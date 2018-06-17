Kiefer Mazda
Customer Reviews of Kiefer Mazda
Pure excellence
by 06/17/2018on
I just want to thank Marty and fada for the quick excellent service provided my girlfriend and I were on our way to Eugene to look possibly but we called showed up about a hour before closing and with in a hour and a half or less had test drove bought and drove off with exactly what we were looking for and got a lot better deal on everything than we thought was possible I highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady and Unlawful Business practices
by 11/07/2017on
I went to this business to look at a low priced truck. The truck was listed as still for sale on this site. The price for the truck seemed to too good to be true and way under book. I arrived and found the truck on the lot with a random "sold" sign in the window (which was the only one on the lot with the sign). Right next to the truck that was listed with the low price were several similar trucks priced about 10k higher. When I questioned the business practice I was quickly dismissed and told I probably didn't really want to buy a vehicle and should just keep the two I had. I took photographs of the truck, sign, VINS and vehicles around it knowing that the business was violating business laws in Oregon. I contacted this website and they said it is up to the business to remove vehicles once they were sold. It was quite obvious to me that the company is using this website by listing a unrealistic low priced vehicle being for sale just to get you to call in or stop by and get on the lot with no intention of selling the vehicle to you. When people buy a vehicle they leave with it. In this case I went back by a few days later and the same truck was sitting there with the same sign and it was still listed on this site as being for sale with the very low price. Oregon Administrative Rules 137.020.0020 (i) talks about advertising laws and states specifically: Vehicle Availability - A dealer or broker may not advise prospective consumers that an advertised vehicle is available when the vehicle is not available for sale, or that an advertised vehicle is not available for sale when the vehicle is available to sale....... I would not trust this place one bit Stay away.
Wish we didnt go here
by 05/24/2017on
Warning read everything before signing anything . Dont rush it . Horrible experience after the fact . They acted so nice and helpful but if you rush or act excited they will use that. Read all paper work before signing . They dont deduct down payment from car offer that they tell you . You get excited and sign . Then read later to see they have lied and nothing you can do about it . Also watch getting extended warrenty . I was told 2k bought a 100k mile warrenty got home to noticed the paper work said 45k miles instead . Please read everything before signing anything . We made a mistake by just signing away excited with lack of time and ended up paying way over cost from what sales guy was telling us . Our big mistake was not reading what we were signing trusting it was the way sales guy said . In a hurry . We were told they were selling 2016 nissan versa for 11.5k then after we put down 2k they said that price was after the down payment we paid almost 13.5 total [non-permissible content removed] to get you excited. Please no matter what they say . Read everything carefully before signing anything
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great purchase
by 06/27/2015on
Love my new 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring SUV. Justine Partch at Kiefer Mazda answered my initial email questions about the car and didn't attempt to call me, as I requested. She just made herself available and gave me space. We purchased the car from her and are very happy!
Horrible Prices, Shady Sales Tactics, Dishonest
by 03/18/2015on
The first thing to know about this sleazy dealership is that they refuse to post prices on their vehicles. Why? Because they first want to get all the information they need to track you and run a credit report on you. Why? Because they want to make you feel like youve invested a lot of time, and even more importantly, they want to know how much you can afford so that they can adjust their special pricing accordingly. Have great credit or want to buy a car outright? Great, heres our jacked-up price-tag, special just for you! Have poor credit, heres our outlandish interest rates to enslave you. Want low payments? No problem, heres an 8-year loan! To be fair, EVERY BS car dealer does the bad interest rates and low-payments forever scam if you have poor credit scores, but at least you know what their initial asking price is. Not so at Kiefer Mazda. Despite the salesmans repeated efforts at manipulation, I refused to give my personal information and told him that we needed to find vehicles that I was interested in first. I told him my needs: used, SUV, stick-shift, not red or black, under $20k. He said it would be no problem because they had a huge inventory. Of the 4 vehicles he showed me, 3 were black, 3 were over $20k, and 3 were automatic. No, no, and no. The ONE vehicle he showed me that met all my requirements was a 7-year old, Kia Sportage with 95,000 miles. I immediately found comparable Sportages on my smartphone at other dealers. They were asking between $7k to $10k, but no prices listed at Kiefer Mazda. It was ugly and in mediocre shape, but I was getting impatient, so I finally told my salesman that I was ready to buy this thing outright, if the price was right. He played the standard BS line I have to go talk to my manager to "find out" the price. He comes back to announce my special pricing of $15,995. Thats right, about $8,000 MORE than other Sportages with similar miles and details. What a joke. I say, no, and indicate that were pretty much done. My salesman still had one more trick up his sleeve, so on the way back to the main building he says, Oh wait! I have the perfect vehicle for you. Wait here, and Ill go get it. Fine, whatever. A minute later he pulls up a black, automatic, Nissan Xterra that he says is $22k. I tell him its the wrong color, wrong transmission and at the wrong price. He ignores this and does his best to show me the vehicle ("ooh, look, it has a first aid kit"). And now he's practically begging me to take a test drive (because he doesnt want to get in trouble with his manager). What a load of garbage. I decline a pointless drive. Its a no go. Salesman finally realizes Im not stupid, but he still has to give his manager the opportunity to spin me. So the manager comes out, and you wont believe this, he tells me that he knows the Xterra is a little out of my price range, but it wont matter if I finance at 4.9% (which is a crap interest rate for a car, by the way), because wait for it You wont take as big of a hit on depreciation if you finance it rather than buying outright. I was blown away at this manager's stupidity and scarcely even knew how to react. Who believes this sort of anti-math? How many suckers have believed this outright lie? What a scammy, deceptive and incompetent dealership! Good bye, Kiefer Mazda of Eugene.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
VERY poor experience
by 12/07/2014on
1) Customer Service: Went in at 3:30. Made to feel rushed. After purchasing vehicle sent TWO emails which were NEVER answered. 2) Buying process: Bait and switch. Car advertised had many more options than did the actual vehicle on the lot. Lame excuse given. Also advertised 0 interest but was given 2 reasons we couldn't get it. After returning home and investigating, found what we were told was not true. Finance office built extended warranty into the payment and never did give us figures how much it was. Just acted like it was "free" and included in our negotiated purchase price. Shady business practice. 3) Quality of Repairs: Not really repairs but these didn't really fall into a category. Low tire pressure light was on and tires read anywhere from 23 to 26 lbs. pressure on the instrument panel. When questioned salesman said pressure was fine, it had been checked, and did I think he would let us drive an unsafe vehicle off the lot? He advised us to call a Nissan dealer to have them walk us through manually turning the light off. Went to Les Schwab when we got home. Tires were all low, being between 9 and 12 lbs. under the recommended 35 lbs. pressure. After driving the vehicle for 10 minutes at correct pressure, the low tire pressure light went out! Inside windows of vehicle were smeared with a greasy substance as if they had been cleaned with a cleaner not meant for windows. We are still trying to get them clean. First morning after purchasing the vehicle, it would not start. Salesman had switched out batteries and cables were not tight. And no, we would not recommend this dealership. Extremely disappointed in all the above and would never give them our business again.
Very Upsetting Experience
by 09/05/2014on
Purchased a used vehicle from this company. Really excited to get the vehicle. First I had to put up $1500.00, then had to have costs added onto the loan price to cover the payoff on the vehicle I traded in. So this vehicle I purchased cost me $5000.00 more than the price on the window even after I gave $1500.00 down. As it went we drove the vehicle home and the same day the engine knocked really bad. They said to bring it back and they would look at it. I drove it back, with the engine knock, and they said YES it was really bad. They said there was nothing they could do because I never purchased the Used Vehicle Warranty. So I decided it was leave it set there or go across the street and find another vehicle to purchase. As it went some there calmed me down and said they would see if they could help. BULL...All I wanted was to get another vehicle or my trade in back. They wouldn't do either. They said it's yours and you bought it as is. After almost 3 months of BULL I got a used motor with many miles on it, I got back Apx. $900.00 of a payment I paid to help offset the engine costs and another bill from my local dealer where I took the vehicle for PROPER repairs that Kiefer Mazda mechanics didn't know how to make.I tightened quite a few bolt that they also missed I get NO reimbursement for the cost of that. They claim they are there to help and keep customers satisfied but it's really not true at least to me it's not. My suggestion is NEVER take your vehicle there for repairs if it's not a Mazda. If I could do it all over I wouldn't even go to this dealership. They act nice and all but that's what car dealers do. I learned two things from this dealer. Never buy a used car and If you do forget the vehicle warranty because FRAUD overrides any Used Car Warranty...
