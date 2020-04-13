Superior MINI Sales Experience
by 04/13/2020on
Drove almost seven hours to Raleigh, NC and had an all-around superlative experience @ FLOW MINI Dealership. Exemplary treatment by all staff, i.e. Salesman and Sales Manager at FLOW MINI. Friendly, fair, accommodating and fast transaction in purchase of my 2019 Hardtop MINI 4 Door Cooper with Mike. No need to go elsewhere! Thank You!
Countryman purchased
by 08/03/2019on
Excellent Experience with Flo Mini made buying easy,I would Recommend them to anyone who is thinking of purchasing A Mini,give them a try,exciting drive!!!!!
Great Experience
by 06/23/2018on
From sales to service, Flow Mini of Raleigh provides an excellent customer experience. Working with Michael in sales to get into a new Mini as my current one was nearing the end of its lease was a breeze. Michael went above and beyond to provide quotes on vehicles I was curious about and was eventually able to match me with the perfect 2019 hardtop 2-door. I drove off the lot today with minimal time spent signing paperwork. Kudos to Michael and the Flow Mini team!
Second purchase
by 11/02/2016on
Recently traded my Mini for another great car at Flow Mini of Raleigh. Trading can be a disappointing venture but I actually enjoyed the afternoon I spent with Michael Robinson my Motoring Advisor. He was quick with meaningful answers on my new purchase and his no nonsense approach made the experience fun. I would definitely recommend Flow Mini of Raleigh as a quality dealership and working with Michael put the entire experience over the top. A final comment, their service department is without a doubt the best.
Incredible service
by 09/21/2016on
I have come to realize that customer service is a lost art. I've just moved back from Madza to Mini for this reason. From sales to service Mini outweighs them all!
Michael Robinson - so above and beyond!
by 08/06/2016on
I was at the Flow Mini service department in Raleigh, giving my second mini (a 2012) its annual checkup, and just happened to note that Mini was making the Electric Blue color that hooked me on my first Mini - a 2003. Being a huge Tar Heel fan, how could I pass that up? But when it came time to replace the original 2003, alas, Mini had stopped making what I have come to call Tar Heel blue. So I crossed over to the enemy. I tried not to think of it as Duke blue but just could never get over that hump. Unlike my normal frugal self, I walked into the Mini sales office and was approached by Michael. From that point on, I experienced the most amazing service and the best car buying experience of my life. He quickly located the stick shift Tar Heel blue mini I wanted in NY, was flexible in negotiating the price, was able to get it to NC in record time, and then personally drove it down to Wilmington at night after work. He stayed to demo the various features, pointed out changes between 2012 and 2016, and followed up with a lovely card, key chain and t-shirt. All this with a minimum of fuss and working remotely between Raleigh and Wilmington. Michael is so personable, skilled and easy to work with. It was a totally enjoyable experience, from beginning to end. I highly recommend contacting him if you decide to buy a Mini (or anything else he sells), but you should definitely look at Minis!
car buying experience
by 08/05/2016on
We enjoyed multiple visits to FlowMiNi working with Mike Robinson our Motoring Advisor who survived many test drives with multiple vehicles during one of the hottest weeks of the year! Generally a pleasant experience. He picked us up twice for our convenience to help complete the car buying process. Dedicated!
Michael Robinson was awesome!
by 08/03/2016on
Michael helped me after I walked over from the dealership next door while getting my car serviced. I saw a car that I had been interested in the lot and he offered a test drive. I was hooked! I never felt pressured once and he made the entire transaction relatively quick and easy. I will be reaching out to him when I trade this in!
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 07/08/2016on
Michael Robinson at Flow Mini of Raleigh is the absolute best sales guy I've ever worked with. I was moving across the country from CA to NC and needed to purchase my new car before I arrived and have it ready to be picked up. Mike was great about making this happen long distance. He answered all my questions, sourced my dream Mini and made sure it was delivered ahead of my arrival and ready to be picked up. If you are in the market for a Mini in NC, go see Mike at Flow Mini of Raleigh. You won't regret it!
Best and Easiest Car Buying Experience
by 06/15/2016on
Just purchased a 2016 Mini Cooper S Hardtop from Flow Mini in Raleigh and it was a wonderful and pleasant experience. Michael Robinson was my advisor who answered all my questions - rather they be silly or not - and was very helpful in my car selection after I told him my needs. He always went out of his way to assist me in any way he could. He was not the typical "pushy" salesman but was very easy to talk to, to work with and very personable. Very relaxing car buying experience - no stress or pressure. The staff at Flow Mini are very knowledgeable of their product and are more than willing to teach you all the wonderful things your new mini can do. And if you forget, just stop by - they will make time to help you. Their customer service doesn't end with the sale of the car, it continues for as long as you own your mini.
Low key, expert direction
by 05/11/2016on
The only time I really enjoy being a jerk is when I'm out to buy a new car. It's naturally an adversarial relationship, and everyone understands going in that both sides are out to be as manipulative and hard-headed as possible. It's the way the game is played. So that's the way I started out last month when I met Mike Robinson at Flow Mini, dishing out my usual litany of complaints about the reliability of past Mini's, the company's failure to capitalize on its early competitive advantage by continuing to improve fuel efficiency, etc. Mr. Robinson carefully listened, put up with the abuse, and then carefully answered my complaints with factual discussions about improvements to the car since I bought my last in 2009. And in every case (as far as I can tell so far) he was right. He's a great guy, very knowledgable about his product, laid back, responsive, and enjoyable to be around. I left with a new Mini S and the sense that we'd found a deal that was fair to both me and the company. Ask for him when you go in to look; he's great.
Exemplary customer service!
by 05/10/2016on
Everyone in the dealership seemed to work together to make my experience as quick and easy as possible. Special kudos to Michael Robinson for making it all happen!
Michael Robinson is the BEST!
by 05/09/2016on
I just purchased my 2nd MINI from Flow Mini this past weekend. Based on other reviews I had seen on here, I made an appointment with Michael Robinson. He was very knowledgeable & professional. I purchased a great car at a fair price. Very happy with the deal I got. He is very detailed and was great at explaining all the features of the car. He answered all of my questions in an easy to understand manner. He also followed up with me promptly after the purchase to see if I had any more questions. I would highly recommend that you make your appointment with Michael if you are interested in a MINI. .
2016 Mini Cooper S Clubman
by 04/06/2016on
Technically, this is our 3rd Mini. We met our Salesman, Michael Robinson when we purchased our first one. We have traded up twice since then and Michael saw us through each time. He is awesome, simply stated. Would also like to mention Merle Freeman, who introduced us to our car's features. Also, Maurice Williams, who saw us through the paperwork each time. We will always go to Flow Mini of Raleigh and Michael Robinson!!
Pleasantly surprised
by 03/29/2016on
Some life changes prompted me to seek a fast, affordable, fuel efficient car purchase and I came across Flow Mini via third party car sales website. Not expecting much, I contacted Flow to schedule a test drive and got in touch with Michael Robinson. Let me put it to you this way: Flow closes at 7:30 - I showed up at 7 and Michael went above and beyond to assist me in my new Mini purchase - without hesitation. Additionally, I was simply looking for an affordable, reliable, fuel efficient TEMPORARY vehicle purchase when I walked in the door however the entire staff including Michael and Henry Noel, made me a Mini Believer. Its one of the most fun cars ive ever driven and the quality and customer service at Flow Mini of Raleigh was beyond exceptional. Thank you!
Mini Motoring!
by 03/18/2016on
Flow Mini of Raleigh has a top shelf person at their dealership, Michael R. I experienced the best customer service I have had in years. Never did I feel jammed, rushed or discounted in any way. If entertaining the purchase of a vehicle, ask for him. You will not be disappointed.
Flow Mini of Raleigh, NC
by 03/12/2016on
I just completed a very fine shopping experience at Flow Mini. I have bought and sold many vehicles in the past. My recent visits to Flow Mini constitute the best involvement I have ever had in this realm. My salesman, Michael Robinson, was exceptional! Never has anyone worked so hard and so well to earn my business. I am now the proud owner of a Mini 2 door hardtop.
Best experience ever!
by 03/05/2016on
I've wanted a Mini for a long time. January 2015 I went to Flow Mini and spoke to Michael Robinson. He knew I wasn't planning to purchase right away, but he spent time going over the different models. Throughout the year a few emails went back and forth and I don't know how many Minis I built. I went in and gave Michael my wish list of options and Michael provided my perfect Mini. Experience couldn't have been better.
How car buying was meant to be!
by 02/26/2016on
We have purchased two cars from Flow MINI in the last two years. This dealership should be the model for all other dealerships to emulate. There are no high pressure sales pitches, no good-guy/bad-guy games with managers, or any other archaic car sales techniques. Our salesman, Michael Robinson, is a professional who knows everything about his product and actually enjoys what he does. The atmosphere is super relaxed, the staff is helpful and friendly, and the cars speak for themselves. Financing some of the best you can find. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used car.
Great Customer Service
by 02/25/2016on
Contacted Michael Robinson a couple of weeks prior to returning to the US and he was awesome at assisting me with purchasing the car I desired. I called quite a few Mini dealers and his customer service surpassed the others. I love my car and would definitely purchase again and refer others.
Great car buying experience
by 01/26/2016on
I recently purchased a new Mini with Michael Robinson of Flow Mini. He was incredibly thorough, friendly, and honest. He showed me what I was interested in and didn't try to get me into something I wasn't. Even the trade in process was smooth. Mini offered us more on our trade in than another dealer and a major used car store. This was my first Mini experience and I love my car and would wholeheartedly recommend Mike and Flow Mini.