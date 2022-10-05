Spitzer Kia Cleveland
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Kia Cleveland
Great Dealership!
by 05/10/2022on
I worked with Paul Mlady to purchase my new vehicle. He was completely transparent throughout the process. He went above and beyond to ensure I had the best car buying experience, and best deal possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I've got Soul.
by 05/09/2022on
The sales people are fast, friendly and professional. They all know their jobs and did them, while keeping me informed of what was going on. Mate Tamas did a great job in making my purchase go smoothly with no fuss.
Great service
by 05/02/2022on
James Martin was very courteous and told me everything that was going on with my vehicle he was really nice and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Woman!
by 04/16/2022on
Jacqueline Bernald has been flawless. This is my 3rd vehicle from Spitzer Kia West and I've been dealing with her and the service team for years. She is so personable and attentive to my concerns, although I've had no trouble with my Kia vehicles. Timely appointments and quick service done correctly. Jacqueline makes me feel like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stress free sales
by 04/13/2022on
The amazing Michael Rosado got me into a 2022 Seltos, my 3rd vehicle from Spitzer Kia Cleveland. He took time to understand my needs including financial. Extremely personable, accommodating and knowledgeable. Relaxed atmosphere. Great place to find a vehicle you want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Night and Day!
by 04/07/2022on
Great experience! My experience this time -vs- last (same dealership) was like night and day; all thanks to my Sales Rep. Mike Mansour. Mike was fun to work with while being knowledgable in what he was talking about. I felt very comfortable dealing with him throughout the process, he was very patient in answering my questions and concerns. I would definitely refer Mike to anyone looking for a vehicle!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Above and beyond
by 04/04/2022on
This service appointment was for an oil change but my service associate, Belinda Frost, noticed where someone left small damage to the passenger side door. This was immediately taken care of and the damage (possibly done by the opening of an adjacent car's door) is now barely noticeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Rosado & Steven Donat provide an amazing car buying experience. CHEERS
by 03/31/2022on
Mike Rosado & Steven Donat did an amazing job running through all the features of my new Telluride. The buying process was super simple. They gave me plenty of payment options to chose from to make me feel comfortable with my purchase. My family loves our new 3-row SUV. We look forward to many fun road trips with it. If you are in the market for a KIA, I highly recommend connecting with Mike and Steven! They will take great care of you as will the entire Spitzer KIA family. **Don't forget to tell them I sent you ;-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recent service
by 03/19/2022on
The service was friendly and helpful. Belinda Frost provided great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
START NEW
by 03/02/2022on
Went in looking for a new car to build a new start for me .. Paul mylady seen i was looking online and gave me a call we set up an appointment from that point it was him and me against the bank trying to get me in that new car . He tried and tried and until we met a happy place for me which was most important for him which meant the most to me. I got to leave with a new car and he closed his deal. It was a long process but he kept me happy and in the loop every second of the day . He is a good salesman and did a great job and i love my new car !!! Thank you Paul and thank you kia ...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Got a better ki
by 03/02/2022on
George woods did a good job and provided me with Sirius xm and overall better sound in this car than my 3 previous leased fortes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Let's Ride
by 02/26/2022on
Called, spoke with a sale's rep by the name of Paul Mlady, good vibe from the start. Came in next day and meet in person continued good vibes, was like sitting at the table with an uncle, good guy! Paul was above and beyond helpful in me get my 2022 Seltos. I'd also like to give props to Mel Curran and Mate Tamas for their parts in making it happen. Good team of people at Spitzer Kia Cleveland. Left with a new car, good vibes and a good experience. Thanks again guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leo makes the Deals come TRUE!!!!
by 02/24/2022on
I was very skeptical but my salesman Leo at Spitzer Kia on Brook Park made everything simple and smooth he has a very calming spirit which put me in a good place and before I knew it I was driving away in a brand new 2022 Kia Forte!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Two cars, one week!
by 02/10/2022on
Everything was very quickly done and professionally! Without the typical sales push to buy something you don’t want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service and service writer
by 02/07/2022on
Service writer Jacquelin Bernard is a very sincere and pleasant person to work with. A person who will go the extra mile for the customer and keep then fully informed on any and all work being done on your car. I have personally had her as my write up person many times and her greeting is always cheerful.
Super service
by 01/31/2022on
My car was in for it's first oil change and even though I was early The service tech Rachell Greathouse wrote up my service sheet and said that the service would take about 1 and thirty minutes. My car was finished on time and she kept me informed throughout the service of it's progress. Service is great there and the staff are very courteous.
Go Kia...Go Kia..Go!!!
by 01/28/2022on
They have the inventory! The entire staff members are friendly and I personally enjoyed the welcoming gesture that they open and hold the door for you. I visited this location around a busy time of the the day, and I did not feel like an inconvenience. I have already started recommending this location to friends and family. This dealership is located on a busy corner, however the staff is professional. My sales associate was Paul Mlady, and he was very knowledgeable, he also encouraged and answered all of my questions. I an a first time Kia owner and I really love my new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 01/21/2022on
Went in looking for a used car in their inventory, left with a Brand New 2022 Kia Carnival...go figure, Happy wife Happy life..thank you Paul Milady for excellent service and advise...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 01/17/2022on
Stephen the sales representative was professional and efficient in the lease of my sons new car, I would gladly refer him to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Cool as a cucumber
by 01/14/2022on
From the moment I walked in the door till I left (2 hours total) I had a great experience. Paul did everything he could to get me in and out in a timely manner. All the questions that I had about different financing options,he qas able to answer without a problem. My original appointment was with Mate, and even though I didn't work directly with him, Mate still stopped over a couple of times and helped Paul with whatever was needed to be done. Both of these salesmen I would recommend to anyone. They both made the whole experience better for me and my wife. Plus it's fun to ring the gong on your birthday.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
George Woods, excellent sales person
by 01/05/2022on
George was awesome. Got in and out in an efficient manner. He listens to what you want and doesn’t push you to buy something you don’t. He stays within your price range.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
