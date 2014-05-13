1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In January my wife and I drove all the way from Toledo, Ohio to Honda of Mentor to purchase a Certified Used Honda Element. The intial experience was very good. The salesperson took time to answer questions over the phone before we drove 2.5 hours. The dealership itself was large and clean. Since we had two children with us on the cold day we appreciated the indoor garage where we were able to look at the used car. And the Used Certified vehicle we looked at was very clean (and would be cleaned again upon purchase). When it came time to negotiate our trade-in, this is when we had a problem. We brought all service records, including a repair record. The trade-in had been rear ended and required a new (authentic) bumper cover. It was not a big accident or repair (under $800 for parts and labor) and there were no lasting effects. Several times, the salesperson said our car should be worth more since it was very low miles, clean, no mechanical problems, etc., BUT because they would have to list the accident when they sold it, they could only give us XXX dollar amount - lower than KBB, NADA Guides and others listed as the trade-in value. This seemed disappointing, but reasonable because they had to show the accident, and we signed-off on it. A few days later, when the car was posted as a Certified Used Honda, there was no listing for the accident. I contacted Honda of Mentor that evening to say 1.) they negotiated in bad faith, the main reason they used to make us a low offer was a lie and 2.) how do I know the Certified Used Car I bought had never been in any accidents? The manager I spoke to said they would reprimand the salesperson for lying and that I should be happy I got as much as I did for the car. Never did he say it was wrong to post the car without the accident listed. Nor did he reassure me the car we bought was truly accident-free as it lists in the CARFAX they use as a major sales point. I sent an email to the General Manager and the Used Car manager. I never heard anything back. I eventually went to the Better Business Bureau and have found no satisfaction. Honda of Mentor has never contacted me directly or apologized further, or expressed they might have done anything wrong. Instead their responses to the BBB have included things like stating I was upset they were going to make too much on my trade-in, and that they said it MIGHT eventually show up on the CARFAX - which seems unlikely 15 months after the fact. Negotiating in bad faith, posting Certified Used vehicles without accidents they knew about, and then not bothering to contact the customer when they have issues...this is not what I expect from a Honda dealership. Read more