sales Rating

I just want to say I had the worst experience ever. The sales guy LARRY WALSH was discriminating against me because I was a single Hispanic woman. After his nasty comments and attitude I asked if I could speak with his supervisor and his response was "Sure I can get him so he can say goodbye to you!". All of this disrespect in front of a trainee he was training. After talking to the supervisor, I fell walking out and the supervisor saw me and never came out to help me and later on I saw some of the salesmen laughing at what happened. The experience as a whole was degrading. I felt racism, I felt attacked , and belittled. There was no human decency to even check up on me after my fall where they parked my car. I would not advise anyone to get a car from this place! The experience was horrible!! Read more