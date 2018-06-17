1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The first thing to know about this sleazy dealership is that they refuse to post prices on their vehicles. Why? Because they first want to get all the information they need to track you and run a credit report on you. Why? Because they want to make you feel like youve invested a lot of time, and even more importantly, they want to know how much you can afford so that they can adjust their special pricing accordingly. Have great credit or want to buy a car outright? Great, heres our jacked-up price-tag, special just for you! Have poor credit, heres our outlandish interest rates to enslave you. Want low payments? No problem, heres an 8-year loan! To be fair, EVERY BS car dealer does the bad interest rates and low-payments forever scam if you have poor credit scores, but at least you know what their initial asking price is. Not so at Kiefer Mazda. Despite the salesmans repeated efforts at manipulation, I refused to give my personal information and told him that we needed to find vehicles that I was interested in first. I told him my needs: used, SUV, stick-shift, not red or black, under $20k. He said it would be no problem because they had a huge inventory. Of the 4 vehicles he showed me, 3 were black, 3 were over $20k, and 3 were automatic. No, no, and no. The ONE vehicle he showed me that met all my requirements was a 7-year old, Kia Sportage with 95,000 miles. I immediately found comparable Sportages on my smartphone at other dealers. They were asking between $7k to $10k, but no prices listed at Kiefer Mazda. It was ugly and in mediocre shape, but I was getting impatient, so I finally told my salesman that I was ready to buy this thing outright, if the price was right. He played the standard BS line I have to go talk to my manager to "find out" the price. He comes back to announce my special pricing of $15,995. Thats right, about $8,000 MORE than other Sportages with similar miles and details. What a joke. I say, no, and indicate that were pretty much done. My salesman still had one more trick up his sleeve, so on the way back to the main building he says, Oh wait! I have the perfect vehicle for you. Wait here, and Ill go get it. Fine, whatever. A minute later he pulls up a black, automatic, Nissan Xterra that he says is $22k. I tell him its the wrong color, wrong transmission and at the wrong price. He ignores this and does his best to show me the vehicle ("ooh, look, it has a first aid kit"). And now he's practically begging me to take a test drive (because he doesnt want to get in trouble with his manager). What a load of garbage. I decline a pointless drive. Its a no go. Salesman finally realizes Im not stupid, but he still has to give his manager the opportunity to spin me. So the manager comes out, and you wont believe this, he tells me that he knows the Xterra is a little out of my price range, but it wont matter if I finance at 4.9% (which is a crap interest rate for a car, by the way), because wait for it You wont take as big of a hit on depreciation if you finance it rather than buying outright. I was blown away at this manager's stupidity and scarcely even knew how to react. Who believes this sort of anti-math? How many suckers have believed this outright lie? What a scammy, deceptive and incompetent dealership! Good bye, Kiefer Mazda of Eugene. Read more