Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington
Purchase of a car coming off a lease
by 11/18/2021on
For several years now, I have been dealing with Chip Sunstein in the matter of leasing cars. Recently I elected to purchase a car at the termination of a lease. As usual, he was helpful, friendly, and patient in carrying out the process. He is knowledgeable and his experience is obvious.
Great service.
by 02/22/2022on
Keep up the good work. I went for a light off and got out pretty quick.
Service was excellent!
by 02/19/2022on
Like to thank Frank Regalis for another great experience. He went above and beyond like usual and took care of my problem right away! Truly an asset to your Organization! Thanks again! I will be back for service again
Super duper service
by 12/16/2021on
First-class from start to finish!
DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER WITH YOUR CAR!
by 11/22/2021on
On 9/29/21 my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG was stolen from Mercedes Benz of Ft. Washington. I dropped off my car for service and handed my key to a valet attendant. I later learned that my key was either lost of misplaced and my car was stolen from the lot. The dealership has inadequate safeguards for your key and your car. Coincidentally, the video cameras at the deanship were not working, which leads me to believe an employee was involved. The valets do not work for Mercedes-Benz, they are contracted by a company called ParkOps. The valets are young, underpaid employees that are responsible for our very expensive vehicles. My E43 was found 3 weeks later with heavy front end damage and was totaled. I was promised a replacement car and later was told I would be given a replacement if I paid the dealership an extra $10,000. They actually tried to upsell me. As of this review, I have no car, spent hours on the phone with insurance companies and the dealership, and have had to pay 3 speeding tickets from the Philadelphia Police. Think twice before trusting this dealership with your car. THIS DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT ITS CUSTOMERS OR THEIR CARS AS LONG AS THEY ARE MAKING MONEY!
Lovin’ My New Benz
by 11/18/2021on
Just picked up my fourth SUV from Ft Washington Mercedes Benz today and I got to say, it was the most seamless purchase I have ever made! Jessica D made that all happen! Very professional and conscientious of all my questions and concerns.
Awesome service
by 10/26/2021on
Went in to get my annual vehicle inspection done. I generally have good experience with the staff at fort Washington mercedes. They are all extremely helpful, professional and nice. Usually I have Ms. Joanne helping me with all my vehicle needs. But this time My service advisor was Ms. Christina. She was also very professional and extremely helpful in helping me make informed decisions regarding my vehicle.
World Class!
by 08/04/2021on
Purchased E320 CDI (Diesel) new in 2006 at MBFW. This agency keeps my vehicle running like new. Round trips to Florida in February and March and additional drives to see Grandkids in NC and Va. always a breeze. Why? Because this agency does excellent service that’s value priced. The car always performs dependably after a pre-trip check.
Experience Counts!
by 06/26/2021on
I'm glad I purchase my tires from the dealer. You think you may be saving a couple of $'s by going elsewhere; but in the long run it pays to have the peace of mind to know should anything go wrong there will be no hassle about replacing or remedying the problem. I have Joanne, and she is an experienced Service Advisor at Fort Washington MB. She has always exemplified patience & respect, even when I've come in upset at first. I hope FWMB realize the value she brings to this office.
My 5th Mercedes with Fred M. at Ft. Washington 🤩
by 06/02/2021on
I just wanted to give a shout out to Fred Mielke at the Ft. Washington Dealership, as Fred goes above & beyond for his customers. I just leased my 5th Mercedes Benz with Fred. I have been working with Fred for 15 years at this dealership, although I have only been to the dealership once when I used to live in PA. Although I live in NJ, I still only work with Fred because he makes the car process so easy, efficient and streamlined. He knows what I like, what I need, and delivers it to me every time. All communication, car photos and paperwork is done by phone and text and signed and completed by email. No hassling, simple negotiation. Fred is respectful, courteous and very professional. He has been with Mercedes for a very long time and it comes across in his knowledge of the car models and financing options available at the time to make the best decision in car buying for his customers. I highly recommend Fred Mielke if and when you are in search of a Mercedes vehicle. He delivers.
Easy transaction
by 05/15/2021on
This is our 2nd vehicle we purchased from this dealership and drove from Syracuse to do it! The online experience was beyond exceptional! We found what we wanted, did our research and proceeded to contact the dealership, all of it was done over the phone, email and text. We came to an agreement, exchanged information, I contacted my lender, drove up and was beyond surprised the pictures did no justice to the car! We were happy with our purchase and service! I have recommended them to my friends! Also! This was all done in less than 2 hours! Absolutely “THE BEST”
Great Experience!!
by 04/06/2021on
The dealership was clean, and the employees were nice. Snacks and beverages were offered, and there was a very nice waiting area. I worked with Paul who quickly demonstrated he is a top-notch salesman...no pressure at all. My concerns were readily addressed, even on Easter Sunday! Paul kept me in the loop, every step of way, regarding my paperwork, minor fixes I requested, and the timeframe to pick up my new (to me!) ride. I definitely reccomend Mercedes-Benz of Ft. Washington, and Paul, to anyone looking for a seamless car buying experience. I will be looking for Paul when I'm ready to make a trade for something newer! Oh, and shout out to Tito (sp?) for helping me figure out how to work all the bells and whistles in my car!
