Went in looking for a new car to build a new start for me .. Paul mylady seen i was looking online and gave me a call we set up an appointment from that point it was him and me against the bank trying to get me in that new car . He tried and tried and until we met a happy place for me which was most important for him which meant the most to me. I got to leave with a new car and he closed his deal. It was a long process but he kept me happy and in the loop every second of the day . He is a good salesman and did a great job and i love my new car !!! Thank you Paul and thank you kia ... Read more