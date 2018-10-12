Two week wait for repairs
by 12/10/2018on
This is the second time I needed a repair and was told at least a two week wait. Why buy a car here when it takes two weeks to get an appointment on a breakdown? I have purchased over 12 vehicles from Cochran;'s.... never again!
Dodge Promaster 2014
by 10/17/2014on
After looking at several dealers in the area and ohio - I settle on Cochran of Allegheny valley - they made a vehicle available for me to test and were patient as I went back and forth between several vehicles they had - but in the end the price was lower than the competing dealer and the sales person was great - good job to Jason Hladney who assisted in the sale and made sure everything was a smooth transaction
Great service department!
by 10/08/2014on
I am so glad I chose #1 Cochran! They went above and beyond to make my car buying experience a breeze. I'm very happy with my purchase and the service I receive at #1 Cochran. I'll be a customer for life! :)
Absolute best :)
by 10/08/2014on
service check up
by 10/04/2014on
I bought my '07 Jeep Liberty and serviced it at this dealership. I would go no where else. they are always friendly and courteous and I never have had any problem. when I am ready to buy a new jeep I will certainly return to Cochran for my vehicle.
Excellent Salesperson, Easy Transaction
by 07/14/2014on
Our salesperson Bonnie was awesome. We highly recommend that you ask for her! She was professional, knowledgeable and explained the process of trading in and purchasing a vehicle through the dealership, #1 Cochran of Allegheny Valley. As the commercials indicate, and as our experience proved, it was a very 'basic' transaction, there was no haggling, it was all spelled out with the options for financing, the price of the vehicle and the monthly payments. Your choice, if you like or can afford the deal, then it breezes by from signing and driving your new vehicle! We purchased a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Maximum Steel Metallic. We traded in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. Even though it was late in the afternoon of 7/5/2014, and the dealership hours indicated they closed at 5pm, everyone made sure we left with our new vehicle, right down to the lot attendants that washed and prepped the car for delivery. We would recommend this dealer to any family or friends and we will continue to deal with them as long as the dealer continues to use this purchasing experience. MUCH different than hours upon hours, a whole day even in the past, to purchase a vehicle. Thank you and hope this review will make you consider purchasing a vehicle from #1 Cochran.
great car buying experience
by 07/13/2014on
I approached the lot this AM with great trepidation. Tbe last time I attempted to purchase a car, I spent 2 1/2 hrs in a chair waiting out a deal and left in a huff. I was assisted by Nick M who helped me make the easiest car purchase ever but I should say that all the people I came in contact with were helpful, friendly and wanted to make my experience positive. Great customer service. I would recommend #1 Cochran. Just as an aside, I am a single older woman. I was treated with respect and dignity. Thanks everyone at #1 Cochran
Easiest Purchase Ever!!
by 07/11/2014on
Honest to goodness bottom-line pricing AND least wait-time to process paperwork, than we have ever had. Thanks Cochran!! And, to our sales associate, Bonnie O.
Purchase Process
by 06/02/2014on
I went to the dealer with no intention of purchasing a vehicle but...... the sales person was very personable and not pushy at all. I realize that they are in the business of selling cars but they try their best to help you get into the vehicle you want and can afford.
I usually HATE car shopping!
by 06/01/2014on
Usually my least favorite activity in all the world is when my husband and I have to shop for a vehicle. I don't like playing the game that usually happens between the customer, the salesperson, and the sales manager. This was one of those rare times that the experience was totally different. Everything was completely upfront. I received great feedback from the online salesperson and went to the dealer with a list of cars to see. The salesman was not what I call the classic "diamond Jim salesman". We honestly felt like he was in favor of us staying within our budget than he was with winning a sale. Everyone was pleasant and not pushy, especially the salesman who was knowledgeable about the car and instead of exercising all the sales gimmicks, he let the car sell itself and let us make our decision. The only thing he did do was to try to bring the price of the car to our budget line. We love the car, enjoyed the buying experience and we would definitely buy a car at Cochran again!
My new Jeep Cherokee
by 05/27/2014on
I worked with Nick M and he was terrific! Can't recommend him, or Cochran, highly enough. Thanks so much. Truly enjoying my new car!
Service Writer
by 04/20/2014on
John S was thorough and professional.
No problems
by 04/13/2014on
They did what they said they would, when they said they would. Enough said.
Please Help Me!!!
by 04/04/2014on
Actually, I was on my way to the dealer to pay a visit to my salesman. It pays to be nice to the people that will sell you a major purchase. A few miles away, I heard a flapping sound and thought I had run over a bag or something. I pulled over and saw that a piece of plastic had come off and was scraping the tire. I snapped it back or so I thought and drove a foot or two. The noise started again. Pulled over and called Steve A, the salesman. He came and did emergency surgery on the side of Route 28 South to my Chrysler 200. I was able to drive it to the ER at the dealership. It was closed and I got a ride home. The next day, The ER contacted me and the part was in stock, but not covered by Blue Cross. That's the reason for my unhappyness - Who would be thrilled buying a piece of black plastic and installation for $200.00. Oh well, such is life. Nevertheless, the ER and staff did a great job and my Chrysler 200 didn't have to be admitted!!! Iwas able to take it home and it is doing very well.
Repete Buyer
by 03/31/2014on
Jason T is outstanding!!!! No BS, straight forward and great knowledge of the product. This is our third purchase.
Service
by 02/27/2014on
I had a positive experience with #1 Cochran for my service visit. My salesman was very attentive, the waiting area was clean and the service was done in the time I was told it would take. Would recommend this dealer to all my family and friends that don't already buy and have their vehicles serviced here.
Great experience
by 02/27/2014on
This dealer was great to work with and very fair. I would highly recommend them.
Best Service Ever
by 02/16/2014on
Polite. Informative. Helpful with good service tips. Really nice waiting area. Done in an appropriate time frame. What else can you ask for!
good job
by 02/04/2014on
Work done efficiently pleasant employees
Excellent service
by 01/17/2014on
Cochran made it easy to buy a new car. It was fast, efficient and very easy to negotiate. We will definitely go to them for any other vehicles we purchase.