Knippelmier Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Knippelmier Chevrolet
Purchase
by 05/01/2022on
Great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Silverado
by 04/21/2019on
Great people! Helpful without pressure. Relaxed pleasant experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 05/27/2016on
While vehicle was being serviced, technician noticed a nail in one of my tires. The nail was too close to the sidewall of the tire to be repaired and had to be replaced. I was informed of the price of the tire and the dealer did a great job of locating and installing the new tire, thus getting me back on the road in a timely matter. THANK-YOU Knippelmier Chevrolet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A 400 mile trip was worth it !
by 11/11/2015on
It's scary buying something from out of state and only seeing pictures. But Derek and the rest of the team made me feel so comfortable that I had no worries getting on a plane and coming to buy a truck. I own and operate two separate construction companies and I know what to look for when dealing with a businessman or salesman. I know what words to listen for to be able to tell if the person is being genuine or not. And Derek said all the right stuff and stood by it all when I arrived! I would seriously consider flying out to Oklahoma and buying from Knippelmier every time from here on. It was that great of an experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait & Switch?
by 05/19/2008on
I called early one morning in December , 2006 and made arrangements to buy an advertised 2006 Pickup. The salesman agreed to set it aside until 4 P.M. as my son had to drive me about 175 miles to make the purchase. When I got there, they first tried to substitute another truck that was not as well equipped. When I discovered that, they said the truck I had called about had been sold by another salesman. It was still on the lot and the alleged buyer did not show up while I was there from shortly before noon until 4:00 or 5:00 P.M. They refused to sell it to me. I was raising a big fuss on their showroom floor and they finally made what seemed a reasonable deal on a 2007 truck. I was tired and bought the truck. I really think they made the offer to get me out of their showroom The next day I had my brother-in-law call about the same truck they had advertised. He was told it was available. Shortly thereafter, they called him and said it had been sold and tried to sell him a more expensive truck.. The truck I bought seems to be OK. My son had bought at least one truck from them before. I really do not think I will deal with them again unless the price is unbeatable.
Great !!
by 03/19/2008on
I went to Knippelmier Chevrolet expecting to find a small country dealer but I found a dealer that had more stock then some of the city dealers I had been to. But they had a new attitude I had not seen before very easy to deal with, they did not attack me when I pulled up and the salesmen I had talked to on the phone and set the deal up told me he would be gone by the time I would arrive and he set me up with another salesman his name is Cory . Great team work and friendly atmosphere, I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to buy a car at a great price. They even told me up front what my trade was. no games Great Job, Great experience. Thank you Jeff Brown
