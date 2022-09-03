MINI of Allentown
Customer Reviews of MINI of Allentown
Service with a smile
by 03/09/2022on
The Allentown Mini dealership has been great to us from purchase to service. We now own two Mini Cooper Countrymen and just had both serviced. Everything went according to the plan—we were updated throughout the service. Thanks for fantastic service. Before you buy a mini give Mini of Allentown a look, you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A1 Service Department
by 06/20/2012on
I highly recommend the Service Department @ Mini of Allentown - very professional and they 'get the job done'
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Salesman I have ever encountered!
by 06/20/2012on
This has been by far the best Automobile sales experience I have ever had. Matthew Murphy was extremely helpful in all aspects of the sale. He is very personable and easy to talk to and answered all of my questions while he helped my 'build' my new Mini Countryman. Matt had just the right amount of follow up via phone/e- mail so as not to be annoying. This is my second Mini and some of the features are a little different. Matt went over them for me and I even learned something new about my old Cooper. If you want a Mini, go see Matt @ Mini of Allentown.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes