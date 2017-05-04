Keller Bros Dodge Ram
Review regarding 2017 Dodge Caravan from Keller Bros. in Lititz
by 04/05/2017on
We had a wonderful experience making a vehicle purchase. Cal was an amazing help to us. Him and Donna went above and beyond to get us into our new van. Upon meeting Cal, we felt as if he was our friend. We are in love with our car. Incredible professional service. Thank you. The Klingbeil's
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Dodge Charger
by 07/07/2016on
Very motivated to find and acquire the choice of car we selected. Great experience. Entire staff was courteous professional and committed. They took the hassle out of searching for the best deal. I'd highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deals!
by 04/14/2016on
Got a great deal on my used car! Great service and friendly staff! Thank you all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Decent service
by 04/12/2016on
I had purchased a vehicle from them prior and loved the experience, this experience I felt helped but not like last time, great dealer and will buy from them again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 04/11/2016on
Both the sales rep, and his manager were very good, and their customer service was excellent. I would recommend Keller Bros Dodge Ram to people I know. It was nice to see that Keller Bros Dodge is a Christian company, and they are not afraid to show it. I would go to them if needed another car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent staff, friendly, honest and easy to work with.
by 04/10/2016on
Purchased a used Volvo S60 for our 4th vehicle for our kids. Easy delivery, easy to work with and very nice place to do business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!
by 04/08/2016on
The overall experience was great. All the staff were friendly, helpful, and really made us feel like we were a part of the Keller Bros family. There was ZERO pressure and they were very respectful of our time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrendous/Fraudulent Service Department
by 07/01/2014on
On two separate occasions, while my vehicle was still under factory warranty, I took the vehicle in for repairs. On both occasions, I was told "we weren't able to replicate" the problem I had outlined. Repairs were not made, I finally took the vehicle to a different dealership who diagnosed my repair issue over the phone and then fixed it. However, by this point the warranty expired and I've been refused reimbursement and am now forced to pursue legal action. The sales side of this dealership were easy to deal with, the service department is horrible and they do not treat their customers very well and they do not do the repairs requested of them, but they make sure to bill you for them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
