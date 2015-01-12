Withnell Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Withnell Dodge Ram
Worst sales experience ever
by 12/01/2015on
First, we DID NOT purchase from this dealership. We went to purchase a Charger and spend nearly 6 hours there over a couple days deciding what was right for us. The sales guy was fine, we were working together. Then when it came time for numbers, they brought out a high pressure fast talking guy who we could barley keep up with. He was short, rude and acted like we were wasting his time or wanted to be someplace else. When we left my wife was in tears. I thought those sales guys were a thing of the previous decade, right out of the movies. We'll not go back there.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 02/02/2015on
Just bought a car that I found on their website. Agreed to buy it and while I was waiting, Brent took the car to have it "washed". When I came out to get it, there was a huge scratch on the rear bumper that wasn't there 10 minutes earlier. They tried to say it was even though I pulled up the online pictures and showed them it wasn't there in the pictures and it wasn't there 10 minutes earlier when we walked around it. They took it back again to buff it out...they must have used rocks because they added 4 larger scratches over the original scratch. Tried saying it wasn't their fault even though they knew it wasn't there a few minutes earlier. Now they had us drive to their other dealer across town to have it buffed out by the "profressionals". Didn't fix it and their only response, "well, it is As-Is". Are you serious? [non-permissible content removed]. I'm a member of the Armed Forces and will insure that no military member shops there so they're not ripped off like I was. [non-permissible content removed]. They will reply to this no doubt saying it wasn't their fault and not their policy and blah blah blah...more lies. I guarantee it. oh and their $25 gift card, for online purchases only unless you pay $4. Again, more lies. Don't believe their lie of a reply to this, because that's what they are - lies.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid this dealership or you might get ripped off.
by 07/03/2013on
We purchased a used vehicle from this dealership's "sister" store (the hyundai store) several years back. While it has been a good vehicle there have been a few issues with it that were "masked" in a way by the dealership (such as the "scent" wearing off and a cigarette smell coming through a few weeks later after being told it was a non-smokers car). Currently we're shopping for a new Dodge or Jeep and since I can't fault this store for the actions of a salesman at another lot we decided to see what kind of 4th of July sales Withnell Dodge is offering. I looked over the sticker of the model we're interested and asked the salesman about the sale price on that vehicle. He went inside to the office where the manager was and came back out about 15 minutes later with price "worksheet". I'll round the numbers off but here's the gist of it, MSRP of $21,500, added to that a half page of "fees" such as "dealership advertising cost" "dealer prep" etc. etc. totalling around $3800 bringing the price to $25,300. From THAT price he subtracted the current rebates and incentives bringing the price back down to the full MSRP price (give or take $50). In essence, trying to have us pay FULL price for a car during a big sales event week. And all of that under the watchfull eye of the "Sales Manager". This is what's known (among other names) as "Additional Dealer Markup (ADM)". If you see that, turn around, walk out the door and never return. To give you an idea of agregious that is you have to look at a few things the manufacturers and dealer try to hide from you. Prior to the "Internet" a dealership would pay the factory for a car (the "invoice" price) and then add around 15 - 18% for their costs and profits etc. Now that's around 5% (or sometimes lower or even higher). What happened to the rest you say? It's been moved over to the "invoice" price column and then get's kicked back to the dealer after the sale in the form of things such as "Holdback" and "Factory to dealer Incentives" and monthly or quarterly "quota goal bonuses". In other words, Invoice is not even the actual "cost" to the dealership. That's the cost to the dealership before money gets kicked back to the dealer AFTER the sale of the car and that's IF the invoice is the ACTUAL invoice cost to the dealer. In essence that means they take a car, that has a profit for the dealer automatically built into the invoice price, they add the rest of the profit to that in the form of the "MSRP" price, and THEN add on the "buffer" so that you won't negotiate down into their full profit or even get you to pay even more for the car then the retail price is meanwhile telling you that they're giving you a "sale" price. I find that outrageous and deceptive. You would do better to find a better reputable dealership even if you have to drive a little to Portland, Eugene or some other nearby area.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Buying Experience
by 10/21/2012on
I just bought a new 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel through Wayne at Withnel Dodge. I got a great deal with no high pressure tactics. And, what a car. The Durango has virtually all of the features you would expect to find on the much more expensive Mercedes and BMW suv's. Great smooth and quiet ride. I really like this car and this dealership. Thanks, Withnel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments