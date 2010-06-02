Land Rover Main Line
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Main Line
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Bought both of my Land Rovers from this dealership
by 02/06/2010on
The sales/service is top-notch. my first Land Rover was bought here 6 years ago and I came back here for my second one, no pressure! Tyler and Joe were wonderful to work with. the sales experience does not end when you drive off the lot, they follow-up to make sure you are happy with your purchase. 5 stars for this deaslership :)
about our dealership