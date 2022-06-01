1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the hospital having surgery for an aggressive rare cancer. This dealership did everything to get me the car I wanted. The day my kids picked it up for me we found it rained “inside” the car. I reached out to them on November 9th and to this day they haven’t responded to me. If your car is perfect then you’re golden, but god forbid you have a problem, don’t even think they will be there for you. I had to take my car to another dealership and pay over $1100.00 to get it fixed. We’re 3 months in and Klamath Falls Lithia Toyota still hasn’t bothered to get back to me. Just cut out this dealership and go to anyone other than them Read more