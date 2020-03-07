Excellent Service from Nicole and Gary from Service Department
by Wil on 07/16/2020
Nicole provided excellent customer service during multiple interactions for a complicated problem with our Honda Accord radio/rearview camera panel.
Nicole was professional, kind and patient with our questions and helped us to arrange for a rental car twice. Nicole was kind enough to look at our radio/rearview camera panel late afternoon on Thursday 7/9, so that Nicole could describe the problem more accurately to Gary, the technician.
Gary, the technician, provided excellent service to troubleshoot the problem and communicate with the Honda Tech Line.
Great job- I hope that Nicole and Gary are recognized for their excellent service!
-Dr. Wil
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was ok. Easy. Not much to say about dropping a car off for an oil change and an inspection. But, I appreciate the update phone calls and texts and the people that work there are all so nice, always friendly and helpful. I never feel bullied into getting unwanted services.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
by RACIST and Discriminate against woman on 06/23/2020
I just want to say I had the worst experience ever. The sales guy LARRY WALSH was discriminating against me because I was a single Hispanic woman. After his nasty comments and attitude I asked if I could speak with his supervisor and his response was "Sure I can get him so he can say goodbye to you!". All of this disrespect in front of a trainee he was training. After talking to the supervisor, I fell walking out and the supervisor saw me and never came out to help me and later on I saw some of the salesmen laughing at what happened. The experience as a whole was degrading. I felt racism, I felt attacked , and belittled. There was no human decency to even check up on me after my fall where they parked my car. I would not advise anyone to get a car from this place! The experience was horrible!!
We were fortunate to get Larry Walsh as our sales person. He had the knowledge about the car to answer all my questions, willingness to help and make the purchasing experience as smooth as possible. Larry is the best and will definitely recommend my family and friends who are looking to buy a new car to Larry and Sloane Honda.
Dave Bruno (MY service manager) and his team member Matthew J. Milcarsky has ALWAYS provided a really good examination of my car, lets me know when a major issue is about to happen with my 11 year old car, and find ways to repair in the most cost-effective manner. They both deserve at least a $1,000.00 bonus!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
