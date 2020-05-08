Customer Reviews of Gowanda Ford
5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating
by Disengaged7 on 08/05/2020
Gowanda Ford does it right. If you aren't happy they aren't happy. Doug the service Mgr. Is top notch. Great technicians. Friendly people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
