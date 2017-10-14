Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
closed
Wednesday
closed
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora
3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Great Experience
by 10/14/2017on
From 1st walking in to the final handshake, Holly, Jon, and Nick were fantastic! They found me a great car within my budget made the deal go smooth and easy. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Ganley Chevy Sales
by 05/24/2011on
Totally Diffenrent experience than last time- must have changed managers. Changed atmosphere. And great place to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Ganley Chevy
by 04/06/2010on
Dealership appears to have made some fundamental management changes, and has turned into a top notch operation. KUDOS TO THEM
about our dealership