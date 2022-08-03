Guess Ford
Customer Reviews of Guess Ford
2019 F350 dump truck
by 03/08/2022on
They was all ready for my visit, all paperwork lined up. It was a very smooth trade in, paperwork and the friendly staff! Well done!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comfortable experience with Kate P in Sales!
by 05/28/2014on
I was very uncomfortable as a woman walking into a dealership to buy a car until I walked in and was approached by a woman salesperson. My experience changed from that moment. Kate made me feel very comfortable and made my car buying experience at Guess Ford as easy as buying a donut. I recommend Guess Ford and Kate P to everyone looking for a good easy comfortable car buying experience! Thanks again Kate!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable