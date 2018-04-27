Conicelli Autoplex
Customer Reviews of Conicelli Autoplex
Salesman did not have knowledge
by 04/27/2018on
I specifically told the salesman, Mr Blue, that I needed a 4 wheel drive for the beach. He showed me a Honda 2011, one year old car, that was all wheel. He told me it was the same thing. So I purchased the car. When I went for beach permit there was a sugn that said only 4 wheel drive allowed on beach, not all wheel. Needless to say I was very upset. I called the manager who said for me to come in. I said I not spending any more money on a car. I am still very upset. I was misinformed and trusted what the salesman told me. Lesson learned.
So helpful!
by 01/21/2017on
I went to Conicelli back in September to get help with financing my first car. Though I don't have a long history of credit, the men here were more than willing to help me still be able to walk out of the lot with a car that day. Tone, who was extremely helpful for weeks, walked through each step with me, even with my very outgoing personality, and was willing to stay late with me to figure it out. It was also Labor Day Weekend, which made their loyalty to their customers even more special. I will definitely be back there to get my second car.
1 Comments