1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a used vehicle from this dealership's "sister" store (the hyundai store) several years back. While it has been a good vehicle there have been a few issues with it that were "masked" in a way by the dealership (such as the "scent" wearing off and a cigarette smell coming through a few weeks later after being told it was a non-smokers car). Currently we're shopping for a new Dodge or Jeep and since I can't fault this store for the actions of a salesman at another lot we decided to see what kind of 4th of July sales Withnell Dodge is offering. I looked over the sticker of the model we're interested and asked the salesman about the sale price on that vehicle. He went inside to the office where the manager was and came back out about 15 minutes later with price "worksheet". I'll round the numbers off but here's the gist of it, MSRP of $21,500, added to that a half page of "fees" such as "dealership advertising cost" "dealer prep" etc. etc. totalling around $3800 bringing the price to $25,300. From THAT price he subtracted the current rebates and incentives bringing the price back down to the full MSRP price (give or take $50). In essence, trying to have us pay FULL price for a car during a big sales event week. And all of that under the watchfull eye of the "Sales Manager". This is what's known (among other names) as "Additional Dealer Markup (ADM)". If you see that, turn around, walk out the door and never return. To give you an idea of agregious that is you have to look at a few things the manufacturers and dealer try to hide from you. Prior to the "Internet" a dealership would pay the factory for a car (the "invoice" price) and then add around 15 - 18% for their costs and profits etc. Now that's around 5% (or sometimes lower or even higher). What happened to the rest you say? It's been moved over to the "invoice" price column and then get's kicked back to the dealer after the sale in the form of things such as "Holdback" and "Factory to dealer Incentives" and monthly or quarterly "quota goal bonuses". In other words, Invoice is not even the actual "cost" to the dealership. That's the cost to the dealership before money gets kicked back to the dealer AFTER the sale of the car and that's IF the invoice is the ACTUAL invoice cost to the dealer. In essence that means they take a car, that has a profit for the dealer automatically built into the invoice price, they add the rest of the profit to that in the form of the "MSRP" price, and THEN add on the "buffer" so that you won't negotiate down into their full profit or even get you to pay even more for the car then the retail price is meanwhile telling you that they're giving you a "sale" price. I find that outrageous and deceptive. You would do better to find a better reputable dealership even if you have to drive a little to Portland, Eugene or some other nearby area. Read more