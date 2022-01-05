3.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called early one morning in December , 2006 and made arrangements to buy an advertised 2006 Pickup. The salesman agreed to set it aside until 4 P.M. as my son had to drive me about 175 miles to make the purchase. When I got there, they first tried to substitute another truck that was not as well equipped. When I discovered that, they said the truck I had called about had been sold by another salesman. It was still on the lot and the alleged buyer did not show up while I was there from shortly before noon until 4:00 or 5:00 P.M. They refused to sell it to me. I was raising a big fuss on their showroom floor and they finally made what seemed a reasonable deal on a 2007 truck. I was tired and bought the truck. I really think they made the offer to get me out of their showroom The next day I had my brother-in-law call about the same truck they had advertised. He was told it was available. Shortly thereafter, they called him and said it had been sold and tried to sell him a more expensive truck.. The truck I bought seems to be OK. My son had bought at least one truck from them before. I really do not think I will deal with them again unless the price is unbeatable. Read more