Paul Hrnchar's Fairway Ford
Customer Reviews of Paul Hrnchar's Fairway Ford
Great experience
by 03/01/2018on
I had a terrific experience at Fairway Ford. I purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion. After a week with my car, they were there to answer my questions immediately. Thank you for all the help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy 1st Ford Experience
by 10/04/2017on
I made an appointment to test drive a Ford Escape I viewed on their website. The sales rep I met with was very polite, knowledgeable and helpful. Every question I asked he answered and if he didn't have the answer, he got it for me. I decided to purchase the Escape that day and the sales rep went over the all the new gadgets with me. He was just as excited about me getting the vehicle as I was. The vehicle had a crack in the rear passenger tail light cover and is being replaced without issue. Every person I came in contact with was very accommodating and not pushy. I had a very good Ford experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck
by 09/03/2017on
It was very easy to deal with Patrick thought the whole thing. He didn't make any mention of maybe finding another truck. I knew what I wanted and he was willing to work with me. I do wish it wouldn't have taken a total of 6 hours though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fairway Ford
by 08/21/2017on
Jeff located the color vehicle that I wanted since it wasn't on the lot. He made sure it had the options that I was looking for. Fianancing with Steve was a breeze he had me in and out in no time. The rest of the staff was very friendly. I couldn't ask for a better group of people to work with at Fairway Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fairway Ford is amazing.
by 04/05/2017on
The time and effort that was put into our buying experience today is matched by none. The personability of our sales person was above and beyond what was ever expected. This dealership knows what their doing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of lies and hidden costs
by 04/15/2011on
I drove a 2003 Mercury at the dealership and noticed a clunk in the front end of the car. I told the salesman, Jeff Stockman, that I was concerned it was the rack and pinion assembly. He said that he would have his service tech check it out the following morning to determine the problem. When I spoke with him the next morning, he said that his tech determined that the noise was a $50 tie rod end, and not the $450 rack and pinion assembly. Based on that, we negotiated a deal. I told the salesman that I was glad it was a tie rod end because I would not be buying the car if it was the rack and pinion. I took delivery of the car that day. A couple of days later I went to replace the tie rod end only to find out that the tie rod end was fine and it WAS the rack and pinion that was bad. I called the dealership and they REFUSE to do anything about it. They flat out lied in order to sell the car, knowing that I would not have bought it otherwise. In fact the salesman and sales manager continued to lie when I called to complain. In addition to lying about the front end noise, they charged a $250 documentation fee and told me that it was "mandated by Ohio law", so I thought I had no choice and I paid it. After doing some research, I now know that this was another lie. The law limits the amount that they can charge, but does not REQUIRE them to charge this fee. It's pure dealer hidden profit! They also covered up problems with the car's air conditioner. I will warn everyone that I know to avoid Paul Hrnchar's Fairway Ford in Canfield, Ohio!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No