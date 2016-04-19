1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

my wife purchased a car the day before we went on vacation. all paperwork was waiting for me to sign when i got out of work. between flashing multiple computer screens and shuffling papers around i noted that something was amiss, but was assured that all was in order. upon returning from vacation i sat down and went through all documents again. her trade in had a balance of approx $6500.00 on the loan, this amount was added to the new loan. which brought her $14,000.00 car to over $20,000. at the dealership all i received was the run around, salesmen refused to talk to me, the loan officer just smiled and said all was in order, and the owner did absolutely nothing but continue the run around. in the end, we were ripped off for more than $7,000 after you figure in paying the extra interest on the added cost of the loan. Read more