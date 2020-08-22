Spitzer Kia Cleveland

3414 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Kia Cleveland

4.9
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (1)
sales Rating

Above and Beyond

by Terwoord on 08/22/2020

Our sales person, Arleen Robles did a wonderful job at keeping us informed (car ordered) every step of the way. She was personable and professional. Would also like to compliment Mel, who also went above and beyond to make sure we were completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by Sai on 08/18/2020

It was really a great experience.Theodore Beharry has helped us to buy the best one. Teddy was extremely professional and courteous, as well as everyone else that we encountered there. He was very patient ,knowledgeable and honest. We would surely recommend Spitzer Kia Cleveland to our family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Understaffed

by Understaffed on 07/14/2020

Jacqueline Bernard took care of me. She is very professional and courteous. Unfortunately they are understaffed to handle the volume of work there, so as a result, i had no vehicle for 5 days before they could tell me I needed a battery. It was fully covered under the warranty though. The dealership does not offer a loaner vehicle Program. The service area is extremely clean and they do practice safe social distancing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Felicia Leventry on 07/04/2020

This was the 2nd car that i have bought from spitzer. This is however the first time ive ever in my life bought a brand new car with being the first owner. I truly love my car although i wish i was able to get a couple of the features that came on the loaded car. But my sales rep was beyond accommodating in helping me get as close to getting what i overall wanted considering that i had a car that i was clearly overpaying for and they helped with that as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great sell rep

by Antonio Morgan on 07/02/2020

Paul Mlady was a awesome guy, he help me out alot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Amazing customer service

by Chad on 05/21/2020

Recommend this place for service needs. Jackie went above and beyond to help me get the best deals and service for the repairs my car needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Lease - Kia Forte

by Michael P S on 05/05/2020

Paul Mlady helped me achieve a deal I was happy with. He was patient while I was stubborn.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent sale experience

by Cheryl on 04/17/2020

Aziz was very knowledgeable, answered all our questions. He was very helpful and got us taken care off quickly. Financing and approval was quick and almost painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

KIA comes through!

by Great KIA experience on 04/17/2020

Great overall experience. In a car at a price I could afford within 3 hrs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very happy with our purchases

by Very happy with 2 cars on 03/09/2020

Lexi Gunter was wonderful and knew exactly what we were looking for and helped us find two certified cars! Very knowledgeable and great to work with! Everyone was so friendly there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great service

by Rachel T on 03/04/2020

I had an incredibly positive experience at Spitzer Kia in Cleveland. Paul Mlady on the sales staff was incredibly helpful and knowledgable. He went above and beyond to make my experience extremely positive. Great service from this dealership and especially Paul Mlady. I would highly recommend and look forward to working with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome

by Angelie on 03/04/2020

Everyone that helped was great and made our decision so easy to make. Everything went really smooth from when we stepped in to when we left. Definitely recommend to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

New car

by Chris Petitti on 02/04/2020

Abed-Elaziz Assad- good sales person- easy going, no pressure-lots if knowledge

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Jay Kreighbaum

by Jay Kreighbaum on 01/17/2020

Jay Kreighbaum is the best at Kia. He always greets you with a smile, and makes sure you are comfortable while at the shop - shows you where there are snacks, coffee, seating. The service is great, and well below the price of competitors. Jay goes above and beyond. Don't have to wait long. My vehicle is always washed and vaccumed every time. Amazing, no one else does that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Tim Sada on 12/18/2019

While I purchased my KIA Soul from a different dealership, Spitzer KIA stepped up and readily performed the repair. I was impressed with the overall dealership and the cleanliness of the entire facility. Everyone was pleasant and extremely helpful. The help I received from Jay Kreighbaum, asst. Service Manager, went well beyond the normal help you might receive elsewhere. He was very professional in his interactions and appears to be a great representative for Spitzer KIA.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Computer Upgrade

by Jay Kreighbaum on 12/17/2019

Jay Kreighbaum met me at the garage door, promptly opened it and directed me to where I should park. After pulling up my information, he asked for my keys and told me he'd let me know when it was complete. He mentioned it should take about an hour, possibly more. He told me I could wait inside and to help myself to coffee and water. I did just that and when I got comfortable in front of the tv and started reading a magazine, he popped up and told my I was all set to go. Approximately 40 minutes. It really was a pleasant experience. Jay Kreighbaum was cordial, considerate and all around a nice professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Remote start installation

by Kathleen Adamczyk on 12/12/2019

Jackie Bernard was great to work with she is very friendly and knowledgeable it was a pleasure meeting her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Car

by Car on 12/11/2019

I was in and out quick and Bret Adkins was really nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Feedback of the job made by Brent Adkins

by Leandre NGbesso on 12/09/2019

good job has been made on my car . The service has been also excellent and fine. With the respect of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Amazing customer service.

by Carlos M on 12/06/2019

I've taken my car in to various dealerships. The service I received was exceptional. The service employee at the desk went out of her way to ensure I felt taken care of. I had to call in late right before close for a last-minute courtesy ride back to the dealer. The porter was already gone but again that same service desk employee came and pick me up and was pleasant the whole time. Simply, she went above and beyond and if the rest of Spitzer's employees are at her caliber then I have no doubt where I will be getting my next car from car from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service experience

by Clarence Maruna on 11/21/2019

Service adviser Brent Adkins was very polite and informative. Work was done on time, Bill was ready as he came to tell me my car was done. When I finished at the cashier he took me to my clean car and thanked me for coming in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