Very poor experience
by 07/28/2014on
It has taken me a month to write this, 1) to allow my emotions to dissipate to a degree and 2) to come up with a concise way to communicate my experience. The condensed version of my story is that there was a manufacturing issue with my brand new Mazda 3 (2014); this issue occurred within 2 weeks of purchasing my car. If it were not for Melissa, the service advisor, I had a case to take legal action (and would have felt forced to do so). I will not out of respect for myself and my idea of professional behavior share the disrespectful comments that were made to me (and my father) by the general manager and the sales manager but I will ask these individuals one thing: if your parent, child, or loved one were treated how you treated me, what would your reaction be and how would you feel? Perhaps you would think nothing of it and if this is the case, this is the exact opposite of any type of place I will give my future business. This is the first new car I have purchased on my own and it will suffice to say that all of my being wished I could return my car as your staff transformed it into a symbol of me condoning disrespectful behavior and absolutely horrible personal treatment. I would warn potential buyers against purchasing a car from Kiefer Mazda and if you are a parent seeking to help your child purchase a car, please think twice. My parents felt worse than I did (and I was hard to beat). I wish I could communicate my whole story here, truly I do. If this somehow is removed from this page, I would like your dealership to know that I will be sharing this post with my family and friends in the greater Eugene area. I am an avid member of my church community in Eugene and have previously taught at the University of Oregon. I am not pompous in any way about these facts but I use them to illustrate that I have many people near and dear to me in the area and I would never wish this experience upon them or anyone. - Alisha Lacewell
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Overall Good Experience
by 05/03/2013on
I was in the market for a 2010 Mazda 6 and found just what I was looking for on Edmunds.com at Kiefer Mazda. When I arrived at the dealership, Mike greeted us and showed me the car I had seen in the add. After our test drive, I looked the car over again really well and noticed one thing that may be of concern to some: the lack of detailing!!. For me, seeing an engine compartment with road grime means I can tell for CERTAIN if there are any fluid leaks, just as I can more easily spot the blemishes on the exterior and interior when the car has not been meticulously detailed. I had a trade unfortunately, but I knew what the trade-in value was. Without going into all the minute details of the transaction, I'll just say that everyone I dealt with was open, friendly and fair, and we got the car we wanted at a price I was comfortable with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 02/25/2013on
Justine was our first contact and she was our car finder! She and I had wonderful conversations on the phone when we talked. I was VERY excited when she called me with the deal that we got. It was the car we wanted and at an even better price than what we were wanting to pay! We have a Mazda dealer right here in town but we chose to drive 4 1/2 hours to Kiefer because of the deal we got. They weren't into playing "hardball" like the dealer here in my town was. When we got there, we were even MORE pleased because they were wonderful! They were personable and professional at the same time. Joe Garwood was gracious enough to email some great hiking trails to me because my husband and I are avid hikers! He didn't have to do that since it had nothing to do with buying a car but he did. Fadi was wonderful and he spent quite some time looking for the best financing for us! We won in all aspects here and it was because of the wonderful staff at Kiefer! Thanks again and you have got a loyal customer in us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional and Unethical sales staff and hot-headed general manager
by 10/04/2012on
They WILL take advantage of you. They will not explain the terms so that you can understand. I went to this dealer to find out about how much money I won with their mailed advertisement. Before I could realize it, I was being pressured into signing for a new car with the dealer taking my daughter's car as trade-in. I was manipulated into signing the contract for the car loan. The dealer also took advantage of my language barrier and fraudulently added several expensive items (extended warranty, anti-theft etching, etc) without explaining what these things were and that were not been installed. Then when I brought the car home, it turned out that my daughter did not want me to trade her car in. Also the institution that the dealer tried to finance through did not take the loan. So after I went back to try to rescind the deal, I was told by Fadi, their General manager that I don't know what my rights are and that I have to accept their in-house financing. After asking why, he said:I am done with this, and hung up. That to me is unprofessional and unethical behavior.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonorable
by 02/08/2012on
Addendum to this review: a couple days after i posted my review, the GM of Kiefer Mazda called my daughter, had her bring the car in and completed all repairs at no cost to my daughter. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience ever
by 12/18/2010on
Highly recommend this dealership. Excellent customer service. Very surprised not only at the excellent customer service, but the mazda5 I purchased exceeded my expectations. Not only did they NOT waste my time, but they did not make any promises they couldnt fullfill, nor did they try any games. No lies, no gymics. I felt they were very genuine and honest with me. Did I say excellent customer service? they treated me so well, respect and courtesy. I will be purchasing from them again, and will and would recommend them to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes