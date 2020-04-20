  1. Home
Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC

161 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Great

by Smooring on 04/20/2020

Great service department and parts department. The Service Manager, Ed Jenkins is one of the most knowledgeable people when it comes to Chevrolet service that I have ever run across. The same thing can be said for Kim Dowell the parts manager. I would highly recommend this dealership if you are in need of service or parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent experience

by Matt Ellison on 01/17/2019

Got me in immediately. The waiting area was nice. Overall good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Oil change

by Cynthia on 12/25/2018

First time here and was very happy with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by L. Brown on 12/01/2018

Nice job again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

No Pressure Experience

by Jim_Lucier on 08/01/2013

My wife ended up with a new 2013 GMC Terrain after checking out several different models. Sales associate was very cooperative and patient, no high pressure tactics. I have purchased over 8 new vehicles since 1972 and without a doubt Everett was the best in every step of the process. Since moving to the area 5 months ago, I gained trust in Everett service on my 2007 Suburban, even a recent problem was quickly addressed. When it came time to replace my wife's car, there was no other serious option. I can highly recommend Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by jereb on 12/07/2012

My car buying experience could not have been easier. I shopped on the Internet and found Everett Chevrolet to be the most professional and competitive of the dealers I contacted. Good experience all 'round.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service at Everett Chevy is Top Notch!

by mariez71 on 02/09/2011

I was very happy with my service experience at Everett Chevrolet recently. I had never gone to a dealership for service before and was not sure what to expect. I was very impressed with how friendly and professional everyone was. I plan to go back to Everett for my next oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fixed my mom's Aztek

by moverstreet on 03/08/2010

The transmission was slipping in my mother's 2002 Pontiac Aztek. After visiting Everett's service department, they changed the transmission fluid, and now there is no slip, and she gets better gas mileage!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Deal!

by moverstreet on 03/08/2010

Recently I purchased a new vehicle from Everett, and got the deal of the century! The old crappy car I traded was worth much less than what they offered me in trade. The GMC Acadia I purchased was priced nearly $4000 under the ticket price. Overall, the service was excellent, and they even filled the gas tank! Cudos Everett Chevrolet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Everett Service Review

by furntlady70 on 11/24/2009

Not only have I purchased several vehicles from Everett Chevrolet over my lifetime, but I most always have my Tahoe and other cars serviced there. Occasionally, they send out cheap oil changes and other good coupons to my email. I have my oil changed religiously every 3,000 miles I think it helps my cars run better and last longer. I have only had one major transmission issue in the past; they worked hard to make sure GM covered it and even gave me a loaner car. Last winter they put nitrogen in my tires and it seems to make them last longer, I swear they ride better too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

BAD Service

by chevroletgirl on 05/13/2009

I received horrible service at this dealership. After spending over $700.00 and several trips, they told me my car was 99% fixed and if they replace more parts it would be 100%. The engine missed when I took it in and it missed when I brought it home. They also said they replaced my spark plugs, that had just been put in 3 weeks earlier. I asked for the 3 week "old" ones back to put in another vehicle. Funny thing, my AC Delco 3 week old spark plugs came back to me as burnt to a crisp (been in someones car forever) Bosch spark plugs. I assume they never changed mine although I had to pay for it. So beware of these people. I tried everything and they were never any help. You would think a dealership with their computer diagnostics would be able to figure it out, but they couldn't. I can accept the fact they could not figure out how to fix it, but the spark plug incident is unforgiveable. Honesty and integrity are top priority to me. This is why neither I nor my family will ever use this dealership again. BEWARE!!!!! Don't be a victom of their greed like me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
