5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After looking for the past few yrs for the PERFECT pre owned car at numerous Dealerships and car lots I’ve gotten used to arriving prepared to have to deal w/the used car salesperson’s expected pushy uncomfortable role or being disappointed by the actual vehicle and then if all goes well dreaded dealing w/the unexpected surprise increases on the final price. My career is in High-End Design sales. Exceptional Customer Service is not only expected it is required. Being that a car is one of the top highest purchases you make I believe purchasing one warrants the same service but I have found is not a usual practice in the auto industry with pre owned cars. This past Memorial Day weekend I found my PERFECT pre owned car on line at work. It had low mileage, clean accessible CARFAX history/service records, looked awesome inside/out in photo’s, reasonably priced, 1-owner and I thought this is too good to be true. When I called Johnson Lexus of Raleigh 5-ish on a Friday night EB UDOFIA pleasantly invited me over to drive the car or make arrangements that were comfortable/convenient for me. When I arrived the car was at the front door and EB surprised me with his comfortable low key demeanor. As I walked around, looked inside/out the car then drove it I was ecstatic it was my PERFECT car. Then EB and his team Jackson, Sergio and every one I encountered there made me feel welcome comfortable and at home in the showroom. EB and his team went above and beyond my expectations by doing exactly what I was told by him then over heard other sales people telling visitors in the showroom “We do things differently here we’re not your usual dealership” and they really do! Not only did I get a great price on my car w/a full tank of gas they beat my own bank’s interest rate for my loan then allowed me on a Holiday weekend to take the car for as long as I needed to be inspected by my mechanic and the car was a Mercedes. I gladly give Johnson Lexus of Raleigh a well deserved 5-star review at every step of my car buying experience and greatly appreciated the Exceptional Customer Service. Thank You Sandra Read more