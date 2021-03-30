Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda
Very easy people to work with. Salesperson Jay Levine was great. He was very knowledgeable and and made the experience painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/06/2021on
Always very helpful and very thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John
by 04/04/2021on
As always Hendrick Honda Service was Great. Advisor Jon made the process easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go see Tanner!
by 03/18/2021on
Tanner has sold me two cars now. He made the car buying experience as painless as possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Review
by 03/18/2021on
Tanner Fisher is a great salesman to work with with. I recommend Anyone to go see him at Hendrick Honda on South Blvd in Charlotte. Everyone is friendly and attentive to your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 03/15/2021on
Happy with purchase and sales as well as service department. Been in for service 3 times since purchase 2.5 years ago and Casey always provides the service I need without pushing services that I do not need. To me it's important to be able to trust the dealership and I have a good level of confidence in this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST SALE EXPERIENCE EVER!!!
by 03/12/2021on
Just purchased my new Honda Odyssey from Hendrick Honda on South Blvd. Jay and Ricky were absolutely amazing. They didn’t pressure me and allowed me to browse around hassle free. Many other places follow you around like a hawk until signing. Not here. When I was ready , we made a deal and got me in a car in record time. This is my 4th Honda purchase and by far the best service I’ve received to date . Thanks again guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 03/12/2021on
Always a good experience visiting Hendrick Honda. People are friendly, courteous, helpful and professional! Adam Jones is our sales rep. He guided us and explained to us so well regarding our newly purchased car. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheel Alignment
by 03/12/2021on
The experience was absolutely great at Hendricks Honda. The service was fast, the waiting area allowing me to continue working while social distancing, & the staff complimented me many times on my car, which meant the world to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tanner Fisher
by 03/11/2021on
Great salesman at a Hendrick Honda used cars Professional, knowledgeable, patient, friendly, and overall great to work with in my purchase !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OIL CHANGE AND TIRE ROTATION
by 03/11/2021on
They where very understanding when they thought my schedule time was 3:30 instead of 1:30. I really like that . To answer one of the question there was not a timeframe promise to complete my car service on that date.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms Ellison
by 03/11/2021on
All services was. Complete & the price was quoted accurate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hendricks Honda review
by 03/10/2021on
Nonstressful 5 stars
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Honda Accord purchase from Hendrick Honda of South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
by 03/09/2021on
JEFF KIRBY and TANNER FISHER on the Sales Team at Hendrick Honda made my new 2021 Honda Accord buying experience an easy and pleasant one. Both are friendly, knowledgeable and professional, and I'd highly recommend them to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service appointment
by 03/08/2021on
As usual, always a smooth experience at Hendrick Honda! They checked us in on time and the issue was fixed in a jiffy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
25000 mile maintenance
by 03/08/2021on
Service rep was friendly and helpful. He called me for approval for wheel alignment that was needed before having it done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tanner Fisher- used car department
by 02/26/2021on
My experience with Hendrick Honda was great. I’ve purchased two cars from them and Tanner was my salesman both times. I use their service department for everything I need and it’s always a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hendrick
by 02/17/2021on
Garrett was professional and easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hendrick Honda Charlotte
by 02/13/2021on
Carlos Coyle at Hendrick Honda Charlotte helped my daughter get a great deal on her very first car. Carlos was patient and answered all of our questions honestly. Everyone at this dealership was kind and helpful during this process. We are very grateful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Courteous & Professional
by 02/11/2021on
Very happy with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/09/2021on
Excellent service. Everything was explained very clearly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
