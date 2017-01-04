5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My job as a Fleet Procurement Specialist is to purchase vehicles in large quantities as replacements for our aging fleet. All of the salespeople at Fuller Ford are extremely helpful and knowledgeable. They go out of their way to answer any and all questions that I have. They are well aware of the complexities in purchasing government fleet vehicles and as such, they work closely with all of our mechanics and others to make sure our needs are properly met and all vehicles meet every specificiation that they are given, down to the smallest detail. They will even take the time to answer questions on vehicles that aren't even theirs. Randy Reed is usually my go-to guy whenever I have any questions or concerns and he is always willing to go above and beyond to help with any dilemma I have and works with me to come to a resolution to my problem. Fuller Ford is one of the best! I would recommend them to anyone!! Read more