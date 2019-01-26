2016mkc
I was impressed with the dealers concern to make me happy, all issues to complete deal resolved
All work done at no charge
I cannot say enough good things about West Herr service in Hamburg. Bob Pontrello was great and my car was fixed at no charge to me. Not even a deductible charge. I was shocked, and they even washed my car too! Thanks Bob I will be back if needed.
Looking for a newer truck
West Herr Ford Hamburg has a great selection of trucks and Vaune Gresco was absolutely amazing finding me a truck that fit the description of what I was looking for.
Great Experience!
I cannot say enough about Mark and his team at West Herr Auto! This was my second time dealing with a car dealership, and my first time purchasing a car. I wouldn't consider my first experience bad, but it was no where in compassion to the amazing experience I had working with Mark and West Herr! Mark took me through the entire process with transparency and confidence. I never felt like he was a stereotypical car salesman, but rather a consultant. I always felt like my best interest was at the front of his mind, rather than making a sale. When I finally decided on my vehicle, Mark worked to get it in my hands quickly, since my dream vehicle was at another location. When the car came in, Mark spent a ton of time going over ever bell and whistle, so I felt confident driving off the lot. Thank you so much Mark, Nick, and the team at West Herr. They made my car buying experience a truly wonderful one!
Outstanding sales associate.
If you buy a car from west herr ford Hamburg ny you must see Andy Murak. Nicest and friendliest sales associate I've ever dealt with. ABSOLUTELY no hassle.
Lenny Saccomanno is great to buy from
Just purchased another vehicle from Lenny. Always takes care of his customers. This one is a 2018 Ford F-150
Pleasure to work with
Hasan Razak was so helpful and patience while we tried to figure out what we wanted to buy. We had know idea what we wanted to buy. Hasan was so helpful showed us everything we asked for it took us a few days to decide but he never made us feel rushed. He was a pure pleasure to work with. We love our new 2017 Explorer.
Very friendly and always willing to help.
I walked into West Herr of Hamburg yesterday.Hasan Razak went extra 10 miles help me get into a vechicle that that made very happy.He is an excellent salesman very knowledgeable about vechicles.I highly recommend Hasan Rasak if your looking for a vechicle.Go to West Herr of Hamburg!
Amazing Experience With Zach Zafuto
I had a great experience with Zach Zafuto at the Ford Hamburg store. Zach went above and beyond to meet and exceed my expectations! He was kind, caring, and most important the best salesman I have met! I will have all my family friends and friends go to him, as should you! -Patricia Puglisi
FABULOUS EXPERIENCE WITH SABRINA!
Fabulous is just one word to describe the car buying experience my husband and I had working with Sabrina at West Herr Ford Hamburg. We started by shopping around at many different dealerships and becoming extremely frustrated about buying a car. Once we connected with SABRINA our entire experience changed. She treated us like royalty from start to finish. She was in constant contact with us and worked diligently to find us a car that suited our needs and wants. During our test drive she spent the time before and after showing us the features and accessories of the car to make sure that we were making an informed, educated decision about the vehicle. We also worked with Eric and Tony during the purchasing of the vehicle and they were very professional and enjoyable to work with. To top it off Sabrina walked me to my car, after I purchased the vehicle to help me set up my Bluetooth and remind me of those key features of my car. I have and will continue to recommend SABRINA at WEST HERR FORD HAMBURG for any and all of your car buying needs!
Very Easy
My experience with West herr Ford was outstanding. Sabrina and Mike Schaffer went above and beyond to meet my expectations and requirements for obtaining my 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid, I love thin vehicle and could not be happier with the service I received from both of them. Even a yes the transaction was completed we found a slight problem with the vehicle and the problem is being completely fixed at no cost to myself. Give this dealership a try and ask for Sabrina, if your serious about buying a car her and Mike Schaffer will do whatever is in their power and reason two help you. I will definitely be back in several years when I'm ready again. Sabrina has actually sold a vehicle to myself, my wife and in laws all within a years time!
2016 F-150 lease
I have been buying from West Herr for over 20 years. Chevy, Toyota, Subaru, Jeep, and now Ford. I think this alone says a lot about West Herr. My salesmen Chris was very helpful, as was the sales manager, which I always work with. I feel I got a great deal, and Super Truck, and also have two new friends. This is the first Ford truck that i purchased, and so far, 1000 miles in, love it. Dan from S. Buffalo
2016 lease on Ford Escape experience for Gail and Dan Morgan
Could not have been more happier with the fast, expert help from leasing professional (Mark Schrader), financial services (Julian Bones, and a thank you from sales manager ( Michael Schaefer), on our new first time three year lease.
Quality Service
West Herr employees make the difference! They are always courteous and provide expert care for our Ford Fiesta. We receive timely notice when it is time for an oil change or car inspection. Dependability in all aspects of the work done by the technicians, service managers, and office personnel. The sales staff is very knowledgable, listen to our needs, and provided the right vehicle for us. Thanks to all at West Herr Ford
Steven Smodics is amazing!
Steven Smodics is a sales consultant at the West Herr Ford used car lot. He found me my dream car! I had a small budget and yet he found me the perfect one without pressuring to buy more expensive. Was always there to answer my questions and take my millions of phone calls.Perfect sales rep!!
Dave McDonald was Awesome
Best car sales experience I've ever had thanks to Dave McDonald. I asked many questions. Dave answered all my questions, and never made me feel that I was a problem. He didn't have an answer for one of my questions, but he didn't try to guess. He simply said, "I've been selling cars for many years, but I've never been asked that question before. I don't know the answer, but I will find out and get back to you later today." Sure enough I received a call a few hours later with the answer to my question. When you purchase a new car in New York State, the paper work is phenomenal. When we went to complete the paper and pick up our new car, he was amazing. He was very organized. We completed the paper work in record time. He really knew the features on my new vehicle, and did a great job explaining them. He was able to show me the features, but was also very understanding of my time. There were absolutely no surprises.
Good Experience
We met with Lou P. and due to some miscommunication on both sides the vehicle we were to test drive was not available. We decided we would be willing to test drive another vehicle and it was at another of their locations. Lou made the arrangements for us to take the vehicle overnight and offered to provided a dinner for the inconvenience. We declined the dinner as these things happen. After test driving the vehicle we returned and applied for credit. After a short time Lou was able to to give us an idea of what it would cost. We decided we wanted the vehicle and returned 3 days later and purchased. We got a very good rate, a fair price, and Lou had the vehicle gone over and serviced. He made sure the fuel was topped off as well. Overall we had a very pleasant experience and are happy with the purchase and the process. I would recommend West Herr and most likely will purchase again in the future.
Purchase was a pleasure
I leased a 2013 Fusion from Jim S of West Herr Ford in Hamburg. His knowledge and courtesy made the entire process a pleasure. We were looking at a different model, but he showed us much more car for less money than we expected. He actually lowered my payment on more car.
purchasing a 2014 Escape
great salesman (Lou P) and great purchasing experience. Professional all the way.
Finally a Car Dealer with old fashioned Values
All I can say is if you live anywhere in Western NY and want to buy a car and skip the riff raff that most dealers give you. Then Google West Herr automotive group or call and ask for STEVE PANKOW Sales Manager West Herr Ford of Hamburg 5025 CAMP RD HAMBURG, NY 14075 You will see what I mean. I could not be happier. This will be the only dealer I ever buy from again
