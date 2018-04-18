5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These guys actually made buying a car fun and made this single woman comfortable in her decision to buy from them. I purchased a 2017 Honda CRV in Bend and then drove it home to WA. Since the sales tax rate where I live in WA is less than where my nearest dealerships in WA are located, I was able to save a little bit on sales tax by buying in Oregon. During my drive home, I discovered an 8 inch crack in the corner of the passenger side of the windshield. Not sure if there was a defect in the windshield, or if it got hit by a rock. When my sales rep, Jake, called to see how it was going, I told him of the crack. He went to bat for me and got the dealership to cover my deductible to have it replaced. Very impressed with this service from a salesperson! Great car; low pressure salesmanship; super sales service! Read more