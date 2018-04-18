Bend Honda
Great !
by 04/18/2018on
The sales agent who worked with me, was so kind and knowledgeable. He was respectful and very concerned about my needs and requests. I appreciate how well everything worked out, and enjoyed my purchasing experience. Thank You !
Outstanding service and information
by 03/13/2018on
Aaron was our sales person and he was patient and extremely knowledgeable. When we were deciding between the 2017 and 2016 models, he showed us one of each so we could see that the audio system of the 2016 actually fit our needs best. Taylor was amazing in helping us with the financing. He got us a great loan and rate. Taylor was thorough in explaining the pile of paperwork it takes to get a car loan. We are extremely pleased with our experience and will highly recommend Bend Honda!
Good car buying experience
by 02/11/2018on
Glad we didn't have to shop out of town to find exactly what we were looking for at a fair price. Kyle, Dylan and Cody in the Sales Dept made themselves available to us and we able to get all our questions answered. Patrick in Finance was pleasant to deal with and kept the paperwork organized. Good experience! Thank you!
Thanks For The New Car
by 01/30/2018on
Had a nice time with Cameron discussing the options and model choices. I like Honda as my present Honda Pilot has 317000 mile on it and it is a dependable brand.
New Car Buying Experience
by 12/29/2017on
We drove to Bend from Wilsonville in order to purchase a new 2018 Honda CRV. Never in my life were we treated like we were at Bend Honda. At least two hours were spent explaining all of the new features of our new Honda.I can't say enough for all of the efforts put forward by the pre-delivery team. Bob & Patti Ryan Wilsonville, OR
Great experience
by 11/03/2017on
Thank you Bend Honda! The purchase day was very easy and stress less for us. The salesman was very nice and easy to work with!
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/23/2017on
1. No pressure 2. Nice people 3. Nice environment 4. Our 4 hours there only felt like 2 5. We have a beautiful vehicle to show for it. 6. Received phone calls to check on us. 7. Overall, excellent experience
Great place to buy a car
by 08/15/2017on
Had a great experience and got a great car. price was good. customer was very professional and the process was quick, and smooth. We flew in from out of state and they took care of us well. Thx guys!
Great experience
by 07/13/2017on
Loved the attention and no hassle negotiations. Took a few days to get the car due to an ignition issue and they could have communicated better but they got it to us in great shape. Really worked hard to find us the car we wanted.
Low pressure, great service!
by 01/04/2017on
These guys actually made buying a car fun and made this single woman comfortable in her decision to buy from them. I purchased a 2017 Honda CRV in Bend and then drove it home to WA. Since the sales tax rate where I live in WA is less than where my nearest dealerships in WA are located, I was able to save a little bit on sales tax by buying in Oregon. During my drive home, I discovered an 8 inch crack in the corner of the passenger side of the windshield. Not sure if there was a defect in the windshield, or if it got hit by a rock. When my sales rep, Jake, called to see how it was going, I told him of the crack. He went to bat for me and got the dealership to cover my deductible to have it replaced. Very impressed with this service from a salesperson! Great car; low pressure salesmanship; super sales service!
So Happy with our new Civic!
by 11/03/2016on
Our salesman Nick was very helpful and courteous! Nick worked with us so nicely, showing us each of the cars that might interest us and answering all of our questions. We ended up getting a great car at a reasonable price, that we are so happy with. We would definitely recommend Bend Honda to others!
Wife's new car
by 07/20/2016on
Anthony was awesome. He was polite, patient, and answered all of our questions. My wife was unsure about what trim package she wanted. Anthony walked us through the differences between them and allowed us to test drive them. My wife was a little apprehensive about buying Anthony assured her he would make sure she was 100% comfortable before we proceeded.
2016 Honda CR-V
by 07/10/2016on
My husband and I have bought many cars over the years and this is one of the best experiences we have had.
Not stressful
by 07/04/2016on
I did not feel at all pressured to make a purchase. I test drove 2 different vehicles and made my own decision. I was not pushed to buy something I did not want or like.
My recent CR-V purchase
by 06/01/2016on
From the moment Bend Honda's general sales manager, Joe Price, took time out to explain the ABCs of leasing to his handing me off to Joel Shuster, a salesman, I felt comfortable. Joel was patient and knowledgeable. I hadn't bought a new car in more than 25 years. He shared with me that the process we went through didn't follow a typical pattern, but that acceptable to both of us. I may not have gotten absolutely the best deal possible, but certainly good enough to allow me to walk away sensing both sides gave a little. Bend Honda is lucky to have an employee like Joel Shuster.
New Civic
by 05/18/2016on
James was terrific. We were his first sale and could not have asked for a more helpful professional. Made the experience smooth and so pleasant.
A very pleasant buying experience!
by 04/26/2016on
Thank-you for everything! You went beyond the call of duty in helping us buy our "dream" car. Which, by the way, is indeed perfect. So, next time we decide to buy a new car you can be sure that you'll be first on our list. Thanks again! Sincerely, David & Ruth
Geat customer service and deal
by 04/11/2016on
Bend Honda is, by far, the best dealership we have bought a car from. Great customer service and knowledge from Jerome, Joel, Clint and Taylor. Absolutely no arm twisting or pressure. They put us in the right car and let us take three vehicles for half a day to make sure we made the right decision for us. The deal they gave us was fantastic and made us feel our satisfaction was more important than closing the deal. We will recommend all our friends to them and in a few years when we're ready to replace our second vehicle we will go to Bend Honda. Chuck A.
2016 Honda purchase
by 03/19/2016on
We went to the dealership with specific wants and needs and each person worked with us to get us into the vehicle that we wanted for our family. Overall, it was a great experience and would recommend Honda of Bend to friends and family. Thank you for all your help on our first brand new car purchase.
Never Knew Buying a Car Could Be So Pleasant
by 03/14/2016on
We had the most amazing car purchasing experience with the help of Joel Shuster. He was completely knowledgeable but not overbearing and pushy. He helped us make decisions that would work specifically for our situation. He made us feel comfortable with our choices. We left completely happy and satisfied with our experience.
Erickson CRV X-EL Purchase
by 03/14/2016on
We had a pleasant, relatively quick, experience. Our salesman, Jake W. was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout the transaction. The document execution went smoothly as well.
