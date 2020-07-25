Germain Lexus of Dublin
Certified RX
by 07/25/2020on
Had my last Lexus 12 years and loved the brand so much I bought another, this time a CPO RX. Looks new, Kevin was very easy to work with, as was finance guy. Purchased on a Tuesday, picked up that Thursday and was told if I found anything wrong, they will make it right and I firmly believe it. Love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would Not Recommend
by 04/12/2022on
I am displeased with the service that I received from Germain Lexus of Dublin. It has been 30 days since I signed the loan agreement for my car and they intentionally have not sent the paperwork over to my credit union nor provide the memorandum to obtain the license plates. The temporary tags are due to expire on 4/15/22. This was due to my refusal to apply with another credit union. Throughout my time spent at the dealership, they continued to push me to obtain financing through another credit union so they could receive a “kick back.” When I declined and informed him that I was already pre-approved with my credit union, they proceeded to collect my information in an attempt to pull my credit. I was then told me that I wouldn’t be able to finance two vehicles because I told him that I owned the Telluride sitting in the parking lot. Luckily, they weren’t able to access my credit profiles because they were frozen. When they finally submitted the vehicle I selected and my information to my credit union, they received notification that I was approved for the vehicle, my credit score (which was in the mid 700’s), and my interest rate. It also noted that I was a member of the credit union. While signing the paperwork, they continued to make comments about my profession as a notary signing agent/business owner that was irrelevant and made me feel uncomfortable along with attempting to tell me how to run my business. Then I was told that I had to remove my mask in order to sign. When I received the keys for the vehicle to finally leave, they continued to make comments stating that I should have applied with the other credit union and stated that they wanted to call me regarding my profession and the paperwork. The next day, I left a voicemail for them to see if anything else was need from me, but I never received a return phone call. I texted the salesperson to see if anything else was needed, but they stated that it was their day off and they’ll let me know. That same week, I decided to return to the dealership to re-sign the loan agreement again with someone else in the finance department because I noticed that my first payment date was incorrect. I was informed that paperwork is sent over to the lenders on Fridays. Since the loan agreement date of 3/02/22, my credit union has not received the paperwork and they have made several attempts to request if from the dealership. I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from this location.
Great staff and very professional.
by 07/30/2021on
Every staff member is pleasant and personable. They are quick yet review the service to be completed. Excellent deadlership.
Excellent Service
by 04/25/2021on
Lexus never disappoints with their amazing service staff! From the time you roll in to drop off your car to the tech, to meeting with your above par rep, to paying your bill; you receive top-notch service!!
Easy buying process
by 07/24/2020on
We worked with BJ and he helped us get exactly what we wanted. He didn’t push anything on us and I greatly appreciated it. We love the car and will be back for our next car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
My new Lexus
by 07/23/2020on
Morgan was amazing! He helped me get my 2019 Lexus RX 350! I recommend everyone use him! He was detailed and very helpful!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
NX200t
by 07/14/2020on
Jimmy was very kind and patient for me. It’s amazing experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great People
by 07/11/2020on
It is nice to return to a dealer who remembers us and takes care of us as if we were old friends. This is something that is lost at a lot other dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely pleased
by 07/01/2020on
Our salesman Kevin was very patient and worked hard to satisfy our wants and needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/30/2020on
Wife and I drove up from Indianapolis so I was skeptical on what to expect. Needless to say I’m extremely pleased with my experience. Hands down the smoothest and easiest car purchase I’ve ever made. Everyone we encountered was extremely nice and helpful. My salesperson Jimmy Mcduffie was the best. He didn’t put any pressure on us and was very helpful and thorough. He is a genuinely nice person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jim McDuffie
by 06/29/2020on
Jim was super helpful and informative. Made our purchase easy and smooth throughout the entire purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Berrien Purchase
by 06/25/2020on
A good experience, no high pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
satisfied customer
by 06/15/2020on
we purchased a Lexus UX250 and a Lexus ES350 within the last 3 months. the UX to replace a much loved IS350C and the other to replace my 2017 RX 350 coming off lease. All sales people were helpful and courteous They answered all our questions and helped to connect our phones for navigation. Thank You mr. Germain...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 06/15/2020on
Buying a new car is not at the top of my list of fun things to do. Especially having to drive two hours away to do it. But the Germain Lexus Buying experience was a pleasure. Our associate B.J was wonderful! I highly recommend this dealership should you need a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
buying new car
by 06/13/2020on
we had a 2002 Lexus RX 300 and worked with Cassey at the Dublin Ohio service center for many years. It was time to buy a new car and we were not sure that we would get another Lexus or not. I didn't like the thought of not being able to work with Cassey if we bought a different make of car. I also dreaded having to work with a car sales person. I shared my concerns with Cassey and she refereed us to Marc Honice. Marc was a pleasure to work with and went out of his way for us, he made our experience of buying and new car very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top salesmen Top management
by 06/12/2020on
Great employees at Germain Lexus and super great managers. Nice to work with and all very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Top of class
by 06/10/2020on
My family has purchased eight cars from Germain Lexus of Dublin and we will continue to for years to come. Jon Aponte is huge reason we keep coming back. He cares about his customers and never makes you feel like he's "trying to make a sale." He's called and texted to follow up with me and has answered questions about my new car as I've had them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
best car buying experience ever!
by 06/09/2020on
From the moment I walked in the door to the drive away - everything was perfect. All car dealerships should model after the Germain Lexus brand. My salesman, Kevin was knowledgeble, straightforward and respectful. Getting the deal done, even with a trade, was fair right out of the box. Thanks to the team at Lexus of Dublin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Germain Experience
by 06/08/2020on
The least stressful car purchase I've ever engaged in. No lengthy negotiations nor behind the scenes discussions. Much pleasanter than my last root canal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
All That Was Expected Was Present
by 06/05/2020on
Germain Lexus of Dublin has once again exceeded our expectations in the sale and delivery of our new NX 300 F Sport. This was our second buying experience with Germain. Only age may inhibit us from a 3rd. Thank you Adam.
Thank you Germain Lexus
by 06/03/2020on
I recently purchased a Buick Lacrosse from Germain Lexus of Dublin. The car has been all I hoped for and the buying experience was first rate. The salesman, Marvin Carter, was professional and helpful. One of the things I've hated about car buying over the years is the many back and forth I've had to do between myself and the salesman. There was very little of this. I told him what I hoped for in my trade in and what I was hoping to pay for the car. After the test drive we immediately "made the deal."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
