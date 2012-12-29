1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called ahead on a vehicle they had in stock. Spoke with Jim and asked him about the vehicle, if it was available, and if I needed to do anything to hold it. I further stated I wished to drive it home that day if possible as I was comming from Ann Arbor, MI. Jim responded that nothing needed to be done, he knew I was serious, and he took my phone number saying if there was a problem or something came up he would call. Long story short. I got their after driving from ANN ARBOR, MI and another couple had just returned from a test drive of this truck and were getting out of the vehicle! They were dealing with another couple on the vehicle I had called about and was promised would be held. Keep in mind I offered a deposit and was told it was not necessary. I was not happy. I spoke briefly with the other couple while in the showroom and found out they too had called ahead with a story similar to mine.--and they drove 90 miles to look at the truck! They were very nice folks and I thanked them for their time and wished them luck in their dealing and bowed out gracefully since it was not their fault and they were rightfully there first. They reminded me very much of my partents. While walking out the door, I was approached by Brian (another salesman) and told "There is the truck, isn't it nice? We don't have a deal with them on it yet and can sit down and work something up on it". I politely yet firmly told him "I'm really pissed off that you let me drive from Ann Arbor, MI to Paulding, OH to treat me and those fine folks over there like to caged rats fighting over a piece of cheese. I don't play that game. I just refuse to screw the other people dealing on this truck. I'm leaving." Brian Responded "O.K. Bye" I got in my car returned home to ANN ARBOR, MI! You get the idea why I was upset. I'm out 1/2 day of work, a bunch of time, and miles on my car. No apology and no morals from this dealer! Avoid, Avoid, Avoid! Read more