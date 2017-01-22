5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Thank you Dear Charlie Cypher, Scott Jackson, Matt and Terry, for working with me and my son in getting a new Hyundai Elantra. And many thanks to TOM AHL for having such wonderful people on board. You guys are awesome and made the whole process of buying a new car very painless and very enjoyable. I'm a long-time customer of this dealership and Charlie and for good reason. Charlie does his best to find the optimal deal for his customers. My son and I have greatly benefited from his advice and his help in sealing the deal for Hyundai Elantra was immense. Indeed everyone at Tom Ahls, dealerships or service centers, has the customer's best interests in their deals. They are real professionals who have been on the job for a number of years, very knowledgeable about the car industry. They are also friendly people who give the best and the correct advice to their customers. Unlike in other dealerships where the personnel bring intense pressure on the customers to make a purchase, Tom Ahl's is as cool as a cucumber. You will come away with satisfaction and happiness having made a good purchase. After having shopped on online and talking to many dealerships, I found out Tom Ahl's price is unbeatable and everyone involved will help you make the right decision. The people at Tom Ahl know about the industry and also what to sell to the customer. I am always impressed with their straightforward nature and willingness to help and answer questions. Always felt warm and welcomed. Hope to come back to buy another, but not too soon! Please keep up the good work. Read more