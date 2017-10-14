Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora

Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora

Visit dealer’s website 
310 W Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
closed
Wednesday
closed
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by sekogo1 on 10/14/2017

From 1st walking in to the final handshake, Holly, Jon, and Nick were fantastic! They found me a great car within my budget made the deal go smooth and easy. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ganley Chevy Sales

by 2doorpost on 05/24/2011

Totally Diffenrent experience than last time- must have changed managers. Changed atmosphere. And great place to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ganley Chevy

by 2doorpost on 04/06/2010

Dealership appears to have made some fundamental management changes, and has turned into a top notch operation. KUDOS TO THEM

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
120 cars in stock
31 new78 used11 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Colorado
8 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for