I drove a 2003 Mercury at the dealership and noticed a clunk in the front end of the car. I told the salesman, Jeff Stockman, that I was concerned it was the rack and pinion assembly. He said that he would have his service tech check it out the following morning to determine the problem. When I spoke with him the next morning, he said that his tech determined that the noise was a $50 tie rod end, and not the $450 rack and pinion assembly. Based on that, we negotiated a deal. I told the salesman that I was glad it was a tie rod end because I would not be buying the car if it was the rack and pinion. I took delivery of the car that day. A couple of days later I went to replace the tie rod end only to find out that the tie rod end was fine and it WAS the rack and pinion that was bad. I called the dealership and they REFUSE to do anything about it. They flat out lied in order to sell the car, knowing that I would not have bought it otherwise. In fact the salesman and sales manager continued to lie when I called to complain. In addition to lying about the front end noise, they charged a $250 documentation fee and told me that it was "mandated by Ohio law", so I thought I had no choice and I paid it. After doing some research, I now know that this was another lie. The law limits the amount that they can charge, but does not REQUIRE them to charge this fee. It's pure dealer hidden profit! They also covered up problems with the car's air conditioner. I will warn everyone that I know to avoid Paul Hrnchar's Fairway Ford in Canfield, Ohio!!! Read more