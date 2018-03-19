University Honda
BAD ADVERTISING
by 03/19/2018on
Please call in and verify all information. The website had a wrong price listed, it showed the 2018 Honda HR-V EX model listed with an LX price. Internet sales department then still send me a quote with the wrong price. Be careful when dealing with this dealership. I am not impressed!
Best dealership in the area
by 08/18/2017on
This was my first time buying a car from a dealership and everyone who helped me was amazing. Michael Anthony answered all my questions, was super kind and friendly, and gave me a great deal on a preowned car. He was super knowledgeable about everything and made me confident in my purchase. Emily in service is the best and made sure everything was working properly for me and Jason the business manager made all the paperwork super easy for me to understand and quick to go through. This is the best dealership I have interacted with in the area, as I have been in and out of a few.
Friendly & Nice
by 02/14/2016on
6 months ago I purchased a 2000 Acura Integra from University Honda. I worked with Lilly Higgins who was patient and I felt like there was no pressure and no rush for me to buy the car. I would recommend this dealership because they fell sincere and like a family business.
New Car Sales Team
by 12/30/2015on
University Honda is a great place to purchase a new vehicle. The staff us really helpful and they don't pressure you to make a decision. We ended up with a CRV EXL that we love. We also own a Civic and are very pleased with their service department. Would recommend University to anyone shopping for a new car.
Great customer service!
by 10/26/2015on
I started a search for a new SUV and saw that Honda had a new smaller SUV-the new 2016 HR-V. I did an online search and contacted University Honda. Lilly Higgins, the online specialist, contacted me and invited me to come over and see one of the HR-V they had on the lot. It was the best experience ever! I told Lilly want I was thinking and that i wasn't in a hurry to buy a new car and wanted to complete my research. She was the right salesperson for me. She understood what I wanted and they stepped aside to let me do what I needed to do. About a month later, I came back with more direction and ready to get serious. No pressure ever, she was patient and understanding and answered all my questions. I was ready to buy and put a down to have them search for the HR-V I wanted and they found it. The whole experience was the best ever. University Honda is a family owned business where they know their customers by first name and treat you like you matter. I highly recommend anyone looking for a car and want a Honda, go to University Honda and ask for Lilly. If Lilly isn't there, any of their salespersons will help you. They are great!
No Hard Sales Tactics
by 09/01/2014on
We worked with Dan and he was knowledgeable and met with us on our schedule. We got the vehicle we wanted with no pressure.
A+ Rating for University Honda
by 07/23/2014on
We just leased a 2014 Honda Civic EXL, fully loaded with Navi, from University Honda. Nery H. made this the best car sales experience we have ever had-hands down. He approached us on the car lot as we were looking at previously leased Honda Accords. He was respectful, honest, low-key, and above all very knowledgeable about the inventory on the lot. He listened to our preferences and quickly assessed the best matches he had in stock and proceeded to give us a thorough overview of the vehicles. We settled on the Civic. The negotiations on price and terms were straightforward and clear. Everyone involved was friendly, supportive, and direct. We give University Honda an A+ rating.
Always satisfied
by 07/21/2014on
We have bought several cars from Univ. Honda, most recently a new CRV. We had a "painless" purchase experience with our salesman Dan and the rest of the staff. Over the years the service department has been one of the main reasons we return time and again to purchase our cars here.
low pressure, high service
by 06/02/2014on
I have never worked with a dealership who was focused singularly on me. The sales manager was helpful but not pushy. He found what I needed in a new Pilot and gave me a great trade-in value on my used Pilot. He even called me from vacation to make sure all went well. Smooth transaction with everything delivered as promised.
CRV EX
by 05/26/2014on
Just purchased a CRV EX from University Honda in Corvallis, OR and was very pleased with the experience. Worked with Dan and Rod, experts in Honda cars and answering my many questions. No pressure to purchase. Received an excellent trade-in value for my Subaru Forester. Gave me the paperwork to obtain a refund on the remaining part of my Subaru warranty. Very nice to take advantage of their Memorial Day sales. They will be providing me a loaner when they take my car to add the "add-ons" I purchased. Nice
Excellent Experience!
by 05/13/2014on
We just purchased our Honda Fit from University Honda, and we are pleased with the car and experience from start to finish. The salesperson was nice and there was NO pressure. The entire team at University Honda treated us with friendliness, respect and expert knowledge. We highly recommend University Honda!
Honest, Helpful, Not Pushy
by 05/10/2014on
From the salesman to staff, buying a car at University Honda was a pleasure. This was our first time buying a new car and the staff couldn't have been more helpful with car information and straightforward with costs -- no hidden fees or pushy sales of "add ons". Felt good about the purchase price (compared very favorably with anywhere in the state), and the staff was very patient during the long process it took for us to make a decision. Terrific car, good price, and nice people -- a great combination.
First time I've enjoyed buying a car
by 04/15/2014on
Dan B. assisted us. We enjoyed his down to earth approach. It didn't feel like we were talking to a salesman. My husband test drove the 2013 Honda Fit in the afternoon & our work schedules made it most convenient for us to return that evening. Not only did Dan come back after he was off work to assist us- the staff assisting with financing and our trade in also stayed after closing to finish the transaction. We have been customers of this dealership for 20 years due to the outstanding service folks (especially Keith & Tom who are consistantly good natured).
Won't Go Any Where Else!
by 04/03/2014on
I just purchased my 3rd car from University. Every time I have had great experiences! Customer service is outstanding and quick. Will never buy a car any where else! THANK YOU!
Stellar Customer Service!
by 07/15/2013on
We just bought a 2013 Odyssey from University Honda in Corvallis and couldn't be more pleased. Sales manager Kirk helped us. Kirk is an honest, patient, non-pushy, and knowledgeable guy with a great sense of humor. There was never any pressure to make a decision on the spot. We did our shopping around and, during the whole process, Kirk was always available by phone, text, and email to answer all of our questions. If he was busy when we called, he always got right back to us. We enjoyed working with him and it is because of him that we decided to buy from University Honda. I should mention that everyone at the dealership was very professional, helpful, and friendly - you get greeted by everyone with a smile - so kudos to the whole team! Awesome car, great deal, excellent experience, stellar customer service. I highly recommend this dealership.
Didn't seem like they wanted to sell a car
by 06/28/2013on
Made me do all the work going to other dealers to bring back a price for them to meet. Wouldn't start looking for the color I wanted until I committed to buy and was willing to accept any added dealer accessories and pay for them. Got bounced around among several salespeople, hard to get answers or even to get them to respond to email. Not a good experience
