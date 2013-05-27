Skip to main content
Nick Crivelli Chevrolet

294 State Ave, Beaver, PA 15009
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
New Showroom, same high pricing

by CenterTwp on 05/27/2013

My 10 yr old car died so I shopped around for another Impala. Of the 3 places I visited, Crivelli was the highest, got the car else where for about $2K less. Got $500 for my trade-in, Crivelli didn't want it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
