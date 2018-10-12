Edmund
by 12/10/2018on
Great!! He was on top of my situation and was extremely helpful.
Edmund
by 12/10/2018on
Great!! He was on top of my situation and was extremely helpful.
Loving our new Terrain! Squire is the best!
by 08/30/2018on
This is our 3rd GMC with Squire Mcnear! We have so enjoyed working with him again and again. He helped us find the perfect car for our lifestyle and helped us find a car with the perfect accessories package. He is professional and a delight! We totally will be doing business with him and Potamkin in 3 years when our lease it up!
Great experience
by 07/23/2018on
I took my Camaro convertible in for an oil change and was happy that this Manhattan dealer honored the nationwide promotion price with no upcharge (jaded New Yorker here). Lize Trillo was great on the phone and in person. From the time I drove in to when I picked up the car later that day, everyone was helpful and very professional. My only beef is that the right rear tire picked up a screw while in the shop (the tire showed low even when I picked the car up and I asked them to drive it back up into the service bay to refill it) and I had to get it repaired the next day...so far so good with the plug, and it did cost me, but at least I didn't have to replace one of the Pirellis which would have had me singing a very different tune.
Potamkin Cadillac
by 06/12/2018on
Great experience, always treated as royalty at Potamkin. Quick question, does a doctor give you a promise time when you go for a visit? NO, so why does everybody that owns a car think they are owed a promise time from a dealership. I would love for a doctor to rush your surgery because you need to be somewhere at a certain time. Why give people who are trying to help you a hard time and the extra pressure. Give a waiter at a restaurant a hard time and you hope you are eating what you ordered. Be nice to people who are trying to help you.
Lease
by 06/07/2018on
Leased a Tahoe, took a little longer than expected but they were very accommodating.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 10/03/2017on
One incompetent dealership. Technicians are worthless, and they think you are dumb. Was told by one Cadillac dealership that one of my lifters are ruined. Potamkin Cadillac master technician tells me that sound is normal. All Cadillac's make that sound. This is not my first, second or third Cadillac Escalade. None of them made that noise. I have a knocking in my wheel. Potamkin master technician claimed they couldn't replicate the problem. Took a test drive with me. I pointed out the noise three times to him. Claimed he didn't hear no noise. Pointed it out to him again. His response.. oh these are heavy vehicles, they are supposed to make that noise. Cadillac no longer makes quality vehicles, nor do they stand behind the products they make. And they wonder why nobody buy American no more. This is my last Cadillac, I'm going foreign. Waiting for the BMW x7 so I could finally rid myself of this Escalade.
Excellent experience with Arthur
by 05/31/2017on
I worked with Arthur (Artie) Caballero to lease my 2017 Buick Encore. He was an absolute pleasure to work with and made the process easy and seamless. He guided me through everything step by step and was extremely patient and not pushy whatsoever- I felt like I was in good hands. If you are going to lease a car at this dealership I highly recommend asking for Artie- He has a positive attitude, is personable, and trustworthy.
Best GM dealer
by 04/08/2017on
Deal with this dealer and sales man Arvind many times, always have great experience with them, they always give reasonable price compare to other dealer, and they always do their best to answer any question you have, and help you deal with your concern with your car.
Great Service Team
by 09/20/2016on
The service at the dealership was great, the only hiccup I encountered was that when picking up my car at the exit gate I was first on line and ended up being the last one, but all good.
Squire McNear Is Our Go-To
by 08/03/2015on
This is our second purchase from Squire. He's super-helpful and throughout the year is always available to us by phone or in the showroom should any issues or questions arise. It's nice to deal with someone who is a real people-person, like Squire.
Best Sales and Finance experience!
by 04/01/2015on
Being a single woman I was hesitant about buying a car on my own. From the moment I spoke on the phone with Andrew D. (sales) and Tony A (finance) I felt comfortable. Andrew was very knowlegable and took his time to show me everything about the GMC Terrain that I ended up purchasing from them. Tony was able to help me, really help me with my financing. Andrew and Tony are both very professional, and caring. I highly recommend Potamkin Manhattan and you must ask for Andrew to sell you your next car. I know I will be recommending him to all my friends. A very nice experience overall!