  3. Guess Ford

Guess Ford

457 Steubenville Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Guess Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 F350 dump truck

by Robertv on 03/08/2022

They was all ready for my visit, all paperwork lined up. It was a very smooth trade in, paperwork and the friendly staff! Well done!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
0 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comfortable experience with Kate P in Sales!

by TheFordLady on 05/28/2014

I was very uncomfortable as a woman walking into a dealership to buy a car until I walked in and was approached by a woman salesperson. My experience changed from that moment. Kate made me feel very comfortable and made my car buying experience at Guess Ford as easy as buying a donut. I recommend Guess Ford and Kate P to everyone looking for a good easy comfortable car buying experience! Thanks again Kate!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

