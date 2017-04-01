Matt Burne Honda
Customer Reviews of Matt Burne Honda
Excellent Team at Matt Burne Honda
by 01/04/2017on
The team I dealt with at Matt Burne Honda is outstanding. I had been shopping around for a new vehicle the past few months and could not get anyone in the SC/NC area willing to put together a reasonable deal. I was up in MD/PA for the Holidays and reached out to some local dealerships to see if anyone was willing to work with me on my new vehicle purchase. Lori Trygar from their Internet Sales team beat out any price I had seen locally as well as 10 other dealerships I was in touch with that week while I was MD/PA. I arrived onsite and worked with Dave Campfield, who walked me through the entire process quickly as well as showing me the vehicle I agreed verbally to purchase sight unseen. Once everything was in order I worked with Andrew Cosklo, who completed the financial paperwork in under 10 minutes. Afterwards I was on the road back to MD and ultimately back to SC where i registered the vehicle. They overnighted the title to me at my home in SC and I had no issues titling/registering the vehicle on my own. They are clearly experienced and I would highly suggest anyone shopping for a new car either in state or out of state to give them a call. Within 24 hours of negotiating, I had my vehicle in hand. Thanks again, love my new Ridgeline!
Great Place to do Business
by 09/15/2009on
I have been purchasing vehicles at Matt Burne Honda for over 10 years. I have found the sales, service and management to be exceptional, a cut above the rest. We have owned Accords, CRV's and Civics and always received a good deal. I never take anything for granted and even after 10 years I shop around at other Honda dealers and no one within 100 miles have been able to beat their prices. I have never experienced a bait and switch tactic and the sale manager and sales staff are all well trained and motivated to provide the customer with a pleasant, helpful experience. I have recommended this dealership to friends and family and all have enjoyed the same type of buying experience. My calls are always returned promptly, and any information I requested is quickly provided. If you are shopping for a Honda product this is the place to go--you won't be dissappointed. Ed
Dealer Baits & Switches, ignores e-mails
by 08/30/2009on
After test driving an Accord at Matt Burne Honda, I e-mailed the Sales Manager and offered him my business if he could meet a lower offer which I had received. The Sales Manager did not reply to my e-mail. Several days later, I e-mailed again to indicate I was still in the market. At that point, the Internet Sales Rep e-mailed to confirm that they could meet the monthly payment I had asked for. I called the Internet Sales Rep; he again confirmed the price. I picked out a specific car, set up an appointment, and made personal arrangements to come down and close the deal. Within an hour, I received an e-mail from the Internet Sales Rep claiming that there had been a "change in the programs." When I called, he mentioned nothing about programs, but instead claimed that he had accidently included a previous customer's trade-in when calculating my monthly payment. His inconsistent excuses, along with his unsolicited assurance that this was not a 'bait and switch,' only confirmed what would be obvious to any reasonable person--it was exactly that. I then e-mailed the Sales Manager and both owners, on four separate occasions, and asked that they honor the original quote which had been documented in e-mail and confirmed over the phone. I did not receive a single reply to any of these e-mails. I'm disappointed at the way I was treated by this dealership, and I'd recommend against doing business with them--not only because they resorted to the dishonesty of bait and switch tactics--but because they would not honor even a written quote.