Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Conicelli Autoplex

Conicelli Autoplex

Visit dealer’s website 
1200 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Conicelli Autoplex

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman did not have knowledge

by Maria-1 on 04/27/2018

I specifically told the salesman, Mr Blue, that I needed a 4 wheel drive for the beach. He showed me a Honda 2011, one year old car, that was all wheel. He told me it was the same thing. So I purchased the car. When I went for beach permit there was a sugn that said only 4 wheel drive allowed on beach, not all wheel. Needless to say I was very upset. I called the manager who said for me to come in. I said I not spending any more money on a car. I am still very upset. I was misinformed and trusted what the salesman told me. Lesson learned.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So helpful!

by iflowers1 on 01/21/2017

I went to Conicelli back in September to get help with financing my first car. Though I don't have a long history of credit, the men here were more than willing to help me still be able to walk out of the lot with a car that day. Tone, who was extremely helpful for weeks, walked through each step with me, even with my very outgoing personality, and was willing to stay late with me to figure it out. It was also Labor Day Weekend, which made their loyalty to their customers even more special. I will definitely be back there to get my second car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
3 cars in stock
0 new3 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan Rogue Sport
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for