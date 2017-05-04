Skip to main content
Keller Bros Dodge Ram

395 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Keller Bros Dodge Ram

8 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review regarding 2017 Dodge Caravan from Keller Bros. in Lititz

by toni1674 on 04/05/2017

We had a wonderful experience making a vehicle purchase. Cal was an amazing help to us. Him and Donna went above and beyond to get us into our new van. Upon meeting Cal, we felt as if he was our friend. We are in love with our car. Incredible professional service. Thank you. The Klingbeil's

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Dodge Charger

by VSchreck on 07/07/2016

Very motivated to find and acquire the choice of car we selected. Great experience. Entire staff was courteous professional and committed. They took the hassle out of searching for the best deal. I'd highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deals!

by Erika1389 on 04/14/2016

Got a great deal on my used car! Great service and friendly staff! Thank you all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Decent service

by Charger346 on 04/12/2016

I had purchased a vehicle from them prior and loved the experience, this experience I felt helped but not like last time, great dealer and will buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by salmonmasih on 04/11/2016

Both the sales rep, and his manager were very good, and their customer service was excellent. I would recommend Keller Bros Dodge Ram to people I know. It was nice to see that Keller Bros Dodge is a Christian company, and they are not afraid to show it. I would go to them if needed another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent staff, friendly, honest and easy to work with.

by mabrennan on 04/10/2016

Purchased a used Volvo S60 for our 4th vehicle for our kids. Easy delivery, easy to work with and very nice place to do business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by Mike_PA on 04/08/2016

The overall experience was great. All the staff were friendly, helpful, and really made us feel like we were a part of the Keller Bros family. There was ZERO pressure and they were very respectful of our time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrendous/Fraudulent Service Department

by shield20 on 07/01/2014

On two separate occasions, while my vehicle was still under factory warranty, I took the vehicle in for repairs. On both occasions, I was told "we weren't able to replicate" the problem I had outlined. Repairs were not made, I finally took the vehicle to a different dealership who diagnosed my repair issue over the phone and then fixed it. However, by this point the warranty expired and I've been refused reimbursement and am now forced to pursue legal action. The sales side of this dealership were easy to deal with, the service department is horrible and they do not treat their customers very well and they do not do the repairs requested of them, but they make sure to bill you for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

88 cars in stock
0 new55 used33 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

