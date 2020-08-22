service Rating

Jay Kreighbaum met me at the garage door, promptly opened it and directed me to where I should park. After pulling up my information, he asked for my keys and told me he'd let me know when it was complete. He mentioned it should take about an hour, possibly more. He told me I could wait inside and to help myself to coffee and water. I did just that and when I got comfortable in front of the tv and started reading a magazine, he popped up and told my I was all set to go. Approximately 40 minutes. It really was a pleasant experience. Jay Kreighbaum was cordial, considerate and all around a nice professional. Read more