Customer Reviews of Key Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
they scammed me
by 12/07/2017on
worst experience ever, they deliberately sold me the wrong truck, had to hire a lawyer and was able to have to buy it back.. they still trying to delay my over a spare key so you get the idea how low life these people are
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A very good car buying experience!
by 08/29/2016on
I recently purchased my first Dodge product from Key. I used the Costco auto purchase program and was referred to Key Chrysler Dodge. At first I checked with some of the more local Dodge dealers, but was disappointed with the sales service I received. I live about 40 mins from the Key dealer and did most of my Durango / Ran 1500 downselecting with my sales contact Joey Carrico over the phone. I was very pleased with his expertise and insight regarding the pluses and minus of the options listed. In the end, I decided the Durango fit my needs and shortly after the test drive I was driving my new car home. I highly recommend Key Chrysler Dodge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another Great New Car Buying Experience!
by 06/08/2014on
We have been purchasing cars from Key Chrysler since 1993 and have always had very positive experiences. Recently, we went to Key to search for a new Town and Country minivan for our family. The dealership, once again, delivered super professionalism, friendliness, and flexibility in helping us find the perfect vehicle. Highly recommend Key Chrysler!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 RAM 1500 4X4 Crew Cab V6 SLT Big Horn
by 03/19/2014on
I started searching a month ago, after a WSJ article praised Chrysler's performance due to their Truck sales. Their promotion stated, lease a new RAM for $300 a month. I was hooked. However all dealers are not created equal. I was in contact with 5 locals and 1 Extreme dealership in Michigan describing the make and model I wanted. All had internet sales programs that promised to be the best and lowest price. Quotes varied ($200) from lowest to highest for a 24 month, zero down lease, with 10K mileage limit. Most wanted me to come to the dealership, I presume to put the pressure on a sale. Since I wanted to complete the entire process on line with full honest disclosure only one dealer was willing to give me the lease quote that I would accept. 20-30 emails with Alexandria T. (internet Sales) was primarily responsible for my commitment to secure the purchase. At first, her dealership did not have the Truck I wanted and we parted ways. Shortly thereafter she contacted me again to let me know she had located a truck that I described with the price I was willing to pay and we confirmed the deal. Alex's part was completed and she then introduced me to Jeff H. so we could complete the documentation process. Jeff was friendly, professional and confidant that he could meet my expectations. I wanted the Truck that day, which gave him little time to prepare and deliver, which he did and I drove home in my new RAM that evening. I highly recommend to anyone looking for a professional and courteous experience buying any of their vehicles to strongly consider Key.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure !!
by 11/25/2012on
My wife and I decided to drop by Key Chrysler on a Sunday afternoon to simply "ckeck out " the Chrysler 300C. SHe had seen a TV commercial and wanted to see on in person. We were met by dave T. A very friendly , helpful salesman. Over the afternoon and the next week Dave was very helpful yet never making us feel pressured. He even went above and beyond by making two trips from the dealer location to our private home for my wife and I to test drive differnt models. The car is fantastic and Key Chrysler ( Dave T.) satisfied our needs and were very open regarding the money numbers involved, ie; MSRP, Invoice, Options cost etc. At no time did we feel pressured or mislead. When we had seen a car we liked except for the size of wheels, 20 inch, they readily offered to swap out the wheels we wanted from another vehicle to suit our desires. We have only had the vehicle for a short time but absolutely love it and the treatment we received frome Xenia Chrysler of Xenia and salesman Dave T.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Key Chrysler!
by 05/02/2012on
Absolutely super dealership! Our salesman, Floyd Weatherspoon, was very helpful...I'd recommend this dealership and classy, friendly, and professional salesman to anyone. Very attentive to individual customer's needs -- great experience. Our family has purchased automobiles from Key Chrysler since 1993 and we've always been very satisfied with all aspects of the car-buying experience -- great salespersons, excellent quality service department, and a personable and friendly dealership owner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 10/12/2011on
My very first new car purchase and Salesman Alex Abdull made it a very enjoyable experience. I purchased a beautiful dark blue Chrysler 200 Touring. Alex showed a great deal of patience and knowledge and made me feel like I was the most important person in the world. I highly recommend Key Chrysler because of the comfortable atmosphere and friendly people. I could not be more pleased with everything about my new Chrysler.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A friendly place to buy a car
by 10/02/2011on
I purchased a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country from Key and had an excellent buying experience. All of the Sales team operated in a professional manner, from the sales person to the finance manager. They really cared about my needs. I will be back when it is time to replace my new van.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sebring Buyer
by 08/13/2009on
My wife and I just purchased a new Sebring Convertible from Alex Abdull, a salesman at this dealership, KEY Chrysler. Since I qualify for both a GM and Ford family discount, this was highly irregular and almost sacriligious. We have purchased many cars in our lives. I am sixty and abhor car shopping. Even on family plans there are always 'things' that need to be added..subtracted..etc. This, however, was a great experience. There were no cars in the local area that qualified for what we needed. We were using cash-4-clunkers and were after the only convertible that was acceptable for the MPG. Alex spent two days locating a car that a dealer would part with. He finally found one 400 miles from here. We received all the deals and got what we determined to be a fair price on the car, as per Edmonds TMV, without any additional upcharges. This dealership, from the General Manager, to the Sales Manager, to Alex was top shelf. Friendly, helpful, and pleasant to deal with. They made buying a car enjoyable for maybe the first time in my life. Imagine that, a car dealership that cares. We were in 6 different dealerships the day we started looking to buy, two Fords, two Chevys, a Honda, and another Chrysler. The main concern of the salesmen we talked to in those dealerships was not what we wanted but what they wanted to sell us. We went 42 miles Key Chrysler to deal after a random phone call to the dealership from our cell phone. Great for us, we got Alex in sales. Without a promise we would even come in to the dealership, Alex began the process of locating a vehicle with the equiptment we desired. He called us back several times to update us and never pushed. In my book, that is what good salesmen do. Fill the customers needs first and there own second. I would recommend this salesman and this dealership to anybody. Oh yeah, the car is great too. We love it. It handles well and gets great gas mileage. Go or call. Ask for Alex. You will be happy you did. No hassles, no stress.
