pleasant dealership (not too small and not too large), extremely friendly & personable -- really a joy to deal with !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great express service
by 03/21/2013on
I brought my MDX in for a A13 service which was an express service at Piazza Acura in West Chester PA to rotate all tires, oil change and change the transmission fluid. They said it would be about an hour and my car was done in 40 minutes. Everyone was friendly and the work was done quick and efficiently. Love the car wash coupon too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I Will Never Return
by 03/15/2013on
I purchased my new 2013 Acura from Piazza of West Chester and the experience was fine. The service dept is just plain terrible. Hard to get an appointment, they are rude, and they lie about the service and pricing. Everything you'd hate about a service dept is here at Piazza.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Always excellent service
by 11/28/2012on
Piazza has prompt, efficient service. They offer loaner cars if your service will be more than an hour or so. I don't know if they have drivers to drop you off and pick you up, like other service departments (my husband's Volvo dealer does). The service advisors are, for the most part, polite and helpful. When there has been a problem or issue with my service, they have taken care to address the issue immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
