Stykemain Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Stykemain Chevrolet
Stykeman Chevrolet in Pauldung, Ohio.
by 03/22/2022on
I purchased a 2019 Silverado from Stykeman's for a good deal. Also recently had it serviced. The service was quick and friendly and there rates were good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would not honor warranty
by 02/07/2020on
I had a horrible experience, and it has cost me a lot of money. As an out-of-state buyer of a $50,000 truck I was assured I would have nationwide warranty coverage through the network of dealers (right!). The first few hours the rubber gasket started to fall off the windshield. My local dealer stated that it was not a genuine GM windshield (?) thus no warranty. The Stykemain salesman looked up the record and stated that the manifest (Japan to dealership) did not show a replacement. As I reported the issue a few hours after I picked up the truck, the salesman, Bryan, did concur, and he did get approval for replacement. Now, almost 7 months later after DOZENS OF CALLS AND NO RESPONSES, I finally talked to the OWNER, Jim Stykemain, and he states he will only pay $175/528, since that is all he is reimbursed for. His staff had agreed to pay for the replacement, but he said he "signs the checks and will not pay more". I am simply amazed that the owner of a dealership is that unreasonable. I also have problems with a back-up alarm wired into the transmission module, and causing the truck to shut down. It was an aftermarket truckbed that Stykemain Chevy installed on the truck prior to my purchase, so GM will not cover it. You might think he would at least try to get a concession from his vendor that installed the bed, but instead he tells me "I am done talking to you, call GM" The warranty claims number he gave me 800-CHEV-USA is a roadside assistance number. For real? Jim, the owner, is unreasonable. He stated if I was local he would have fixed it in his shop, but since he doesn't have the opportunity to repair it my warranty is not his problem. If you buy a vehicle from Stykemain, the buck stops with this guy. If you have a problem, this is the type of reasoning you will be dealing with. I own several businesses, and I would not treat any of my customers this way.
Vehicle Service Work
by 01/03/2019on
Service was as I expected. Professional and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a fan of the service department
by 11/22/2018on
I will be taking my vehicle back tomorrow making the 3rd time in a week to get the same issue fixed. Once they get my primary vehicle fixed, my secondary will be going back in for a 2nd time to get the same issue resolved. Suleman are wonderful, I'm doubting the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Corvette Buying Experience
by 12/07/2017on
Couldn't have been more delighted with my experience. My salesperson 'Bubba' Davis was super easy to work with, very knowledgeable about his vehicle and my trade, and overall was extremely helpful and timely with all communications. Got a chance to meet the owner (another terrific guy) and had a pleasant experience with the Finance Manager. I would consider the dealership a 'friend' after only this one experience. Worth the drive from SE Michigan to work with this terrific team - you can tell it's a close-knit family run business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stykemain is NOT accountable for the cars they sell
by 04/15/2017on
I bought a 2010 Chevy Equinox from Stymemain in December of 2016. Not two months later, I have a "Service StabiliTrak" light come on along with a "Service Airbag" light. These were minor fixes so I took care of it my self for under $200. A month later, the transmission on the vehicle is shot. Living 160 miles away from this dealership, I didn't have the option to get it checked out at the Stykemain service department. This fix costed me $3200 at Jim and Sons Transmission, a very reputable transmission mechanic. At this point, I've sunk 1/3 of the cost of the vehicle in repairs. I confronted Stykemain about the VERY poor quality of this car, and they responded that I should have had my Equinox diagnosed at the Stykemain dealership. "How am I supposed to get my car from Cleveland to Defiance with no transmission?", I asked. "I'm sorry sir but that's our policy", they responded". After an hour of trying to politely and patiently tell my case, that's all I could get is "that's our policy". This dealership has NO accountability for the cars they sell. They DO NOT care for their customers. I'm not the only victim of the Stykemain dealership's complete disregard for the quality of the cars they sell. Please read the other Google Reviews and you will see this