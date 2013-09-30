Customer Reviews of Classic Honda
Classic Honda good to deal with
by 09/30/2013on
Very straight forward sales experience. No high pressure. Worked through pricing, trade and dealer item add ons in a very business like manner. Our salesman, Nick, very professional. Experience we had with another Honda dealer made it clear what a class act Classic Honda is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Shopping Experience
by 05/24/2013on
Sales person was very helpful and even delivered the car to me since I reside about 20 miles away. Price was also within my range.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy deal!
by 01/12/2013on
I had a great car buying experience at this dealership. Worked with Gary in Sales and he was the best car salesman I have ever dealt with. The entire experience was stress free and straight-forward. We were able to quickly agree on a vehicle that would meet my needs, and an equitable price as well. I would shop here again for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Agree with PMK1
by 07/09/2010on
Completely agree that they try to steal your trade-in. They will say, "well that car is selling at auction for $XXXX." Now, this may be true, but take a look at their used lot. They are not going to sell your car at auction! Are you kidding me? If it moves on its own they are going to sell your car for $4k more than you just traded it to them for. I get the local paper and see their used section every week - 2001 grand prix, 90,000 miles, and they want $8000 for it! How much you think that poor sucker got on trade? Also, I asked for some numbers on a new car and they would not let me take the sheet of paper it was written on (or a copy). Can you say "red flag?" They really make some stupid suggestions also such as driving a car from all over the place if they don't have one on the lot. Hey, look Mr. Salesperson, if I bring in a car with 300 miles on it you call it used, so why would I accept one as new from you that way? They will also call you up with the "incentives end today" BS. Good, let them end, like that is the last car on the planet. Typical "Honda" arrogance - accept what we are selling or go away. I chose to go away and I'm happy about that.
ECELLENT PLACE TO BUY A CAR.
by 11/05/2009on
I have been to classic honda a number of times to buy a car and felt as if they are willing to work with you.I was not handle or manipulated by the salesman. Very straight forward and works hard at getting you throug the process of buying a car as quickly as posssible. They are one of the best lots that I have been to.
Buy elsewhere and service here
by 05/01/2008on
We've had a service relationship with Classic for a while and have always been treated well, so when it came time to buy a new vehicle we started there. Getting a price on the new car was easy with the internet department, but the trade-in value was 50% lower than the Edmunds.com and kbb.com appraisal. Of course we walked away. Don't these people know how easy it is to get a trade value online?