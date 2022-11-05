Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda
Satisfying New Car Purchase at Hendrick Honda
by 05/11/2022on
The staff was very courteous and professional. Our calls were answered quickly and the sales rep was very professional and helpful in answering our questions and walking us through the purchase process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Know I am getting competence here
by 05/12/2022on
The service department is always attentive and reliable - and I know the work will be done right the first time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ for Hendrick Honda Charlotte
by 05/03/2022on
A+ all the way around. Ken Hill was the most professional car salesperson I have ever dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hendrick Honda
by 04/30/2022on
Wonderful!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback A/C Troubleshooting
by 04/29/2022on
This was not a good experience. I arrived a few minutes early for my 7:15 AM appointment. The Service Advisor assigned to me was not in yet, so another Advisor checked me in. I described my problem (A/C doesn't cool) and told him I would be waiting in the showroom. At 8:43 AM, I received a phone call on my cell from the Service Advisor assigned to me. He told me that technicians found the system was out of refrigerant, but they could not find a leak. They were going to recharge the system and inject some dye that would let them find the source of the small leak they believed was responsible for my loss of refrigerant. The car would be ready "in about an hour". I was not contacted after that call. At 12:30 PM, thinking something bad must be wrong, I went in search of my Service Advisor. I was told he was "out to lunch" and I would have to wait until he returned to learn the status of my car. At 1:00 PM, I found the Service Advisor after he had returned from lunch and asked why it was taking so long. He advised that the car had been "ready" since 9:43 AM. I asked whether he had called or come into the showroom to let me know it was ready to go. He said that he didn't think that was necessary since he had told me the car would be ready "in about an hour"!!! All the while, other Service Advisors are coming into the showroom to update other clients with their situations. I view this as total disrespect for me as a customer. At the least, he could have called when the car came out of the shop and told me that it was ready. Very poor customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great first experience
by 04/28/2022on
Very pleasant. Andrew Mai was very helpful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive experience
by 04/26/2022on
From start to finish, could not ask for more service. The entire experience was above what I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 04/21/2022on
The process was easy, and straight forward. Buying a used car hinges on trust of the seller. I trust Hendrick Honda because they went through my car before putting it on the market and replaced parts to bring it up to their standard. Also Melissa Evans with her insight and long experience really helped me with my decision to buy the car without any sales pressure from her. I highly recommend her and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Accord
by 04/20/2022on
Oil change and water pump replacement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased new vehicle.
by 04/20/2022on
Lorenzo was a pleasure to work with throughout the entire experience. Felt welcomed and he made the entire process really easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Service
by 04/19/2022on
Deborah and Andrea were great! They were professional and true to their word about having me out of there when promised!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointing new service practices
by 04/17/2022on
Disappointing that their oil, lube, filter service has changes so much. There used to be a more comprehensive inspection but now it’s limited to the specific maintenance task and the fees have gone up. I’ve always been impressed with Hendrick but this recent change will leave them one customer short. Mei eke and Firestone do a better job to support their customers in truly maintaining their vehicles. I’ve purchased two cars and been a customer over 12 years. But no more. They even tried to charge me to diagnose an odd vibration - which I later found to need a few hundred dollars of work and could have easily been identified when changing the oil! I’d avoid them at all costs unless your vehicle is brand new and you don’t need to worry about service issues yet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
#BESTCARBUYINGEXPERIENCEEVER
by 04/16/2022on
For years I have been a die-hard Carmax customer and had purchased the last three out of four vehicles from Carmax. One of the reasons I was such a loyal Carmax customer was because every experience I have ever had at a car dealership was negative, except at Carmax. However, all of that changed on Friday, April 15, 2022, when I met Dakota Buckey, your amazing salesperson, at Hendrick Honda. Even before I arrived at Hendrick Honda, I was apprehensive and uncomfortable. I really just wanted to get the experience over with. Upon meeting and getting to know Dakota, he made me feel safe and comfortable with leasing one vehicle and purchasing another. He genuinely cared about my family and that instantly made me feel like I was in good hands. We were also blown away by his first-class customer service. Dakota explained what he was going to do before doing it. More importantly, he made sure we were comfortable with each step in the process. My family and I felt this instant connection with Dakota by sharing our backgrounds, familial stories, and Netflix recommendations. We laughed throughout the whole car buying experience and I never once looked at my phone. In the end, we spent more than five hours at Hendrick Honda, probably more time than was needed to complete the two transactions, yet so worth it. We enjoyed every minute of our car leasing and car buying experience at Hendrick Honda because of Dakota. From now on, we will always be loyal Hendrick Honda customers thanks to Dakota. He is knowledgeable, diligent, and straightforward. He is a passionate salesperson and servant leader, and now, he is someone we are proud to call our friend. #BESTCARBUYINGEXPERIENCEEVER Best wishes, Brian and Lisa Cook
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hendrick Honda Charlotte Par excellence
by 04/14/2022on
Excellent in all of the transactions. Honored Costco rebates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/12/2022on
Dennis took excellent care of me. Dealership is usually busy but I waited for my car to get serviced this day. To my surprise they got me out much quicker than expected. Thanks. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finance piece was rushed and not all info given
by 04/12/2022on
Sales experience was okay however the finance piece was rushed and I was not given the correct information. I love my car I just wish I would've bought from a different Honda dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
CB
by 04/06/2022on
Excellent customer service as always! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 04/04/2022on
Made easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 03/30/2022on
I had the pleasure of working with Omar Kurdi. He made the process fast, professional, and helped me choose a car that best fit my needs. I will definitely recommend him to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Used 2019 Honda Accord
by 03/30/2022on
The sales associate and the financial manger was really great at getting me into what I wanted and helped me get the best deal for what I could afford. I loved this experience with them. All my questions and needs were handled very accurately and promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Client
by 03/30/2022on
Changed brake light
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
