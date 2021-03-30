  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hendrick Honda

Hendrick Honda

Hendrick Honda
See AllCERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDEXTERIORINTERIORINVENTORYNEWSALESSERVICESTAFFUSED
HENDRICK HONDA 8901 SOUTH BOULEVARD CHARLOTTE, NC 28273
Visit dealer’s website 
8901 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(193)
Recommend: Yes (182) No (11)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Purchase

by MArnold on 03/30/2021

Very easy people to work with. Salesperson Jay Levine was great. He was very knowledgeable and and made the experience painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
507 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Jaybee#1 on 04/06/2021

Always very helpful and very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

John

by JohnnyR on 04/04/2021

As always Hendrick Honda Service was Great. Advisor Jon made the process easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Purchase

by MArnold on 03/30/2021

Very easy people to work with. Salesperson Jay Levine was great. He was very knowledgeable and and made the experience painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Go see Tanner!

by Chelspope on 03/18/2021

Tanner has sold me two cars now. He made the car buying experience as painless as possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Car Review

by appleq07 on 03/18/2021

Tanner Fisher is a great salesman to work with with. I recommend Anyone to go see him at Hendrick Honda on South Blvd in Charlotte. Everyone is friendly and attentive to your needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great dealership

by bmjinNC on 03/15/2021

Happy with purchase and sales as well as service department. Been in for service 3 times since purchase 2.5 years ago and Casey always provides the service I need without pushing services that I do not need. To me it's important to be able to trust the dealership and I have a good level of confidence in this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

BEST SALE EXPERIENCE EVER!!!

by Erica G on 03/12/2021

Just purchased my new Honda Odyssey from Hendrick Honda on South Blvd. Jay and Ricky were absolutely amazing. They didn’t pressure me and allowed me to browse around hassle free. Many other places follow you around like a hawk until signing. Not here. When I was ready , we made a deal and got me in a car in record time. This is my 4th Honda purchase and by far the best service I’ve received to date . Thanks again guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Excellent Service!

by TheCortez on 03/12/2021

Always a good experience visiting Hendrick Honda. People are friendly, courteous, helpful and professional! Adam Jones is our sales rep. He guided us and explained to us so well regarding our newly purchased car. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Wheel Alignment

by Randall on 03/12/2021

The experience was absolutely great at Hendricks Honda. The service was fast, the waiting area allowing me to continue working while social distancing, & the staff complimented me many times on my car, which meant the world to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Tanner Fisher

by tpfisher52 on 03/11/2021

Great salesman at a Hendrick Honda used cars Professional, knowledgeable, patient, friendly, and overall great to work with in my purchase !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

OIL CHANGE AND TIRE ROTATION

by P MASON on 03/11/2021

They where very understanding when they thought my schedule time was 3:30 instead of 1:30. I really like that . To answer one of the question there was not a timeframe promise to complete my car service on that date.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Ms Ellison

by Viv Faye on 03/11/2021

All services was. Complete & the price was quoted accurate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Hendricks Honda review

by Honda review on 03/10/2021

Nonstressful 5 stars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2021 Honda Accord purchase from Hendrick Honda of South Blvd, Charlotte, NC

by Swift71 on 03/09/2021

JEFF KIRBY and TANNER FISHER on the Sales Team at Hendrick Honda made my new 2021 Honda Accord buying experience an easy and pleasant one. Both are friendly, knowledgeable and professional, and I'd highly recommend them to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service appointment

by Ginap531 on 03/08/2021

As usual, always a smooth experience at Hendrick Honda! They checked us in on time and the issue was fixed in a jiffy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

25000 mile maintenance

by SandyWi on 03/08/2021

Service rep was friendly and helpful. He called me for approval for wheel alignment that was needed before having it done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Tanner Fisher- used car department

by Chelsey on 02/26/2021

My experience with Hendrick Honda was great. I’ve purchased two cars from them and Tanner was my salesman both times. I use their service department for everything I need and it’s always a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Hendrick

by CarrieT on 02/17/2021

Garrett was professional and easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Hendrick Honda Charlotte

by Anonymous on 02/13/2021

Carlos Coyle at Hendrick Honda Charlotte helped my daughter get a great deal on her very first car. Carlos was patient and answered all of our questions honestly. Everyone at this dealership was kind and helpful during this process. We are very grateful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Courteous & Professional

by Rtaylor on 02/11/2021

Very happy with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service

by Eleanor on 02/09/2021

Excellent service. Everything was explained very clearly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
125 cars in stock
0 new80 used45 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Hendrick Honda, a Honda dealer in Charlotte, NC was built with one mission - Provide amenities to guarantee customer satisfaction before, during, and after the sale of our great cars, trucks, and SUVS.

Our Charlotte dealership is one of the premier Honda dealers in Charlotte and in the state of NC. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in Charlotte, NC. Please be sure to visit our virtual Parts and Service department online, or come in to visit us at 8901 South Boulevard .

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers in the city of Charlotte, NC, and those surrounding suburbs near Concord, Monroe, Rock Hill, Huntersvillle, and Gastonia.

At Hendrick Honda, we believe in integrity and giving the customer a good value for their hard-earned money. Stop by and give us a chance to share our experience and inventory with you in a no-hassle, state of the art auto environment.

what sets us apart
Among our many partnerships includes Relay at the Lake, Fight the Flame, Run for the Ridge, CF Foundation, CROP Hunger Walk, Second Harvest Food Bank, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Nazareth Children's Home and Soar with Grace.
Hendrick Honda is proud to partner with many charitable organizations for fundraising events in the greater Charlotte area. We strongly believe in giving back to our community in order to build relationships that last a lifetime.
See our Annual Raffle page to learn more about our involvement with local youth athletic organizations: https://www.hendrickhonda.com/raffle.html
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes