On two separate occasions, while my vehicle was still under factory warranty, I took the vehicle in for repairs. On both occasions, I was told "we weren't able to replicate" the problem I had outlined. Repairs were not made, I finally took the vehicle to a different dealership who diagnosed my repair issue over the phone and then fixed it. However, by this point the warranty expired and I've been refused reimbursement and am now forced to pursue legal action. The sales side of this dealership were easy to deal with, the service department is horrible and they do not treat their customers very well and they do not do the repairs requested of them, but they make sure to bill you for them. Read more