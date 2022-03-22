1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a horrible experience, and it has cost me a lot of money. As an out-of-state buyer of a $50,000 truck I was assured I would have nationwide warranty coverage through the network of dealers (right!). The first few hours the rubber gasket started to fall off the windshield. My local dealer stated that it was not a genuine GM windshield (?) thus no warranty. The Stykemain salesman looked up the record and stated that the manifest (Japan to dealership) did not show a replacement. As I reported the issue a few hours after I picked up the truck, the salesman, Bryan, did concur, and he did get approval for replacement. Now, almost 7 months later after DOZENS OF CALLS AND NO RESPONSES, I finally talked to the OWNER, Jim Stykemain, and he states he will only pay $175/528, since that is all he is reimbursed for. His staff had agreed to pay for the replacement, but he said he "signs the checks and will not pay more". I am simply amazed that the owner of a dealership is that unreasonable. I also have problems with a back-up alarm wired into the transmission module, and causing the truck to shut down. It was an aftermarket truckbed that Stykemain Chevy installed on the truck prior to my purchase, so GM will not cover it. You might think he would at least try to get a concession from his vendor that installed the bed, but instead he tells me "I am done talking to you, call GM" The warranty claims number he gave me 800-CHEV-USA is a roadside assistance number. For real? Jim, the owner, is unreasonable. He stated if I was local he would have fixed it in his shop, but since he doesn't have the opportunity to repair it my warranty is not his problem. If you buy a vehicle from Stykemain, the buck stops with this guy. If you have a problem, this is the type of reasoning you will be dealing with. I own several businesses, and I would not treat any of my customers this way. Read more