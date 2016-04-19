Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln
all round wonderful place
by 04/19/2016on
Well to start I did think the people were a great bunch and did what they could to get me what I wanted, and know fault to then but to the dealer that they got the car from which was a 2015 ford edge titanium the simple card for the GPS was not in it and it is almost 2 weeks that we have been waiting for it in the mail. I was alittle disappointed that after w ashing and waxing it that I found a chip or scratch in the lower grill and that the car wasn't cleaned and buffed and have blemishes in the paint that I am still trying to rub out. But would I come back ya I would but I will watch for this the next time. Thank you for allowing me to speak. Bruce
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Favorite car store!
by 04/01/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Escape! The staff was outstanding, they were knowledgeable and friendly. He took time to explain the different models to us and listened to what we wanted and needed, That is so refreshing. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast and easy. ...
by 02/05/2016on
2016 Escape 4WD.., service was excellent, staff very helpful... would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with new truck purchase experience
by 09/09/2015on
Salesman was very helpful and easy to work with to get exactly what we wanted in our f150. We are very happy with it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience for a first time buyer!
by 08/14/2015on
I was coming in looking for a new vehicle after mine was near its end. The staff was excellent in fulfilling my wants and also helped me decide whether it would be a better option to buy or lease a vehicle. I love my decision to go with the Fusion and it's been great so far! Thank you to everyone at Bob Ferrando Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Fusion Lease Review
by 05/19/2015on
My experience with Bod Ferrando Ford has always been a good one. This was my second time purchasing a vehicle from this dealer and would be willing to come back again. My salesman, Todd, was very helpful, understanding and willing to work with me as much as possible. I was very happy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
watch yourself
by 02/27/2008on
my wife purchased a car the day before we went on vacation. all paperwork was waiting for me to sign when i got out of work. between flashing multiple computer screens and shuffling papers around i noted that something was amiss, but was assured that all was in order. upon returning from vacation i sat down and went through all documents again. her trade in had a balance of approx $6500.00 on the loan, this amount was added to the new loan. which brought her $14,000.00 car to over $20,000. at the dealership all i received was the run around, salesmen refused to talk to me, the loan officer just smiled and said all was in order, and the owner did absolutely nothing but continue the run around. in the end, we were ripped off for more than $7,000 after you figure in paying the extra interest on the added cost of the loan.
1 Comments