Very satisfactory transaction
Great all around experience. Very knowledgable sales person. Took plenty of time to answer our questions about the operations of the car.
Great Staff awesome job!!!!
Paul my salesman was the best salesman to ever sell me a car. He didn't pressure you into anything. The staff was really friendly also. Paul had the truck ready when I arrived and I was in and out. All my family and myself will buy our vehicles from loudon motors and Paul!
Don't trust safety check
I probably won't be back. I liked my salesman and price was ok. In less that two months though I had to replace u joints and parking brake backing plates that should've been caught by their safety check. It was shown they checked it but they didn't. If you find a vehicle you like just have it checked by a mechanic you trust.
Love my Ford
I recently leased a new Ford from Loudons in Minerva and I absolutely love it! Tony Seran offered great service and walked me though it step by step! I will certainly be back again when my lease is up!
