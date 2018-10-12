service Rating

I took my Camaro convertible in for an oil change and was happy that this Manhattan dealer honored the nationwide promotion price with no upcharge (jaded New Yorker here). Lize Trillo was great on the phone and in person. From the time I drove in to when I picked up the car later that day, everyone was helpful and very professional. My only beef is that the right rear tire picked up a screw while in the shop (the tire showed low even when I picked the car up and I asked them to drive it back up into the service bay to refill it) and I had to get it repaired the next day...so far so good with the plug, and it did cost me, but at least I didn't have to replace one of the Pirellis which would have had me singing a very different tune. Read more