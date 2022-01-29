5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was very pleased about everything. Checking in my car was quick, and the attendants were friendly and efficient. Once inside, my service advisor, Jason Haigh, was excellent. He listened to everything I said and made sure that all service was completed in a timely manner. There was an unexpected repair that needed to be done, but Jason assured me that if I was willing to wait for the part to be ordered, it would be done within two hours. Considering the impending bad weather, I was happy to wait in the comfortable waiting room rather than put it off. Sure enough, my car was ready when promised. I was also impressed with the efforts to keep my car sanitary and protected (steering wheel cover!) and having my keys and papers enclosed in plastic bags. I drove away happy that my car and I were well taken care of. By the way, I've been coming to your dealership since 1989 and have had very few negative experiences. I will continue to recommend you to everyone. Read more