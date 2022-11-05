1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This was not a good experience. I arrived a few minutes early for my 7:15 AM appointment. The Service Advisor assigned to me was not in yet, so another Advisor checked me in. I described my problem (A/C doesn't cool) and told him I would be waiting in the showroom. At 8:43 AM, I received a phone call on my cell from the Service Advisor assigned to me. He told me that technicians found the system was out of refrigerant, but they could not find a leak. They were going to recharge the system and inject some dye that would let them find the source of the small leak they believed was responsible for my loss of refrigerant. The car would be ready "in about an hour". I was not contacted after that call. At 12:30 PM, thinking something bad must be wrong, I went in search of my Service Advisor. I was told he was "out to lunch" and I would have to wait until he returned to learn the status of my car. At 1:00 PM, I found the Service Advisor after he had returned from lunch and asked why it was taking so long. He advised that the car had been "ready" since 9:43 AM. I asked whether he had called or come into the showroom to let me know it was ready to go. He said that he didn't think that was necessary since he had told me the car would be ready "in about an hour"!!! All the while, other Service Advisors are coming into the showroom to update other clients with their situations. I view this as total disrespect for me as a customer. At the least, he could have called when the car came out of the shop and told me that it was ready. Very poor customer service! Read more