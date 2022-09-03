5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This has been by far the best Automobile sales experience I have ever had. Matthew Murphy was extremely helpful in all aspects of the sale. He is very personable and easy to talk to and answered all of my questions while he helped my 'build' my new Mini Countryman. Matt had just the right amount of follow up via phone/e- mail so as not to be annoying. This is my second Mini and some of the features are a little different. Matt went over them for me and I even learned something new about my old Cooper. If you want a Mini, go see Matt @ Mini of Allentown. Read more