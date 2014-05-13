Honda of Mentor
Customer Reviews of Honda of Mentor
Thanks Tom!
by 05/13/2014on
My wife and I had a very pleasant experience at this dealership recently. We dealt with Tom D, who did everything possible to achieve a great deal for us on a 2014 CR-V EXL, even to the point of allowing us to test drive it overnight and to work the following day. The choice of vehicle on their lot is huge! You have to take a golf cart to see the entire lot! Beautiful new location with many amenities for a relaxing time buying a car. We deferred buying a car for now; but will return at year end to see Tom Again! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New 2013 Accord Ex
by 04/13/2013on
I am really pleased with my recent purchase and the Salesperson, Kevin G, Desiree, and Lisa were such a pleasure to deal with. I cannot say enough nice things about the treatment that I received from these employees and my experiences with Honda of Mentor in general.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sold me a big problem
by 04/06/2013on
Bad car --- hidden problems. Honda of Mentor let me drive off the lot only to discover brake problems not apparent in the test drive. This after Honda of Mentor failed to correct hydraulic problems in my old Civic, causing me to lose brakes while driving AFTER having had the entire brake line replaced. They'd connected the new brake line to some very-worn-out parts connecting the brake line with the brakes. This was dangerously unreliable service, and now I've purchased another car from Honda of Mentor with brake problems. Where can I find reliable service for either of my two Hondas? And this "sales review" required me to select at least one "star" in order to submit the review, when NO stars is the appropriate response.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great day at Mentor Honda
by 03/30/2013on
First of all I would like to say I had 2 of the BEST salesmen( Gilday & Sanzo) a girl could have.(don't let this go to your heads guys) I had alot of laughs and recieved my new lease on 3/29/13. I am a first time leasee and was a bit sceptical, until Chip tied my arm behind my back and convinced me to try it. (Not really.) LOL. Seriously tho I got a Great deal and had a blast with the two of them.( I'm sure the doughnuts helped also.) The rest of the staff was very nice and courteous while I was there. I had a nice chat with Dave( from Geneva). To you Ladies at the front desk, honestly I give you all the credit for just putting up with all the testosterone!!! It was a great day at Mentor Honda :):)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THANK YOU-No Hassle Car Buying!
by 03/19/2013on
Very patient sales associates and finance assistance. I knew exactly what I wanted in a pre-owned vehicle and they made the buying process less stressful and even enjoyable. Answering all my questions and concerns which made my confidence in the decision process unwavering. I love MY Saturn!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2013 CRV EX-L
by 03/18/2013on
Excellence experience buying from Mentor Honda. Our salesman (John P.) handled everything for us.He was extremely knowledgeable about the CRV (he owns one) and was able to answer all of our questions/concerns. John even came in on his day off to delivery the car. That's service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure
by 02/27/2013on
It's always a pleasure to deal with Honda of Mentor. Dave J. treated us with dignity and respect, was very helpful and courteous. Just made our third purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 02/25/2013on
Billy was great and made the whole process enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Car Sales and Lease
by 02/22/2013on
Our family has leased or purchased 6 vehicles from Mentor Honda from salesman Chip S., in the last 3 years. He has provided excellent service and is a true professional. Chip has always did his best to work within our budgets when leasing or purchasing a vehicle. I would also like to say Bob and Deserary whom processed our paper work also are professional and knowledgeable answering all our questions or concerns regarding the purchases. Mentor of Honda itself is a top notch dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bougth a 2005 Honda Civic
by 02/20/2013on
Shawn C. helped us get a very very nice car for my sister..a 2005 Honda Civic. He worked through OUR difficulties and it was actually one of the easiest transactions we ever encountered. This is our 3rd car from Shawn..Thank you, Shawn and Honda of Mentor. Great dealership, great sales staff. Glad we have them in our community.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very poor experience with Honda of Mentor
by 02/13/2013on
In January my wife and I drove all the way from Toledo, Ohio to Honda of Mentor to purchase a Certified Used Honda Element. The intial experience was very good. The salesperson took time to answer questions over the phone before we drove 2.5 hours. The dealership itself was large and clean. Since we had two children with us on the cold day we appreciated the indoor garage where we were able to look at the used car. And the Used Certified vehicle we looked at was very clean (and would be cleaned again upon purchase). When it came time to negotiate our trade-in, this is when we had a problem. We brought all service records, including a repair record. The trade-in had been rear ended and required a new (authentic) bumper cover. It was not a big accident or repair (under $800 for parts and labor) and there were no lasting effects. Several times, the salesperson said our car should be worth more since it was very low miles, clean, no mechanical problems, etc., BUT because they would have to list the accident when they sold it, they could only give us XXX dollar amount - lower than KBB, NADA Guides and others listed as the trade-in value. This seemed disappointing, but reasonable because they had to show the accident, and we signed-off on it. A few days later, when the car was posted as a Certified Used Honda, there was no listing for the accident. I contacted Honda of Mentor that evening to say 1.) they negotiated in bad faith, the main reason they used to make us a low offer was a lie and 2.) how do I know the Certified Used Car I bought had never been in any accidents? The manager I spoke to said they would reprimand the salesperson for lying and that I should be happy I got as much as I did for the car. Never did he say it was wrong to post the car without the accident listed. Nor did he reassure me the car we bought was truly accident-free as it lists in the CARFAX they use as a major sales point. I sent an email to the General Manager and the Used Car manager. I never heard anything back. I eventually went to the Better Business Bureau and have found no satisfaction. Honda of Mentor has never contacted me directly or apologized further, or expressed they might have done anything wrong. Instead their responses to the BBB have included things like stating I was upset they were going to make too much on my trade-in, and that they said it MIGHT eventually show up on the CARFAX - which seems unlikely 15 months after the fact. Negotiating in bad faith, posting Certified Used vehicles without accidents they knew about, and then not bothering to contact the customer when they have issues...this is not what I expect from a Honda dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Used Element Purchase
by 01/22/2013on
Made the day go as smoothly as possible. Friendly and considerate, not pushy, helpful even though we were shopping with two young children. Impressed with the detailing of our used car. Overall great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying Made Easy
by 01/02/2013on
We had a wonderful experience at Honda of Mentor and will be back again whenever we need our next car (which hopefully won't be soon!!).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable