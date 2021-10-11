Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Springfield

Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Springfield

Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Springfield
Visit dealer’s website 
1501 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield, OH 45504
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Springfield

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome purchase experience!

by Rob Trimble on 11/10/2021

Josh, Trish, and Kenny from “ Team Loney” worked hard to put me in my 2021 Jeep Gladiator. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service they provided. Their dedication to the values established by Tom Loney ensure my family and I will remain customers for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome purchase experience!

by Rob Trimble on 11/10/2021

Josh, Trish, and Kenny from “ Team Loney” worked hard to put me in my 2021 Jeep Gladiator. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service they provided. Their dedication to the values established by Tom Loney ensure my family and I will remain customers for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great buying experience

by jbooze on 01/30/2014

our buying experience at Jeff Wyler with Eric could not have been better, other than the weather (it was in the single digits). Eric did a great job was very patient with my wife and I, answering all our questions and making sure that we were completely satisfied with the vehicle we chose. Hats off to the Eric and the staff of Jeff Wyler for the great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
105 cars in stock
17 new86 used2 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
1 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
2 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Durango
Dodge Durango
2 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Springfield is your premiere Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership in greater Dayton. If you live in Dayton, Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana, we are only minutes away - and savings are even closer. Jeff Wyler's four Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealerships work extra hard to ensure that your time and drive to our dealerships are rewarded with: A huge inventory of new and used Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM cars to choose from, a professional team of sales reps that listens to your needs, a culture that gives you the space to shop, and prices and car financing solutions that work with your budget and needs. Let us help you in your search to find the new Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM car, minivan, van, truck or SUV that best fits your lifestyle. Jeff Wyler has been helping folks just like you in finding the new or used vehicle that best fits your needs since 1973.

what sets us apart
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 1500 new Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM trucks, cars, SUVs and minivans in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

What shoppers are searching for