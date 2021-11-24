1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The staff a Hubert Vester is so successful at selling cars that the only thing they have time for is money and unsold cars. Their customer service exists if they stand to make more money and even then it is only a facade. Their floor manager, James, will appeal to your humanity with personal stories and make promises for the staff's performance; his promises and his semblance of humanity do not exist after the final sales price is set. Failure to deliver the vehicle on time, failure to repair acknowledged damages, failure to provide maintenance records, and failure to provide vehicle registration can all be linked back to promises James made while negotiating the sales price. After speaking with James a month later, he promised to call back the following day with some solutions, yet he still has not called. The unreliable customer service is not limited to James. The office manager, Darius, also makes promises to call back or email but never does. The sales manager, Brian, also does not keep promises to call back. Other staff promise to email vehicle registration records on the phone, but never follow up. The last manager I spoke to, Gordon, would not even take responsibility to ensure someone ever called me back, only to pass a note. They will promise you anything to get you off the phone, just as they will promise you anything to squeeze a couple more dollars out of you before buying a vehicle. So, a month a half after I've purchased a vehicle from Hubert Vester Toyota, I do not have vehicle registration or any commitment from the staff to helping me drive on the road legally. Just a delay tactic, while I've been assuming the risk of being pulled over for weeks. As soon as they get their money they have no concern for their customers. Additionally, in the days after I purchased my vehicle they raised the list price online to artificially inflate the value of their used cars. I recommend if you choose to shop for a vehicle here to treat the staff as purely transactional in a fight over your money, with little regard for them as a person because they have none for you, they are performers in a play while its real life for you. And get everything in writing, because they will not begin to consider a refund for not providing services you paid for. Read more