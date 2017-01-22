Tom Ahl Hyundai Lima
Customer Reviews of Tom Ahl Hyundai Lima
Great
by 01/22/2017on
Great service, great people, great deals. No gimmicks and no pressure, best place to shop for your vehicle needs. Thanks to Ted Kill for our 2nd purchase this year.
TOM AHL is the Best Dealership In Lima and in Ohio.
by 12/14/2016on
Thank you Dear Charlie Cypher, Scott Jackson, Matt and Terry, for working with me and my son in getting a new Hyundai Elantra. And many thanks to TOM AHL for having such wonderful people on board. You guys are awesome and made the whole process of buying a new car very painless and very enjoyable. I'm a long-time customer of this dealership and Charlie and for good reason. Charlie does his best to find the optimal deal for his customers. My son and I have greatly benefited from his advice and his help in sealing the deal for Hyundai Elantra was immense. Indeed everyone at Tom Ahls, dealerships or service centers, has the customer's best interests in their deals. They are real professionals who have been on the job for a number of years, very knowledgeable about the car industry. They are also friendly people who give the best and the correct advice to their customers. Unlike in other dealerships where the personnel bring intense pressure on the customers to make a purchase, Tom Ahl's is as cool as a cucumber. You will come away with satisfaction and happiness having made a good purchase. After having shopped on online and talking to many dealerships, I found out Tom Ahl's price is unbeatable and everyone involved will help you make the right decision. The people at Tom Ahl know about the industry and also what to sell to the customer. I am always impressed with their straightforward nature and willingness to help and answer questions. Always felt warm and welcomed. Hope to come back to buy another, but not too soon! Please keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 12/25/2015on
I went in to Tom Ahl's to trade in my truck to buy a newer used truck. Adam Hooker was a great salesman, he helped me to find a truck I really liked. He was also very courteous and responded to my questions and calls promptly and kept me in the loop about what needed to be done with the truck. Jeremy Addis also did a great job for my financing, he was very professional and friendly. Overall my experience was a 10/10! I would definitely recommend them to all my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best in Ohio
by 05/24/2013on
I recently bought a 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE, Charlie C. was my salesman and was very professional and knowledgeable about the car. Tom Ahl stopped by and made sure everything was going well. The best dealership not only in the area but the best in Ohio. He has a great selection and made me a great deal on my trade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service!
by 01/18/2012on
We recently purchased a used 2009 Subaru Impreza from this dealer. We drove 2 hours to this dealership due to the competitive price we saw online. After calling them the next morning, they held the car until we arrived. The car looked as great in person as it did online. As being first time car buyers, we ended up needing a cosigner for the loan and the cosigner could not make the trip with us. They were able to take all the cosigners information even though they were not present and we got approved for the loan. They needed the cosigners signature so instead of having us make another trip back, they sent the sales rep that we had been working with back with us on our 2 hour journey to obtain the cosigners signature! They were super helpful and patient the whole time we were there! We couldn't have asked for a better deal or better customer service! Every part of the experience was worth the 2 hour drive and we would not hesitate to do it all over again! Thank you so much Terry and everyone else that helped!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes