Customer Reviews of Johnson Lexus of Raleigh
Excellent Auto Purchase Experience - Eb Udofia
by 04/06/2022on
Eb Udofia was Great to work with from first phone call regarding auto we saw on website - thur purchase. He provided Excellent Customer Service and addressed any issues we had during the purchase process. Eb is the Best Auto Sales Representative we have ever worked with. We would highly recommend Eb and Johnson Lexus.
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh Service Dept.
by 04/06/2022on
Mike Steppe provided excellent auto service recommendations and the repair work was completed with precision and efficiency. Mike was very good communicating with us during the entire service process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great
by 04/02/2022on
I had great an experience with Eb. That was the quickest and least stressful car buying experience. He was very helpful and knowledgeable. Thank you all that helped me get my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience! Eb is the best
by 03/31/2022on
Eb made the car buying process easy and enjoyable. I would definitely recommend Eb and Johnson Lexus of Raleigh.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Eb Udofia is top notch!
by 03/16/2022on
Eb was extremely professional, genuine, and a pleasure to work with!! We came back to Lexus for the service. Your people make all the difference!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Customer care
by 03/01/2022on
I was looking for a corvette. They had the right one and worked the deal out to make me happy!! I still paid too much but I was happy! Great team at Johnson Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealership and salesman
by 03/01/2022on
Great dealership to buy from. The process was easy and smooth. We really liked our salesperson , EB Udofia. He was very patient and kind. He was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Smooth Transition
by 02/28/2022on
Eb Udofia made my car buying process a smooth and easy transition. He was attentive, patience and very informative. I would highly recommend him for your car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales with Care
by 01/28/2022on
The dealership did go out of their way to see that my "new" car was ready and prepared in a reasonable time for me to come and pick it up. They went out of their way to pick me up at my home, twenty five miles away, and bring me back to complete the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/07/2022on
Eb Udofia was very friendly, patient and easy to work with. He was very helpful in helping me make the right choice for my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience at Johnson Lexus.
by 12/22/2021on
Eb Udofia was easy to work with and helped me figure out what car would be a perfect match.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
EB was very professional and efficient. I highly recommend him.
by 12/03/2021on
Very professional and customer focused
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing experience…. Eb is fantastic
by 11/27/2021on
Amazing experience. Eb, Mike and Sunny go above and beyond to deliver a first class environment dedicated to exceptional service and value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Give Eb a call for Johnson Lexus of Raleigh Sales!
by 11/15/2021on
Eb Udofia is a top notch sales professional with Johnson Lexus of Raleigh… he went above and beyond to assist with educating me about the pros of the brand and this model of car. His stellar communication, attention to detail, sense of urgency and ability to listen to my needs without feeling pressured was outstanding. While I am always impressed with Johnson Lexus, Eb definitely made an impact in my car buying experience. There is nothing better than Johnson Lexus Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Such a smooth process
by 10/28/2021on
I like how everything was done in a timely fashion. Eb was very patient and understanding to my needs. Eb was not pushy and was very helpful with my decision making process. He made it a very easy process for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience working with Eb
by 08/20/2021on
Great experience dealing with Eb. He was very accommodating and helpful in purchasing our Audi. Clearly explained the process, no pressure tactics, made the purchase experience comfortable and easy. Highly recommend working with Eb.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A most pleasant car buying experience
by 07/28/2021on
Our salesman, Eb Udofia, was super to work with. We especially appreciated his patience with us as we had many questions. We were buying sight unseen since we live many hours away. Eb was very truthful and forthcoming with information about the condition of the car and we took the chance and purchased it. They even delivered it to our home at no additional charge! We were very pleased with the vehicle and the condition was even better than we had anticipated. Thanks, Eb,. You certainly are a credit to your employer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Johnson Lexus Puts The "S" in Service!!!
by 07/12/2021on
My first time visiting and purchasing from this dealership and it was by far one of the best experience ever! Salesman Ed Udofia has completely won me over and will always be my personal salesman! He was neither pushy or intimidating like some salesman's can be. He made me feel very comfortable and he was extremely knowledgeable. I will definitely purchase from Ed again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Purchase.
by 06/18/2021on
After 7 years I went back to Johnson Lexus of Raleigh because I was interested in the UX200 and the UX250H. My sales rep was totally professional and he made sure my car paying experience was an amazing one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great job Eb
by 06/12/2021on
EB Udofia was able to get me in a vehicle and I really appreciate it. Great Customer service from him and the finance team and made the whole process easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Where buying a used car IS really different
by 06/07/2021on
After looking for the past few yrs for the PERFECT pre owned car at numerous Dealerships and car lots I’ve gotten used to arriving prepared to have to deal w/the used car salesperson’s expected pushy uncomfortable role or being disappointed by the actual vehicle and then if all goes well dreaded dealing w/the unexpected surprise increases on the final price. My career is in High-End Design sales. Exceptional Customer Service is not only expected it is required. Being that a car is one of the top highest purchases you make I believe purchasing one warrants the same service but I have found is not a usual practice in the auto industry with pre owned cars. This past Memorial Day weekend I found my PERFECT pre owned car on line at work. It had low mileage, clean accessible CARFAX history/service records, looked awesome inside/out in photo’s, reasonably priced, 1-owner and I thought this is too good to be true. When I called Johnson Lexus of Raleigh 5-ish on a Friday night EB UDOFIA pleasantly invited me over to drive the car or make arrangements that were comfortable/convenient for me. When I arrived the car was at the front door and EB surprised me with his comfortable low key demeanor. As I walked around, looked inside/out the car then drove it I was ecstatic it was my PERFECT car. Then EB and his team Jackson, Sergio and every one I encountered there made me feel welcome comfortable and at home in the showroom. EB and his team went above and beyond my expectations by doing exactly what I was told by him then over heard other sales people telling visitors in the showroom “We do things differently here we’re not your usual dealership” and they really do! Not only did I get a great price on my car w/a full tank of gas they beat my own bank’s interest rate for my loan then allowed me on a Holiday weekend to take the car for as long as I needed to be inspected by my mechanic and the car was a Mercedes. I gladly give Johnson Lexus of Raleigh a well deserved 5-star review at every step of my car buying experience and greatly appreciated the Exceptional Customer Service. Thank You Sandra
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
