A dream Deal
by 04/01/2017on
I cannot express how pleased I am with my recent purchase of a 2016 Ford Transit cargo van for our church. Sales rep, Chuck Bryant, was outstanding. Single words best describe my experience and for Chuck; Trustworthy, knowledgeable & considerate. I highly recommend Fuller Ford and Chuck Bryant.
Great Sales Staff
by 08/24/2016on
My job as a Fleet Procurement Specialist is to purchase vehicles in large quantities as replacements for our aging fleet. All of the salespeople at Fuller Ford are extremely helpful and knowledgeable. They go out of their way to answer any and all questions that I have. They are well aware of the complexities in purchasing government fleet vehicles and as such, they work closely with all of our mechanics and others to make sure our needs are properly met and all vehicles meet every specificiation that they are given, down to the smallest detail. They will even take the time to answer questions on vehicles that aren't even theirs. Randy Reed is usually my go-to guy whenever I have any questions or concerns and he is always willing to go above and beyond to help with any dilemma I have and works with me to come to a resolution to my problem. Fuller Ford is one of the best! I would recommend them to anyone!!
Highly recommended
by 04/23/2013on
I wanted a new 2013 Ford Focus and I shopped around for the best trade-in offer on my car. They were a couple hundred dollars higher than the three other local dealers I had visited. Also the people there were normal, nice people not the usual car sales personalities I was accustomed to. Plus they offer free lifetime oil changes. They are located just west of downtown Cincinnati. They are a major truck dealer. I asked why I hadn't seen their ads in the newspaper. "We do fine on word of mouth" was the reply.
