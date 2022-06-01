Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls
Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls
Don’t bother
by 01/06/2022on
I was in the hospital having surgery for an aggressive rare cancer. This dealership did everything to get me the car I wanted. The day my kids picked it up for me we found it rained “inside” the car. I reached out to them on November 9th and to this day they haven’t responded to me. If your car is perfect then you’re golden, but god forbid you have a problem, don’t even think they will be there for you. I had to take my car to another dealership and pay over $1100.00 to get it fixed. We’re 3 months in and Klamath Falls Lithia Toyota still hasn’t bothered to get back to me. Just cut out this dealership and go to anyone other than them
Oil change and routine maintenance
by 02/17/2019on
We've taken all our vehicles to Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, OR since we been living in the area and have always been very satisfied with their quality of work and service. This time was no different. The preformed the routine maintenance fully and were finished a bit sooner than their original estimate. We'll continue to take our vehicles to them for service and are happy to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 jeep
by 12/29/2018on
Just a simple oil change and vehicle inspection. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tacoma Owner
by 12/29/2018on
Had my Tacoma serviced, they were quick and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 12/21/2018on
Appreciate the rewards and discounts Toyota offers. It helps defray cost to services on our vehicles. Vehicle service is good, and customer service is also good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Manager
by 12/20/2018on
Matthew goes beyond call of duty to assist me with problems with my car. He is an amazing manager who is courteous, understanding, listens to concerns, and assist with the solutions. Thank you Matthew for everything. It is because people like you that I keep buying Dodge Ram.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/07/2018on
Service was fast overall
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work on Chrysler 300
by 11/30/2018on
Great work, no problems with anything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Agent / Specialist
by 11/29/2018on
Matt who handled the sale was excellent. He was honest and showed a great deal of integrity. His customer service was outstanding and I will definitely send people to him. He is great! Also, his brother that did the finance portion was great. Very efficient and professional. He was also great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 RAMM ECO DIESEL
by 11/23/2018on
I was treated like I owned the place my sales man was the best I ever seen and the manager randy was good at his job. I, was very happy with the deal I received and would buy here again as this was my 4th purchase in 2 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/03/2018on
Everyone worked extremely hard .too get my Durango ready for me. They were nice and kept me updated on the progress of my vehicle and made the whole process of buying my used cat easy and im extremely happy... Thank you Joe and everyone else involved. Kelly warrender
First service
by 10/31/2018on
Took our 2018 Grand Cherokee in for the first oil change and a recall for reprogramming. Kenny took care of us top notch. Timing as quoted. Could’ve used a quick wash though. Other than that, exceptional experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Justyn Headley
by 10/26/2018on
Great customer service and product explaination and comparison. I would go out of my way to have Albert be my service writer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 10/24/2018on
The front staff was kind and courteous as always and the detail job was great! My car was smiling :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Routine service
by 10/16/2018on
Went in for the routine oil change, etc. They discovered a screw in my tire and repaired it at no charge. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/20/2018on
John helped get me checked in to have service on my vehicle. I was a little surprised that the information that I had entered on the website did not get sent to the local office. There was a little trouble getting the shuttle to pick me up to retrieve my vehicle, but I'm very satisfied with the work that was done and the time it took to complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 09/17/2018on
Popped in for my 15000 mile service. Told it would be an hour and a half. It only took about an hour. Friendly staff. You never see the service techs slacking. They are always busy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 09/15/2018on
Great service but took a little longer than initially told.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service report
by 09/15/2018on
This was a simple maintenance inspection and oil change. Service was professional and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for my Lexus
by 09/08/2018on
Fast and friendly service. Got my Lexus back on the road. Highly recommend for your vehicle service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 08/29/2018on
I took my truck in to have the cruise control reprogrammed for a factory recall. When I first got there the service guy said that he'd put me in the lube line, which had about 8 cars in line ahead of me I settled in the waiting area, and about 20 minutes later he came in and told me I was almost done because he was able to get me into the service area. I thought I'd be there at least a couple of hours, but I was done in about a half an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
