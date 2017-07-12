4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I just purchased a new Sebring Convertible from Alex Abdull, a salesman at this dealership, KEY Chrysler. Since I qualify for both a GM and Ford family discount, this was highly irregular and almost sacriligious. We have purchased many cars in our lives. I am sixty and abhor car shopping. Even on family plans there are always 'things' that need to be added..subtracted..etc. This, however, was a great experience. There were no cars in the local area that qualified for what we needed. We were using cash-4-clunkers and were after the only convertible that was acceptable for the MPG. Alex spent two days locating a car that a dealer would part with. He finally found one 400 miles from here. We received all the deals and got what we determined to be a fair price on the car, as per Edmonds TMV, without any additional upcharges. This dealership, from the General Manager, to the Sales Manager, to Alex was top shelf. Friendly, helpful, and pleasant to deal with. They made buying a car enjoyable for maybe the first time in my life. Imagine that, a car dealership that cares. We were in 6 different dealerships the day we started looking to buy, two Fords, two Chevys, a Honda, and another Chrysler. The main concern of the salesmen we talked to in those dealerships was not what we wanted but what they wanted to sell us. We went 42 miles Key Chrysler to deal after a random phone call to the dealership from our cell phone. Great for us, we got Alex in sales. Without a promise we would even come in to the dealership, Alex began the process of locating a vehicle with the equiptment we desired. He called us back several times to update us and never pushed. In my book, that is what good salesmen do. Fill the customers needs first and there own second. I would recommend this salesman and this dealership to anybody. Oh yeah, the car is great too. We love it. It handles well and gets great gas mileage. Go or call. Ask for Alex. You will be happy you did. No hassles, no stress. Read more