Sprinter service
by 04/03/2021on
I have had the opportunity in 80k miles to deal with a few MB dealers around the US and while they are all good this dealer is the best dealer expierience of any make I have had. Their service representative, Susan, is knowledgeable, personable and never tries to push unnecessary work. Any work is always well explained. The work is always complete on time and I have never had any issue with things being wrong, valve caps left off etc. (After all if your dealer cannot get all the valve caps on, what else that you cannot see is wrong). I feel confident that I am being well dealt with whenever I leave there.
Very professional with the service on my C300
by 02/17/2021on
Clean, organized service area with knowledgeable personnel
Great experience purchasing new car
by 07/11/2019on
We walked into the dealership expecting just to learn about the A-class and walked out with a slip for a new car. Kevin Neumann in sales was super helpful, patient, and professional and is why we'll continue to purchase cars at this location. I only have good things to say about the guy and if you're going to Fort Washington to purchase a car I would fully recommend going to Kevin.
An Experience Other Car Dealers Can Only Dream About Delivering
by 05/04/2018on
It seems that the car industry is populated by rogues & saints. Matt & Frank of MB Ft. Washington are definitely the latter. First, though, some of the rogues: One sales manager of a Mercedes dealership in my backyard had the audacity to proclaim that if I bought a car anywhere else I would pay too much. Need I tell you that at the end of the day, his price was the most expensive? I never liked him when he sold Toyotas; I donât know who had the bright idea of letting him sell Mercedes. Another GM of another Mercedes dealership in my backyard whom I had previously done business with when he sold for Lexus wouldnât even give me the time of day. Then I had the good fortune to reach Matt Melsheimer and Frank Daulerio, GM of MB Ft. Washington. While I hesitate to disclose everything they did for me because it wouldnât be fair to them for other people to demand the same level of service that they graciously delivere on my deal, Iâll just disclose one or 2 small details. Frank Delaurio, the GM/Sales Director, repeatedly made himself available via cellphone to resolve any issues that arose, including when he was away from the dealership and after hours. Matt Melsheimer got me an incredible price. For their sake, I wonât go into details, but when I tell you he got me a good price, you can trust that I know a good price when I see one. Iâm a professional negotiator who researched the price of this car for 2 weeks with repeated emails, texts and phone calls to well over 2 dozen dealers in 6 states. Not only that, but while the dealers in my backyard couldnât give me the time of day, they delivered the car free from over 2 hours away!! Need I say more? I donât want to give all their secrets away, but I can tell you that if you live anywhere within several hours of MB of Ft. Washington, and you donât give Matt a call, you deserve to pay more and get taken advantage of.
Great Sales Experience
by 08/30/2017on
I found a used MB on the internet and made an appointment to see and drive the car. Leonardo was polite, informed and after we agreed upon a mutually satisfactory price he delivered the car to my house personally. A distance of 120 miles. Could not have been a better experience.
Fair Pricing, Great Sales Rep
by 06/29/2016on
Came in Edmunds yesterday to look up my car, in an attempt for a fair price. Edmunds sent me a great price for me to start my car buying process! Well, I just purchased my Gla250. After reading reviews on a variety of sites, I was hesitant to go here and first started my purchase process in cherry hill. Unfortunately, we couldn't come to a mutually fair price. I took a chance and came to Ft. Washington, and it was the absolute best decision. Mohsen was the absolute best representative! Very attentive, knowlegeable and accommodating to all three members of my family to include my 12 year old. Transparent pricing, better than the competitive pricing quoted on my Edmunds certificate, and he even offered me discounts that I had not requested. He was 5 stars all the way. The reason, my review is 4 stars, is because the finance department took an exorbinant amount of time, Almost 3 hours!!! to finalize my deal and I came prepared with a pre-approved bank check from my credit union. There were several deals occurring that day, but geez, I think excessive is putting it mildly! As a result of the long timeframe, they did offer us some new car mats. I love my car, and the service Mohsen provided. Overall, it was a good experience and I look forward to establishing a long relationship with Ft. Washington.
Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington does not honor quotes
by 06/24/2012on
the dealership contacted me and has resolved this by refunding me the difference in the amount quoted to me and the amount I paid for the car I purchased.
More than helpful!
by 02/02/2012on
Talked with Internet Sales Manager and he answered all of our questions in a prompt and courteous manner. When we are in a better position(when our daughter makes up her mind?!?!)we will be happy to visit this dealship. Thank you for all your assistance. We know it wasn't easy????LOL!!!
Bad Experience
by 01/23/2012on
I sent Email and asked to provide a quote for vehicle I would like to get and the sales representative called me and said they would get the quote right away and it would not be difficult, etc. Well that never worked out all. The guy took all the info, said he would be back with me shortly. It never happened. I would not use this dealership and would never recommend them to anyone. I am buying the car this week from Princeton Mercedes dealer who did respond and gave me all information.
