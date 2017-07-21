5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2014 Dodge Challenger from Scranton Dodge. I had done my research and stopped by to visit the dealership to see what they had in stock. After checking out all their inventory I stopped in to talk to a salesman. I was assigned Rich F. Right off the bat I knew that Rich was going to be a great guy to deal with. Rich listened when I described to him what I was looking for and proceeded to get to work. Rich found me exactly what I wanted on a Dodge dealers lot in Connecticut. After working out a deal on my trade and a great price on the Challenger, I waited a few days for the call and picked up the car three days later. One point to make was even though Scranton Dodge had three Challengers on their lot, I wasn't pressured at all into buying one of them. I did take one for a test ride, but everyone from Rich to the general sales manager worked to get me exactly what I wanted. Communications and updates on the car were outstanding. Rich notified me on the afternoon that the car was on it's way and also a little later when it had arrived at Scranton Dodge. I purchased a lot of cars over the years and I have to say I was extremely satisfied with the excellent, down to earth service I received from Rich. I highly recommend Rich, Derek the finance person and the rest of the staff at Scranton Dodge for both buying and vehicle service. Read more