After test driving an Accord at Matt Burne Honda, I e-mailed the Sales Manager and offered him my business if he could meet a lower offer which I had received. The Sales Manager did not reply to my e-mail. Several days later, I e-mailed again to indicate I was still in the market. At that point, the Internet Sales Rep e-mailed to confirm that they could meet the monthly payment I had asked for. I called the Internet Sales Rep; he again confirmed the price. I picked out a specific car, set up an appointment, and made personal arrangements to come down and close the deal. Within an hour, I received an e-mail from the Internet Sales Rep claiming that there had been a "change in the programs." When I called, he mentioned nothing about programs, but instead claimed that he had accidently included a previous customer's trade-in when calculating my monthly payment. His inconsistent excuses, along with his unsolicited assurance that this was not a 'bait and switch,' only confirmed what would be obvious to any reasonable person--it was exactly that. I then e-mailed the Sales Manager and both owners, on four separate occasions, and asked that they honor the original quote which had been documented in e-mail and confirmed over the phone. I did not receive a single reply to any of these e-mails. I'm disappointed at the way I was treated by this dealership, and I'd recommend against doing business with them--not only because they resorted to the dishonesty of bait and switch tactics--but because they would not honor even a written quote. Read more