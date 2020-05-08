Gowanda Ford

14650 Rte 62, Gowanda, NY 14070
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gowanda Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Disengaged7 on 08/05/2020

Gowanda Ford does it right. If you aren't happy they aren't happy. Doug the service Mgr. Is top notch. Great technicians. Friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
