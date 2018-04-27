5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Conicelli back in September to get help with financing my first car. Though I don't have a long history of credit, the men here were more than willing to help me still be able to walk out of the lot with a car that day. Tone, who was extremely helpful for weeks, walked through each step with me, even with my very outgoing personality, and was willing to stay late with me to figure it out. It was also Labor Day Weekend, which made their loyalty to their customers even more special. I will definitely be back there to get my second car. Read more