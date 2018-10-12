Potamkin Manhattan Buick Chevrolet GMC

706 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Edmund

by ArynLaPenta on 12/10/2018

Great!! He was on top of my situation and was extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Loving our new Terrain! Squire is the best!

by Terrainhappy on 08/30/2018

This is our 3rd GMC with Squire Mcnear! We have so enjoyed working with him again and again. He helped us find the perfect car for our lifestyle and helped us find a car with the perfect accessories package. He is professional and a delight! We totally will be doing business with him and Potamkin in 3 years when our lease it up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by kiddinthecity on 07/23/2018

I took my Camaro convertible in for an oil change and was happy that this Manhattan dealer honored the nationwide promotion price with no upcharge (jaded New Yorker here). Lize Trillo was great on the phone and in person. From the time I drove in to when I picked up the car later that day, everyone was helpful and very professional. My only beef is that the right rear tire picked up a screw while in the shop (the tire showed low even when I picked the car up and I asked them to drive it back up into the service bay to refill it) and I had to get it repaired the next day...so far so good with the plug, and it did cost me, but at least I didn't have to replace one of the Pirellis which would have had me singing a very different tune.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Potamkin Cadillac

by castjoeyc on 06/12/2018

Great experience, always treated as royalty at Potamkin. Quick question, does a doctor give you a promise time when you go for a visit? NO, so why does everybody that owns a car think they are owed a promise time from a dealership. I would love for a doctor to rush your surgery because you need to be somewhere at a certain time. Why give people who are trying to help you a hard time and the extra pressure. Give a waiter at a restaurant a hard time and you hope you are eating what you ordered. Be nice to people who are trying to help you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lease

by Mack1982 on 06/07/2018

Leased a Tahoe, took a little longer than expected but they were very accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

[non-permissible content removed]

by EscaladeOwner on 10/03/2017

One incompetent dealership. Technicians are worthless, and they think you are dumb. Was told by one Cadillac dealership that one of my lifters are ruined. Potamkin Cadillac master technician tells me that sound is normal. All Cadillac's make that sound. This is not my first, second or third Cadillac Escalade. None of them made that noise. I have a knocking in my wheel. Potamkin master technician claimed they couldn't replicate the problem. Took a test drive with me. I pointed out the noise three times to him. Claimed he didn't hear no noise. Pointed it out to him again. His response.. oh these are heavy vehicles, they are supposed to make that noise. Cadillac no longer makes quality vehicles, nor do they stand behind the products they make. And they wonder why nobody buy American no more. This is my last Cadillac, I'm going foreign. Waiting for the BMW x7 so I could finally rid myself of this Escalade.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Excellent experience with Arthur

by kristig on 05/31/2017

I worked with Arthur (Artie) Caballero to lease my 2017 Buick Encore. He was an absolute pleasure to work with and made the process easy and seamless. He guided me through everything step by step and was extremely patient and not pushy whatsoever- I felt like I was in good hands. If you are going to lease a car at this dealership I highly recommend asking for Artie- He has a positive attitude, is personable, and trustworthy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best GM dealer

by canliroc on 04/08/2017

Deal with this dealer and sales man Arvind many times, always have great experience with them, they always give reasonable price compare to other dealer, and they always do their best to answer any question you have, and help you deal with your concern with your car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Team

by algonzalez on 09/20/2016

The service at the dealership was great, the only hiccup I encountered was that when picking up my car at the exit gate I was first on line and ended up being the last one, but all good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Squire McNear Is Our Go-To

by Shoppah on 08/03/2015

This is our second purchase from Squire. He's super-helpful and throughout the year is always available to us by phone or in the showroom should any issues or questions arise. It's nice to deal with someone who is a real people-person, like Squire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Sales and Finance experience!

by LPnyc on 04/01/2015

Being a single woman I was hesitant about buying a car on my own. From the moment I spoke on the phone with Andrew D. (sales) and Tony A (finance) I felt comfortable. Andrew was very knowlegable and took his time to show me everything about the GMC Terrain that I ended up purchasing from them. Tony was able to help me, really help me with my financing. Andrew and Tony are both very professional, and caring. I highly recommend Potamkin Manhattan and you must ask for Andrew to sell you your next car. I know I will be recommending him to all my friends. A very nice experience overall!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
