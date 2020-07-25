1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am displeased with the service that I received from Germain Lexus of Dublin. It has been 30 days since I signed the loan agreement for my car and they intentionally have not sent the paperwork over to my credit union nor provide the memorandum to obtain the license plates. The temporary tags are due to expire on 4/15/22. This was due to my refusal to apply with another credit union. Throughout my time spent at the dealership, they continued to push me to obtain financing through another credit union so they could receive a “kick back.” When I declined and informed him that I was already pre-approved with my credit union, they proceeded to collect my information in an attempt to pull my credit. I was then told me that I wouldn’t be able to finance two vehicles because I told him that I owned the Telluride sitting in the parking lot. Luckily, they weren’t able to access my credit profiles because they were frozen. When they finally submitted the vehicle I selected and my information to my credit union, they received notification that I was approved for the vehicle, my credit score (which was in the mid 700’s), and my interest rate. It also noted that I was a member of the credit union. While signing the paperwork, they continued to make comments about my profession as a notary signing agent/business owner that was irrelevant and made me feel uncomfortable along with attempting to tell me how to run my business. Then I was told that I had to remove my mask in order to sign. When I received the keys for the vehicle to finally leave, they continued to make comments stating that I should have applied with the other credit union and stated that they wanted to call me regarding my profession and the paperwork. The next day, I left a voicemail for them to see if anything else was need from me, but I never received a return phone call. I texted the salesperson to see if anything else was needed, but they stated that it was their day off and they’ll let me know. That same week, I decided to return to the dealership to re-sign the loan agreement again with someone else in the finance department because I noticed that my first payment date was incorrect. I was informed that paperwork is sent over to the lenders on Fridays. Since the loan agreement date of 3/02/22, my credit union has not received the paperwork and they have made several attempts to request if from the dealership. I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from this location. Read more