Best car buying experience in 35 years
Gene was professional throughout the entire process, with absolutely no pressure or sales tactics. He made sure we received all of the advertised rebates, even telling us of other rebates available (not through the manufacturer) and offered us the exact amount we expected for our trade. We were impressed with Gene from the initial phone call through driving away in our new Jeep!
Great Experience! See Frank!!!
Purchased my first car from a dealership this week. I have always bought my cars flat out, and personal sales. I went in to see Frank and he was amazing. I explained that I need a: decent vehicle; used; able to fit my massage table, Saddle, or Fire Gear in the trunk; needs a back seat; not red. I was in and out. He new exactly what I wanted and I was sold. My car was traded in, I got an amazing warranty and service plan (highly recommended), and I was going home with my new car that afternoon. It was the best buying experience and, not to mention, he even checked in a few days later to see how I was doing. I got the payment I wanted and then some. I don't ever give a 5-Star review, but this truly was a 5-star experience!!
New Challenger - Scranton Dodge
I recently purchased a 2014 Dodge Challenger from Scranton Dodge. I had done my research and stopped by to visit the dealership to see what they had in stock. After checking out all their inventory I stopped in to talk to a salesman. I was assigned Rich F. Right off the bat I knew that Rich was going to be a great guy to deal with. Rich listened when I described to him what I was looking for and proceeded to get to work. Rich found me exactly what I wanted on a Dodge dealers lot in Connecticut. After working out a deal on my trade and a great price on the Challenger, I waited a few days for the call and picked up the car three days later. One point to make was even though Scranton Dodge had three Challengers on their lot, I wasn't pressured at all into buying one of them. I did take one for a test ride, but everyone from Rich to the general sales manager worked to get me exactly what I wanted. Communications and updates on the car were outstanding. Rich notified me on the afternoon that the car was on it's way and also a little later when it had arrived at Scranton Dodge. I purchased a lot of cars over the years and I have to say I was extremely satisfied with the excellent, down to earth service I received from Rich. I highly recommend Rich, Derek the finance person and the rest of the staff at Scranton Dodge for both buying and vehicle service.
Bait and switch
I spoke with the dealership about a car for sale, stated what I have for down payment and what I was looking for as a monthly payment. A few minutes later I received an email, everything seems fine, schedule an appointment an test drive, schedule a day off of work, get there and the salesman says "oh by the way the monthly payments will be double what we discussed, double what the email stated. The salesman knew this before emailing me and still never said a word. I walked out and was thoroughly disgusted. I will never recommend this dealership. Instead of working on his error he immediately tried to sell me cars that didn't interest me or meet my needs. Poor service, poor ethics!
Scranton Dodge!! It Rocks!
My husband and I had been looking for this vehicle for some time, and many places we went to gave us the run around or there prices were outrageous. When we met Mike, right off we felt so conformable and relaxed we knew that it would be a great car shopping experience! Mike was very relaxed, and was very helpful.He did everything to make the buying of a car easy! There stock is wonderful and well as the rest of there staff! There prices are great!! And We couldn't have asked for a better place to shop for our new car.! If your looking for a great deal, friendly staff, and want a relaxed kind of shopping experience, you wont find it anywhere else! Scranton Dodge is the place to go! Thanks so much Mike for helping me get my dream car!!!
