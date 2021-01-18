5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was at the Flow Mini service department in Raleigh, giving my second mini (a 2012) its annual checkup, and just happened to note that Mini was making the Electric Blue color that hooked me on my first Mini - a 2003. Being a huge Tar Heel fan, how could I pass that up? But when it came time to replace the original 2003, alas, Mini had stopped making what I have come to call Tar Heel blue. So I crossed over to the enemy. I tried not to think of it as Duke blue but just could never get over that hump. Unlike my normal frugal self, I walked into the Mini sales office and was approached by Michael. From that point on, I experienced the most amazing service and the best car buying experience of my life. He quickly located the stick shift Tar Heel blue mini I wanted in NY, was flexible in negotiating the price, was able to get it to NC in record time, and then personally drove it down to Wilmington at night after work. He stayed to demo the various features, pointed out changes between 2012 and 2016, and followed up with a lovely card, key chain and t-shirt. All this with a minimum of fuss and working remotely between Raleigh and Wilmington. Michael is so personable, skilled and easy to work with. It was a totally enjoyable experience, from beginning to end. I highly recommend contacting him if you decide to buy a Mini (or anything else he sells), but you should definitely look at Minis! Read more