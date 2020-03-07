Sloane Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
9903 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
(844) 349-4517
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sloane Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(86)
Recommend: Yes (84) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Easy Purchasing Process

by Jason on 07/03/2020

Everything seemed to work out really well. Car selection was appropriate and dealing with the salesman was very pleasant and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
129 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

sloane honda service

by Lydia on 08/22/2020

service is timely and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Inspection, tire rotation

by Christopher on 08/18/2020

Prompt, straightforward, friendly, no surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service from Nicole and Gary from Service Department

by Wil on 07/16/2020

Nicole provided excellent customer service during multiple interactions for a complicated problem with our Honda Accord radio/rearview camera panel. Nicole was professional, kind and patient with our questions and helped us to arrange for a rental car twice. Nicole was kind enough to look at our radio/rearview camera panel late afternoon on Thursday 7/9, so that Nicole could describe the problem more accurately to Gary, the technician. Gary, the technician, provided excellent service to troubleshoot the problem and communicate with the Honda Tech Line. Great job- I hope that Nicole and Gary are recognized for their excellent service! -Dr. Wil

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Stewart on 07/10/2020

Got me a quick appointment called me numerous times service was completed on same day and in a safe manner.could not be more pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Service, Great People

by Colleen_Chase on 07/07/2020

It was ok. Easy. Not much to say about dropping a car off for an oil change and an inspection. But, I appreciate the update phone calls and texts and the people that work there are all so nice, always friendly and helpful. I never feel bullied into getting unwanted services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Easy Purchasing Process

by Jason on 07/03/2020

Everything seemed to work out really well. Car selection was appropriate and dealing with the salesman was very pleasant and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Linda on 06/24/2020

Dave was very nice and quite professional. Plus, once they had the part needed to fix my trunk, the car was ready very quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sloane service

by Paul on 06/23/2020

Very accommodating and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

RACIST and Discriminate against woman

by RACIST and Discriminate against woman on 06/23/2020

I just want to say I had the worst experience ever. The sales guy LARRY WALSH was discriminating against me because I was a single Hispanic woman. After his nasty comments and attitude I asked if I could speak with his supervisor and his response was "Sure I can get him so he can say goodbye to you!". All of this disrespect in front of a trainee he was training. After talking to the supervisor, I fell walking out and the supervisor saw me and never came out to help me and later on I saw some of the salesmen laughing at what happened. The experience as a whole was degrading. I felt racism, I felt attacked , and belittled. There was no human decency to even check up on me after my fall where they parked my car. I would not advise anyone to get a car from this place! The experience was horrible!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Georgia on 06/11/2020

I was in and out with no problems. Stephan was excellent and very informative and answered all of my questions without hesitation. He was very pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank You

by Neesh on 06/07/2020

Lior was very helpful throughout the whole process. Any questions I had he answered thoroughly and timely. He communicated effectively with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My experience

by William on 05/25/2020

because of the Covid 19 its rather hard to get the full experience of the service dept but that I could drop off the night before was very helpful for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Robert on 03/05/2020

I was promised my car would be done by 1230. It was done by 1130. I was amazed it was done so quickly without a appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Express Oil Change Service

by Jonathan on 03/03/2020

Service was fast at the reception. They were helpful when I asked about the limited Navi destination available. The oil change was completed in less than 1 hour from the time I checked in to check out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Services

by Andrea on 02/14/2020

Larry was very helpful in helping us with the purchase of our new car. He was also very polite and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best car buying experience!

by Rikku on 02/13/2020

We were fortunate to get Larry Walsh as our sales person. He had the knowledge about the car to answer all my questions, willingness to help and make the purchasing experience as smooth as possible. Larry is the best and will definitely recommend my family and friends who are looking to buy a new car to Larry and Sloane Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Experience

by Michael on 02/11/2020

Efficient service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Jennifer on 01/22/2020

Fast service and the service tech, Steve was so helpful and knowledgeable. I would recommend going to Sloane Honda to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service gets better and better

by Linda on 12/30/2019

My service representative Jamie is wonderful. She explains everything to me. She is also very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Team

by Debra on 12/28/2019

Dave Bruno (MY service manager) and his team member Matthew J. Milcarsky has ALWAYS provided a really good examination of my car, lets me know when a major issue is about to happen with my 11 year old car, and find ways to repair in the most cost-effective manner. They both deserve at least a $1,000.00 bonus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sloan Honda

by Hal on 12/17/2019

Knowledgeable, courteous, and efficient service by Dan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
347 cars in stock
258 new74 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes