Best car buying experience!!
by 04/02/2019on
I came in very hesitant and nervous. Everyone was very nice and helpful! Calmed all my fears and made the whole process, from start to finish, a breeze! In no time I was out the door, whole process in less that 2 hours! I will be returning and sending business your way! I love my Buick Encore!
Best car buying experience!!
by 04/02/2019on
I came in very hesitant and nervous. Everyone was very nice and helpful! Calmed all my fears and made the whole process, from start to finish, a breeze! In no time I was out the door, whole process in less that 2 hours! I will be returning and sending business your way! I love my Buick Encore!
great service dept
by 02/14/2011on
my experience the service dept was a good one. i went in with a problem and it was quickly taken care of. it is rare that i find a dealership with the same profession with both the service and sales staff. they were a pleasure to deal with.