Hendrick Honda

Hendrick Honda
HENDRICK HONDA 8901 SOUTH BOULEVARD CHARLOTTE, NC 28273
8901 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.82 out of 5 stars(681)
Recommend: Yes (298) No (14)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfying New Car Purchase at Hendrick Honda

by mlsmartt on 05/11/2022

The staff was very courteous and professional. Our calls were answered quickly and the sales rep was very professional and helpful in answering our questions and walking us through the purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

681 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Know I am getting competence here

by CRV Owner on 05/12/2022

The service department is always attentive and reliable - and I know the work will be done right the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ for Hendrick Honda Charlotte

by Jackson on 05/03/2022

A+ all the way around. Ken Hill was the most professional car salesperson I have ever dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hendrick Honda

by Pamela M. on 04/30/2022

Wonderful!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Honda Civic Hatchback A/C Troubleshooting

by W_F_Bailey on 04/29/2022

This was not a good experience. I arrived a few minutes early for my 7:15 AM appointment. The Service Advisor assigned to me was not in yet, so another Advisor checked me in. I described my problem (A/C doesn't cool) and told him I would be waiting in the showroom. At 8:43 AM, I received a phone call on my cell from the Service Advisor assigned to me. He told me that technicians found the system was out of refrigerant, but they could not find a leak. They were going to recharge the system and inject some dye that would let them find the source of the small leak they believed was responsible for my loss of refrigerant. The car would be ready "in about an hour". I was not contacted after that call. At 12:30 PM, thinking something bad must be wrong, I went in search of my Service Advisor. I was told he was "out to lunch" and I would have to wait until he returned to learn the status of my car. At 1:00 PM, I found the Service Advisor after he had returned from lunch and asked why it was taking so long. He advised that the car had been "ready" since 9:43 AM. I asked whether he had called or come into the showroom to let me know it was ready to go. He said that he didn't think that was necessary since he had told me the car would be ready "in about an hour"!!! All the while, other Service Advisors are coming into the showroom to update other clients with their situations. I view this as total disrespect for me as a customer. At the least, he could have called when the car came out of the shop and told me that it was ready. Very poor customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great first experience

by Jackie N on 04/28/2022

Very pleasant. Andrew Mai was very helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive experience

by Clydemj on 04/26/2022

From start to finish, could not ask for more service. The entire experience was above what I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Jeffvann on 04/21/2022

The process was easy, and straight forward. Buying a used car hinges on trust of the seller. I trust Hendrick Honda because they went through my car before putting it on the market and replaced parts to bring it up to their standard. Also Melissa Evans with her insight and long experience really helped me with my decision to buy the car without any sales pressure from her. I highly recommend her and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Accord

by Ron Kohl on 04/20/2022

Oil change and water pump replacement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased new vehicle.

by Justin T on 04/20/2022

Lorenzo was a pleasure to work with throughout the entire experience. Felt welcomed and he made the entire process really easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent Service

by Paul H. on 04/19/2022

Deborah and Andrea were great! They were professional and true to their word about having me out of there when promised!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Disappointing new service practices

by BTEdwards on 04/17/2022

Disappointing that their oil, lube, filter service has changes so much. There used to be a more comprehensive inspection but now it’s limited to the specific maintenance task and the fees have gone up. I’ve always been impressed with Hendrick but this recent change will leave them one customer short. Mei eke and Firestone do a better job to support their customers in truly maintaining their vehicles. I’ve purchased two cars and been a customer over 12 years. But no more. They even tried to charge me to diagnose an odd vibration - which I later found to need a few hundred dollars of work and could have easily been identified when changing the oil! I’d avoid them at all costs unless your vehicle is brand new and you don’t need to worry about service issues yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

#BESTCARBUYINGEXPERIENCEEVER

by Lisa Cook on 04/16/2022

For years I have been a die-hard Carmax customer and had purchased the last three out of four vehicles from Carmax. One of the reasons I was such a loyal Carmax customer was because every experience I have ever had at a car dealership was negative, except at Carmax. However, all of that changed on Friday, April 15, 2022, when I met Dakota Buckey, your amazing salesperson, at Hendrick Honda. Even before I arrived at Hendrick Honda, I was apprehensive and uncomfortable. I really just wanted to get the experience over with. Upon meeting and getting to know Dakota, he made me feel safe and comfortable with leasing one vehicle and purchasing another. He genuinely cared about my family and that instantly made me feel like I was in good hands. We were also blown away by his first-class customer service. Dakota explained what he was going to do before doing it. More importantly, he made sure we were comfortable with each step in the process. My family and I felt this instant connection with Dakota by sharing our backgrounds, familial stories, and Netflix recommendations. We laughed throughout the whole car buying experience and I never once looked at my phone. In the end, we spent more than five hours at Hendrick Honda, probably more time than was needed to complete the two transactions, yet so worth it. We enjoyed every minute of our car leasing and car buying experience at Hendrick Honda because of Dakota. From now on, we will always be loyal Hendrick Honda customers thanks to Dakota. He is knowledgeable, diligent, and straightforward. He is a passionate salesperson and servant leader, and now, he is someone we are proud to call our friend. #BESTCARBUYINGEXPERIENCEEVER Best wishes, Brian and Lisa Cook

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hendrick Honda Charlotte Par excellence

by Atul Gawande on 04/14/2022

Excellent in all of the transactions. Honored Costco rebates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Lumcrazy on 04/12/2022

Dennis took excellent care of me. Dealership is usually busy but I waited for my car to get serviced this day. To my surprise they got me out much quicker than expected. Thanks. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finance piece was rushed and not all info given

by may2022 on 04/12/2022

Sales experience was okay however the finance piece was rushed and I was not given the correct information. I love my car I just wish I would've bought from a different Honda dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CB

by blackette on 04/06/2022

Excellent customer service as always! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Saw5744 on 04/04/2022

Made easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by kassandra gonzalez on 03/30/2022

I had the pleasure of working with Omar Kurdi. He made the process fast, professional, and helped me choose a car that best fit my needs. I will definitely recommend him to family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used 2019 Honda Accord

by Porsha Boyce on 03/30/2022

The sales associate and the financial manger was really great at getting me into what I wanted and helped me get the best deal for what I could afford. I loved this experience with them. All my questions and needs were handled very accurately and promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Client

by Augustin on 03/30/2022

Changed brake light

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

95 cars in stock
0 new61 used34 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

Hendrick Honda, a Honda dealer in Charlotte, NC was built with one mission - Provide amenities to guarantee customer satisfaction before, during, and after the sale of our great cars, trucks, and SUVS.

Our Charlotte dealership is one of the premier Honda dealers in Charlotte and in the state of NC. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in Charlotte, NC. Please be sure to visit our virtual Parts and Service department online, or come in to visit us at 8901 South Boulevard .

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers in the city of Charlotte, NC, and those surrounding suburbs near Concord, Monroe, Rock Hill, Huntersvillle, and Gastonia.

At Hendrick Honda, we believe in integrity and giving the customer a good value for their hard-earned money. Stop by and give us a chance to share our experience and inventory with you in a no-hassle, state of the art auto environment.

what sets us apart
Among our many partnerships includes Relay at the Lake, Fight the Flame, Run for the Ridge, CF Foundation, CROP Hunger Walk, Second Harvest Food Bank, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Nazareth Children's Home and Soar with Grace.
Hendrick Honda is proud to partner with many charitable organizations for fundraising events in the greater Charlotte area. We strongly believe in giving back to our community in order to build relationships that last a lifetime.
See our Annual Raffle page to learn more about our involvement with local youth athletic organizations: https://www.hendrickhonda.com/raffle.html
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

