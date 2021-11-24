Hubert Vester Toyota of Wilson
I HAVE LOST ALL CONFIDENCE IN HUBERT VESTER
by 11/24/2021on
I called Hubert Vester Toyota dealership on 24 November 2021 about a 2018 Ford Expedition Max Limited and spoke to her twice. I made an appointment and drove over an hour away. I have several children, and it is hard to getaway. I also took time off work and was going to make it up in the evening just to come to see this vehicle. I get to the dealership and an hour commute, and the SUV was sold 3 weeks ago and was getting work done on it. I was furious, they tried to give me a gas card, and I spoke to the Manager. I have also talked to the Manager with Customer Services, and even on her day off, she is trying to make it right but they don’t have that SUV in a limited anywhere since these are hard to find. I am not sure if I will come back here. If they can't even get straight what cars they have to sell, I have lost all confidence that they could sell me a used vehicle with no problems. Also, the sales agent, Bernard, was mildly sympathetic and did not seem to care at all.
Untrustworthy, unorganized, and unaccountable
by 09/07/2018on
The staff a Hubert Vester is so successful at selling cars that the only thing they have time for is money and unsold cars. Their customer service exists if they stand to make more money and even then it is only a facade. Their floor manager, James, will appeal to your humanity with personal stories and make promises for the staff's performance; his promises and his semblance of humanity do not exist after the final sales price is set. Failure to deliver the vehicle on time, failure to repair acknowledged damages, failure to provide maintenance records, and failure to provide vehicle registration can all be linked back to promises James made while negotiating the sales price. After speaking with James a month later, he promised to call back the following day with some solutions, yet he still has not called. The unreliable customer service is not limited to James. The office manager, Darius, also makes promises to call back or email but never does. The sales manager, Brian, also does not keep promises to call back. Other staff promise to email vehicle registration records on the phone, but never follow up. The last manager I spoke to, Gordon, would not even take responsibility to ensure someone ever called me back, only to pass a note. They will promise you anything to get you off the phone, just as they will promise you anything to squeeze a couple more dollars out of you before buying a vehicle. So, a month a half after I've purchased a vehicle from Hubert Vester Toyota, I do not have vehicle registration or any commitment from the staff to helping me drive on the road legally. Just a delay tactic, while I've been assuming the risk of being pulled over for weeks. As soon as they get their money they have no concern for their customers. Additionally, in the days after I purchased my vehicle they raised the list price online to artificially inflate the value of their used cars. I recommend if you choose to shop for a vehicle here to treat the staff as purely transactional in a fight over your money, with little regard for them as a person because they have none for you, they are performers in a play while its real life for you. And get everything in writing, because they will not begin to consider a refund for not providing services you paid for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Dealership for Price and Customer Service
by 06/26/2013on
I was very satisfied with my new car purchase from Hubert Vester Toyota of Wilson. When I asked for a quote online from their internet sales department, I received a great price and the quote was exactly as advertised with no hidden fees. The customer service was great and I received straightforward answers to all my questions in a very timely manner. If you find yourself frustrated by vague responses and the games some dealerships play, and you want a no-hassle, helpful and honest dealership from which to purchase a vehicle, this is the place. Even though I don't live in Wilson, it was still worth the trip because it was a much more pleasant experience than other dealerships--they offered the best price and the best customer service. I would highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
