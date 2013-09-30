2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Completely agree that they try to steal your trade-in. They will say, "well that car is selling at auction for $XXXX." Now, this may be true, but take a look at their used lot. They are not going to sell your car at auction! Are you kidding me? If it moves on its own they are going to sell your car for $4k more than you just traded it to them for. I get the local paper and see their used section every week - 2001 grand prix, 90,000 miles, and they want $8000 for it! How much you think that poor sucker got on trade? Also, I asked for some numbers on a new car and they would not let me take the sheet of paper it was written on (or a copy). Can you say "red flag?" They really make some stupid suggestions also such as driving a car from all over the place if they don't have one on the lot. Hey, look Mr. Salesperson, if I bring in a car with 300 miles on it you call it used, so why would I accept one as new from you that way? They will also call you up with the "incentives end today" BS. Good, let them end, like that is the last car on the planet. Typical "Honda" arrogance - accept what we are selling or go away. I chose to go away and I'm happy about that. Read more