Sloane Honda

9903 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sloane Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(157)
Recommend: Yes (38) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sloane Honda

by Aida on 01/29/2022

I have done business with Sloane a few times and the personnel is excellent. They work with you and its a pleasure doing business with. Will definitely do business again in the future. My go to dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

157 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by FranK on 02/24/2022

On time appointments. Fast service, great service reps and knowledgeable mechanics. Mechanics confer with the service reps who come out to the customer and explain what has to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Walt on 02/16/2022

What I did notice is that customers that came in after me their car was done before I was. I got the first of the day at 8am. Do not know what happened there. I was only getting a oil change and new windshield wipers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A Great Dealer.

by Ellen on 02/09/2022

As always, my service visit was excellent. From the check-in to paying my bill, everyone was friendly and professional. My service advisor, Stephen Milcarsky, was the best! He was polite, knowledgeable, and made me feel valued as a customer. Thanks to him I felt sure that my beloved, venerable 1997 Civic was receiving the best possible care. The main reason I'm still driving this car is due to the service it's had at Sloane. From every inspection, oil change, to wiper blade I've never taken it anywhere else, and the proof is in the driving.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My 2022 experience

by Miriam on 01/21/2022

I requested my 2021 Civic Honda Be washed and they very nicely done The Manager was very nice about helping Out… .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Reliable dealership

by Patricia on 01/18/2022

The advisor mr McCarthy, was professional and listened to my concern about TPMS issue I had. He took extra time to show me the process to re- calibrate the tire pressure in my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service.

by Susan on 01/12/2022

The techs are masked and found my appt quickly. I was about 10-15mins late but it wasn't an issue. Tom texted and called almost immediately after I dropped my car off and he gave me information on other issues I had with my car. He also had pricing available for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2022 vehicle

by Jon on 12/28/2021

I realize that there is a problem with inventory, but I was able to get a vehicle as close to what I wanted easily and in a small amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sloane Service

by Michael on 12/16/2021

Great! Professional, timely and good communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clean and large waiting room & great Customer Service

by Storm on 10/15/2021

I purchased my Honda from you and the experience was excellent because of my salesman, and because of Nicole Gallagher, my service manager from the beginning, I would not take my car anywhere else for service and maintenance issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A top-notch dealership.

by Ellen on 08/27/2021

Easy to set up an appointment online. Fast and courteous check-in when I drove up. Clean and comfortable waiting room with excellent WiFi. Polite, friendly conference with my service rep, who went over with me what I wanted to be done. Service completed when promised and done correctly. Fast and friendly check-out with my car all ready for me. In other words, just my usual experience. That's why I've been bringing my cars to this dealership since I bought my first Honda in 1989.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by James on 08/19/2021

Our salesman Mark Schrob was wonderful from the moment we drove up until we left. He made us feel comfortable through the whole experience and went out of his way to make sure we were happy. The car was cleaned and detailed for us and it exceeded our expectations. A nice car at a very good price. Let Mark know we appreciate all his efforts and we look forward to future purchases with your dealership. We appreciate the professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sloane Honda

by Hygia on 08/03/2021

My service advisor explained the work that needed to be done. He was very courteous and professional. I had a very good experience at the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BESTEST CAR DEALERSHIP

by Patricia on 05/18/2021

My sales person was Larry Walsh. Larry was exceptional in the whole car buying experience. Very professional , knowledgeable and efficient about explaining everything to me. I'm a senior citizen, and after telling him I wanted only the basics, no extra bells and whistles for me, he knew exactly what I wanted. Also, it did not take that long to "close" the deal. I definitely would recommend sloane honda to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sloane Honda Sales

by Karl on 04/16/2021

Thank you Mike and Lior. You both made my experience a great one. The car that I bought was the one I have been wanting for a very long time and with your help I was able to finally obtain it. This was the 5th car we purchased (leased) from Sloan and I will continue to come back. The professionalism , friendliness and transparency were of the highest standard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sloane Honda

by Kelly on 03/16/2021

East, fast, convenient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sloane Honda

by Keenan on 03/11/2021

This is our 5th car we leased from Sloane. Our sales rep Larry always is honest and upfront with us. He makes the process enjoyable and stress free. I will continue doing business with Sloane because of people like Larry and Lou.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

15000 mile service

by Robert on 03/10/2021

Technician was very informative and responsive to our needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Needed maintenance

by George on 03/05/2021

Quick as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

After 32 years, still a top-notch dealer.

by Ellen on 02/19/2021

I was very pleased about everything. Checking in my car was quick, and the attendants were friendly and efficient. Once inside, my service advisor, Jason Haigh, was excellent. He listened to everything I said and made sure that all service was completed in a timely manner. There was an unexpected repair that needed to be done, but Jason assured me that if I was willing to wait for the part to be ordered, it would be done within two hours. Considering the impending bad weather, I was happy to wait in the comfortable waiting room rather than put it off. Sure enough, my car was ready when promised. I was also impressed with the efforts to keep my car sanitary and protected (steering wheel cover!) and having my keys and papers enclosed in plastic bags. I drove away happy that my car and I were well taken care of. By the way, I've been coming to your dealership since 1989 and have had very few negative experiences. I will continue to recommend you to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Michele on 02/17/2021

Dave is the best! He always accommodates whatever I need done and makes it so easy from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

108 cars in stock
30 new62 used16 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

