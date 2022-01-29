Sloane Honda
by 01/29/2022on
I have done business with Sloane a few times and the personnel is excellent. They work with you and its a pleasure doing business with. Will definitely do business again in the future. My go to dealership.
GREAT SERVICE
by 02/24/2022on
On time appointments. Fast service, great service reps and knowledgeable mechanics. Mechanics confer with the service reps who come out to the customer and explain what has to be done.
Oil Change
by 02/16/2022on
What I did notice is that customers that came in after me their car was done before I was. I got the first of the day at 8am. Do not know what happened there. I was only getting a oil change and new windshield wipers.
A Great Dealer.
by 02/09/2022on
As always, my service visit was excellent. From the check-in to paying my bill, everyone was friendly and professional. My service advisor, Stephen Milcarsky, was the best! He was polite, knowledgeable, and made me feel valued as a customer. Thanks to him I felt sure that my beloved, venerable 1997 Civic was receiving the best possible care. The main reason I'm still driving this car is due to the service it's had at Sloane. From every inspection, oil change, to wiper blade I've never taken it anywhere else, and the proof is in the driving.
Sloane Honda
by 01/29/2022on
My 2022 experience
by 01/21/2022on
I requested my 2021 Civic Honda Be washed and they very nicely done The Manager was very nice about helping Out… .
Reliable dealership
by 01/18/2022on
The advisor mr McCarthy, was professional and listened to my concern about TPMS issue I had. He took extra time to show me the process to re- calibrate the tire pressure in my car.
great service.
by 01/12/2022on
The techs are masked and found my appt quickly. I was about 10-15mins late but it wasn't an issue. Tom texted and called almost immediately after I dropped my car off and he gave me information on other issues I had with my car. He also had pricing available for me.
New 2022 vehicle
by 12/28/2021on
I realize that there is a problem with inventory, but I was able to get a vehicle as close to what I wanted easily and in a small amount of time.
Sloane Service
by 12/16/2021on
Great! Professional, timely and good communication.
Clean and large waiting room & great Customer Service
by 10/15/2021on
I purchased my Honda from you and the experience was excellent because of my salesman, and because of Nicole Gallagher, my service manager from the beginning, I would not take my car anywhere else for service and maintenance issues.
A top-notch dealership.
by 08/27/2021on
Easy to set up an appointment online. Fast and courteous check-in when I drove up. Clean and comfortable waiting room with excellent WiFi. Polite, friendly conference with my service rep, who went over with me what I wanted to be done. Service completed when promised and done correctly. Fast and friendly check-out with my car all ready for me. In other words, just my usual experience. That's why I've been bringing my cars to this dealership since I bought my first Honda in 1989.
Used Car Purchase
by 08/19/2021on
Our salesman Mark Schrob was wonderful from the moment we drove up until we left. He made us feel comfortable through the whole experience and went out of his way to make sure we were happy. The car was cleaned and detailed for us and it exceeded our expectations. A nice car at a very good price. Let Mark know we appreciate all his efforts and we look forward to future purchases with your dealership. We appreciate the professionalism.
Sloane Honda
by 08/03/2021on
My service advisor explained the work that needed to be done. He was very courteous and professional. I had a very good experience at the dealership.
THE BESTEST CAR DEALERSHIP
by 05/18/2021on
My sales person was Larry Walsh. Larry was exceptional in the whole car buying experience. Very professional , knowledgeable and efficient about explaining everything to me. I'm a senior citizen, and after telling him I wanted only the basics, no extra bells and whistles for me, he knew exactly what I wanted. Also, it did not take that long to "close" the deal. I definitely would recommend sloane honda to my family and friends.
Sloane Honda Sales
by 04/16/2021on
Thank you Mike and Lior. You both made my experience a great one. The car that I bought was the one I have been wanting for a very long time and with your help I was able to finally obtain it. This was the 5th car we purchased (leased) from Sloan and I will continue to come back. The professionalism , friendliness and transparency were of the highest standard.
Sloane Honda
by 03/16/2021on
East, fast, convenient
Sloane Honda
by 03/11/2021on
This is our 5th car we leased from Sloane. Our sales rep Larry always is honest and upfront with us. He makes the process enjoyable and stress free. I will continue doing business with Sloane because of people like Larry and Lou.
15000 mile service
by 03/10/2021on
Technician was very informative and responsive to our needs
Needed maintenance
by 03/05/2021on
Quick as possible
After 32 years, still a top-notch dealer.
by 02/19/2021on
I was very pleased about everything. Checking in my car was quick, and the attendants were friendly and efficient. Once inside, my service advisor, Jason Haigh, was excellent. He listened to everything I said and made sure that all service was completed in a timely manner. There was an unexpected repair that needed to be done, but Jason assured me that if I was willing to wait for the part to be ordered, it would be done within two hours. Considering the impending bad weather, I was happy to wait in the comfortable waiting room rather than put it off. Sure enough, my car was ready when promised. I was also impressed with the efforts to keep my car sanitary and protected (steering wheel cover!) and having my keys and papers enclosed in plastic bags. I drove away happy that my car and I were well taken care of. By the way, I've been coming to your dealership since 1989 and have had very few negative experiences. I will continue to recommend you to everyone.
Great experience
by 02/17/2021on
Dave is the best! He always accommodates whatever I need done and makes it so easy from start to finish.
