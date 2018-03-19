5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I started a search for a new SUV and saw that Honda had a new smaller SUV-the new 2016 HR-V. I did an online search and contacted University Honda. Lilly Higgins, the online specialist, contacted me and invited me to come over and see one of the HR-V they had on the lot. It was the best experience ever! I told Lilly want I was thinking and that i wasn't in a hurry to buy a new car and wanted to complete my research. She was the right salesperson for me. She understood what I wanted and they stepped aside to let me do what I needed to do. About a month later, I came back with more direction and ready to get serious. No pressure ever, she was patient and understanding and answered all my questions. I was ready to buy and put a down to have them search for the HR-V I wanted and they found it. The whole experience was the best ever. University Honda is a family owned business where they know their customers by first name and treat you like you matter. I highly recommend anyone looking for a car and want a Honda, go to University Honda and ask for Lilly. If Lilly isn't there, any of their salespersons will help you. They are great! Read more